WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 16, 2020 POSTED :: June 16, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/16/20

TOP 30

1 MAGNETIC FIELDS, THE Quickies Nonesuch

2 MILWAUKEE TALKEES A Detailed Analysis Of The Pocket Bluesploitation*

3 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical Records*

4 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

5 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

6 SLEAFORD MODS All That Glue Rough Trade/Beggars

7 X Alphabetland Fat Possum

8 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

9 NICK HAKIM Will This Make Me Good ATO

10 PEZZETTINO Venus [EP] Self-Released*

11 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

12 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

13 LUCINDA WILLIAMS Good Souls Better Angels Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

14 NO SEATBELTS “The One” [Single] Self-Released*

15 BOB MOULD “American Crisis” [Single] Merge

16 ANNA BURCH If You’re Dreaming Polyvinyl

17 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

18 JOHANNA ROSE Only Good Nites [EP] Self-Released*

19 JAMES HUNTER SIX Nick Of Time Daptone

20 MOSES SUMNEY Grae Jagjaguwar

21 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Chunky Shrapnel ATO/Flightless

22 HAZEL ENGLISH Wake UP! Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists

23 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

24 CLEM SNIDE Forever Just Beyond Ramseur

25 FUZZYSURF “I Don’t Dream Anymore” [Single] Self-Released*

26 MARK LANEGAN Straight Songs Of Sorrow Heavenly/PIAS

27 THICK 5 Years Behind Epitaph

28 HASKELS, THE The Haskels Splunge*

29 SIS Fingerpaint [EP] Native Cat

30 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

ADDS

1 APPARAT Dämonen Mute

2 ARCHERS OF LOAF “Talking Over Talk” [Single] Merge

3 BABA ALI Rethinking Sensual Pleasure 30th Century

4 BIBIO Sleep On The Wing Warp

5 BUILT TO SPILL Plays The Songs Of Daniel Johnston Ernest Jenning

6 JEHNNY BETH To Love Is To Live 20L07

7 MICHELLE BLADES Nombrar Las Cosas [EP] Midnight Special

8 NIGHT GLITTER Night Glitter Nine Mile

9 PHOTAY Waking Hours Mexican Summer

10 PRETENDERS “Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely” [Single] BMG

ELECTRONIC

1 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

2 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

3 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

4 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

5 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

6 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

7 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

8 APPARAT Dämonen Mute

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Self Quarantine Self-Released*

10 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connection

HIP HOP

1 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

2 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

3 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

4 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

5 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

6 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

7 CASSOWARY Cassowary Fat Possum

8 R.A.P. FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

9 DON STREAT Streat Status [EP] uglypitch

10 RAHIM SAMAD “Clouds” [Single] Vaultclassic

HEAVY

1 CABAL Drag Me Down Long Branch

2 GOREWORM Prodigy of the Grotesque Self-Released

3 EMMURE I’ve Scene God Self-Released

4 EARTH ROT Black Tides of Obscurity Season Of Mist

5 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Chunky Shrapnel ATO/Flightless

6 BLACK CURSE Endless Wound Self-Released

7 AVERSIONS CROWN Hell WIll Come For Us All Nuclear Blast

8 BLEED FROM WITHIN Fracture Century Media

9 CAULDRON BLACK RAM Slaver 20 Buck Spin

10 PARADISE LOST Obsidian Nuclear Blast

WORLD

1 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

2 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

3 LADAMA Oye Mujer [Advance Tracks] Six Degrees

4 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

5 IBRAHIM FERRER Buenos Hermanos (Special Edition) BMG

6 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai [Advance Tracks] Dead Oceans

7 MAX ROMEO Curiche Baco

8 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

9 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

10 ANTONIO ANDRADE Lucky In Love Life Shakes

JAZZ

1 MATT WILSON AND HIS ORCHESTRA When I Was A Writer Pravda

2 DERRICK SHEZBIE The Ghost Of Buddy Bolden Clubhouse

3 JASON KAO HWANG Human Rites Trio True Sound

4 NO SEATBELTS “The One” [Single] Self-Released*

5 DAVID BROMBERG BAND Big Road Red House

6 WALT WAGNER TRIO, THE Trajectory [EP] Semaphone

7 DON LINKE AND FRIENDS Jazz At Noon Black Box*

8 MASSIMO BIOLCATI Incontre Sounderscore

9 STEVE YEAGER Vibraharp Collective Vibe

10 ROBBY KRIEGER The Ritual Begins At Sundown Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released