WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 15, 2021

DATE REPORTED: 6/15/21

TOP 30

1 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout It’s Only A Record*

2 MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE When God Was Great Hellcat/Epitaph

3 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

4 BRETT NEWSKI It’s Hard To Be A Person: soundtrack to the book Nomad Union*

5 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

6 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

7 ‘68 Give One Take One Cooking Vinyl

8 ROGUE ELECTRICS, THE Strangers of the Moment Self-Released*

9 GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR G_d’s Pee At State’s End! Constellation

10 MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY Superwolves Drag City

11 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

12 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly Records*

13 L’IMPERATRICE Tako Tsubo Microqlima

14 REIGNING SOUND A Little More Time With Reigning Sound Merge

15 OSHI, THE “Big Money” [Single] Self-Released*

16 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

17 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

18 NICK CAVE AND WARREN ELLIS CARNAGE Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

19 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS “Midnight Wine” [Single] Easy Eye Sound/Concord

20 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

21 REXXX “Last Night [The Scientists cover]” [Single] Self-Released*

22 DARK TEA Dark Tea Fire Talk

23 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Ska Dream Polyvinyl

24 AMY WINEHOUSE Amy Winehouse At The BBC Island

25 VELOCIHAMSTER Balls To The Wall Self-Released*

26 LUMP “Animal” [Single] Partisan/Chrysalis

27 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

28 MOONTYPE Bodies Of Water Born Yesterday

29 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

30 TRISTEN Aquatic Flowers Mama Bird

ADDS

1 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

2 ALESSANDRO CORTINI SCURO CHIARO Mute

3 EVOLFO Site Out Of Mind Royal Potato Family

4 JEREMY JAY Devil’s Daughter Switchblade Sound

5 MORRICONE YOUTH The Last Porno Show Country Club

6 POTE A Tenuous Tale Of Her Outlier

7 RED RIBBON Planet X Danger Collective

8 SHINS, THE Oh Inverted World (20th Anniversary Remaster) Sub Pop

9 TIM AYRE Modern Life [EP] Kitsune

10 TELL, THE Somewhere Right Now Reclaim

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly Records*

2 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

3 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

4 LEON VYNEHALL Rare, Forever Ninja Tune

5 DAM FUNK Architecture III Glydezone

6 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

7 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

8 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

9 SEEFEEL Reduct [EP] Warp

10 TOR Oasis Sky Eleuthera

WORLD

1 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

2 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

3 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

4 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

5 MADE KUTI For(e)ward Partisan

6 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

7 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

8 AROOJ AFTAB Vulture Prince New Amsterdam

9 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

10 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

JAZZ

1 CHRIS CORSANO AND BILL ORCUTT Made Out Of Sound Palilalia

2 VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH AND TYSHAWN SOREY Uneasy ECM

3 R+R=NOW R+R=NOW Live Blue Note

4 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly or Die Live International Anthem

5 MATT PANAYIDES Field Theory Pacific Coast

6 SPIKE WILNER Aliens & Wizards Cellar

7 CHARLES LLOYD AND THE MARVELS Tone Poem Blue Note

8 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO I Told You So Colemine

9 MAKRAM ABOUL HOSN Transmigration Makram Aboul Hosn

10 JOHN PIZZARELLI Better Days Ahead Ghostline

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney Easy Eye Sound

2 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

3 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

4 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue

5 EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South Records

6 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

7 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

8 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

9 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

10 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

11 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

12 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

13 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

14 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

15 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

16 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

17 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood Records

18 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

19 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

20 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

21 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

22 Jeff Fettermen, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

23 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

24 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue