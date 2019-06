WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 18, 2019 POSTED :: June 18, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/18/19

TOP 30

1. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

2. Cosmonauts, Star 69, Burger Records

3. The Coathangers, The Devil You Know, Suicide Squeeze

4. The Mod Violets, s/t, self-released*

5. Bracket, Too Old To Die Young, Fat Wreck Chords

6. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

7. Cate Le Bon, Reward, Mexican Summer

8. Froth, Duress, Wichita

9. The New Grey, Blender [EP], Reckless Records*

10. L7, Scatter the Rats, Blackheart

11. Juan Wauters, Introducing Juan Pablo, Captured Tracks

12. POW!, Shift, Castle Face

13. Greys, Age Hasn’t Spoiled You, Carpark

14. Rocket Cat, Little Lights, self-released*

15. Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

16. Clinic, Wheeltappers and Shunters, Domino

17. Sinkane, Dépaysé, City Slang

18. The Briefs, Platinum Rats, Burger

19. Caley Conway, Surrounded Middle [EP], self-released*

20. The Jackets, Queen Of The Pill, Voodoo Rhythm

21. Aldous Harding, Designer, 4AD

22. Tacocat, This Mess Is A Place, Sub Pop

23. Lauryl Sulfate and Her Ladies of Leisure, Dance Music Saves Lives, self-released*

24. Reigning Sound, Abdication….For Your Love, Merge

25. Bad Sounds, Get Better, Insanity Records

26. Institute, Readjusting The Locks, Sacred Bones

27. Sacred Paws, Run Around The Sun, Merge

28. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

29. Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

30. Lucille Furs, Another Land, RPUT

ADDS

1. The Astounds, Ancient Flying Ghosts, self-released

2. Baroness, Gold & Grey, Abraxan Hymns

3. Calexico and Iron and Wine, Years to Burn, Sub Pop

4. Chon, s/t, Sumerian

5. Jordan Rakei, Origin, Ninja Tune

6. Julia Shapiro, Perfect Vision, Hardly Art

7. The Magnetic Fields, 69 Love Songs [20th Anniversary], Merge

8. Mattiel, Satis Factory, ATO

9. Orquesta Akokan, Orquesta Akokán (The Instrumentals), Daptone

10. Plaid, Polymer, Warp

ELECTRONIC

1. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

2. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. BIG WILD, SUPERDREAM, COUNTER

5. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

6. LA HOULE, PREMIERE VAGUE, CROQUE MADAME

7. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZENS

8. APPARAT, LP5, MUTE

9. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

10. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

Hip Hop

1. Denzel Curry, Zuu, Loma Vista

2. Sampa The Great, “Final Form” [single], Ninja Tune

3. Little Simz, Grey Area, Age 101/AWAL

4. Injury Reserve, s/t, Loma Vista

5. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

6. Phalo Pantoja and Moemaw Naedon, Hard Head Mush Brain, Carcosa Musik/Soul Slime

7. Flowdan, One Question, Tru Thoughts

8. iLLism, iLLuminate, self-released

9. Hermetic Order, Siren Song, Lion’s Den

10. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

HEAVY

1. Vale, Burden of Sight, The Flenser

2. Darkthrone, Old Star, Peaceville

3. Vault Dweller, Existence At a Distance [EP[, Horror Pain Gore Death

4. Upon a Burning Body, Southern Hostility, Seek & Strike

5. Fetid, Sentient Pile of Amorphous Rot, Baneful Genesis

6. Batushka, Hospodi, Metal Blade

7. Nucleus, Entity, Dark Descent

8. This Gift Is a Curse, A Throne of Ash, Season of Mist

9. Pa Vesh En, Cryptic Rites of Necromancy, Iron Bonehead

10. Deathwomb, Moonless Night, Iron Bonehead

WORLD

1. A-Wa, Bayit FI Rasi, S-Curve

2. Luka Productions, Falaw, Sahel Sounds

3. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

4. The Aggrolites, Reggae Now!, Pirate Press

5. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

6. Mdou Moctar, Ilana: The Creator, Sahel Sounds

7. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

8. Giuda, E.V.A., Burger

9. Kompromat, Traum Und Existenz, Citizen

10. Kel Assouf, Black Tenere, Glitterbeat

JAZZ

1. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, Vizztone

2. Aymee Nuviola, A Journey Through Cuban Music, Top Stop

3. Eric Reed, Everybody Gets The Blues, Smoke Sessions

4. Detroit Tenors, s/t, Mack Avenue

5. The Comet Is Coming, Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery, Impulse!

6. Chon, s/t, Sumerian

7. Avishai Cohen, Arvoles, Razdaz

8. Josh Lawrence, Triptych, Positone

9. Jonathan Ng, Dreaming On My Feet, Self-released

10. Avery Sharpe, 400: An African American Musical portrait, JKNM

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS