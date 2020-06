WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 2, 2020 POSTED :: June 2, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/2/20

TOP 30

1 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

2 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

3 SYLVAN ESSO With Loma Vista/Concord*

4 SUICIDE MACHINES Revolution Spring Fat Wreck Chords

5 TRUSTY KNIFE, THE The Trusty Knife [reissue] Dusty Medical*

6 CORNERSHOP England Is A Garden Ample Play

7 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

8 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

9 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

10 X Alphabetland Fat Possum

11 CAR SEAT HEADREST Making A Door Less Open Matador/Beggars

12 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

13 SHIVVERS, THE The Shivvers (reissue) Rerun/Bachelor*

14 ALKALINE TRIO E.P. [EP] Epitaph

15 CABLE TIES Far Enough Merge

16 MOANING Uneasy Laughter Sub Pop

17 ANNA BURCH If You’re Dreaming Polyvinyl

18 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai [Advance Tracks] Dead Oceans

19 FU MANCHU Fu30, Pt.1 At The Dojo

20 LAURA MARLING Song For Our Daughter Chrysalis/Partisan

21 PEARS PEARS Fat Wreck Chords

22 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

23 ALICE BAG Sister Dynamite In The Red

24 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

25 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

26 FLAT WORMS Antarctica God?

27 DRUGS DRAGONS Highest Strangeness Dusty Medical*

28 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

29 NIGHT HIKES Chalice Normcore Vegan

30 SORRY 925 (Nine Twenty-Five) Domino

ADDS

1 APPARAT Stay Still Mute

2 HIGH WAISTED Sick Of Saying Sorry Self-Released

3 JOYCE MANOR Songs From Northern Torrance Epitaph

4 JUAN WAUTERS Mas Canciones De La Onda [EP] Captured Tracks

5 NO AGE Goons Be Gone Drag City

6 REFLECTORS, THE First Impression Burger

7 ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Sideways To New Italy Sub Pop

8 SWEET SPIRIT Trinidad Merge

9 VARSITY Fine Forever Run For Cover

10 VINYL WILLIAMS Azure Requiem Por Un Twister

ELECTRONIC

1 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

2 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

3 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

4 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Phantasm” [Single] Self-Released*

5 YAEJI What We Drew XL/Beggars Group

6 RIKI Riki Dais

7 PURITY RING WOMB Crystal Math/4AD/Beggars

8 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

9 PHANTOGRAM Ceremony Republic

10 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

HIP HOP

1 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

2 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

3 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

4 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht

5 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

6 SHABAZZ PALACES The Don Of Diamond Dreams Sub Pop

7 TWAN MACK “Main Concern” [Single] Self-Released*

8 MOSES SUMNEY Grae Jagjaguwar

9 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

10 YAEJI What We Drew XL/Beggars Group

HEAVY

1 DAEMON PYRE Serpent Gods and a Dying Sun Self-Released

2 VITRIFIED ENTITY Vitrified Entity Self-Released

3 ESCOTRILIHUM Eternity of Shaog Voidhanger

4 FERAL LIGHT Life Vapor Hypnotic Dirge

5 MOUNTAINEER Bloodletting Lifeforce

6 FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY The Sea Of Tragic Beasts Nuclear Blast

7 INGESTED “Impending Dominance” [Single] Unique Leader

8 DEVIL WITH NO NAME Devil With No Name [EP] New Density

9 HAVOK V Century Media

10 ACACIA STRAIN, THE D [EP] Rise

WORLD

1 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

2 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

3 IBRAHIM FERRER Buenos Hermanos (Special Edition) BMG

4 JAH9 Note To Self VP

5 CHAI “Ready Cheeky Pretty” [Single] Sony International

6 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

7 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

8 GAVA One of One Self-Released

9 KIKAGAKU MOYO “Ouchi Time” [Single] Mexican Summer

10 GOOD ONES, THE Rwanda, You Should Be Loved Anti-

JAZZ

1 ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMED Jazz Is Dead Vol. 1 Jazz Is Dead

2 NAAMA GHEBER Dearly Beloved Cellar Live

3 ELSA NILSSON Hindsight Bumblebee Collective

4 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

5 WARREN WOLF Reincarnation Mack Ave.

6 KENNY BARRON AND DAVE HOLLAND TRIO Without Deception feat. Johnathan Blakee Dare2

7 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

8 ENRIQUE HANEINE Unlayered Elegant Walk

9 WORKS FOR ME Reach Within Posi-Tone

10 PEARL DJANGO Simplicity Modern Hot

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released