WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 22, 2021

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

DATE REPORTED: 6/22/21

TOP 30

1 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguwar

2 TUNE-YARDS sketchy. 4AD/Beggars Group

3 ROBERT FINLEY Sharecropper’s Son Easy Eye Sound/Concord

4 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

5 MNDSGN Rare Pleasure Stones Throw

6 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

7 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

8 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

9 BRETT NEWSKI It’s Hard To Be A Person: Soundtrack To The Book Nomad Union*

10 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

11 CHILLS, THE Scatterbrain Fire

12 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

13 MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE When God Was Great Hellcat/Epitaph

14 LORD HURON Long Lost Whispering Pines/Republic

15 SQUID Bright Green Field Warp

16 CHAI WINK Sub Pop

17 DINNER SET GANG “Jellyfish” [Single] Paper Garden*

18 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

19 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

20 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

21 ICEAGE Seek Shelter Mexican Summer

22 REXXX “Last Night” [Single] Self-Released*

23 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

24 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

25 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

26 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home Loma Vista/Concord

27 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

28 MARIANNE FAITHFULL She Walks In Beauty BMG

29 DARK PSYCHIC Hallucination Self-Released*

30 BLACK KEYS, THE Delta Kream Nonesuch

ADDS

1 AMYTHYST KIAH Wary + Strange Rounder/Concord

2 CATENARY WIRES, THE Birling Gap Shelflife/Skep Wax

3 CERAMIC DOG Hope Northern Spy

4 DANIEL PAQUETTE Selected Songs Vol 1 1999-2010 Joyful Noise

5 DEAP VALLY American Cockroach [EP] Cooking Vinyl

6 DUMA “Cannis” b/w “Mbukinya” [Single] Sub Pop

7 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

8 MYKKI BLANCO Broken Hearts And Beauty Sleep Transgressive

9 SCALPING Flood [EP] Houndstooth

10 SQUIRREL FLOWER Planet (i) Polyvinyl

ELECTRONIC

1 MNDSGN Rare Pleasure Stones Throw

2 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

3 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

4 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

5 DARKSIDE “The Limit” [Single] Matador

6 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

7 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

8 LEON VYNEHALL Rare, Forever Ninja Tune

9 TOR Oasis Sky Eleuthera

10 SHAMEWAVE Heaven Self-Released*

WORLD

1 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

2 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

4 TOUMANI DIABATE AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Kôrôlén World Circuit

5 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

6 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd Moshi Moshi

7 BLK JKS Abantu/Before Humans We Are Busy Bodies

8 MARRON In Nacional

9 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

10 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

JAZZ

1 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

2 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

3 JULIAN LAGE Squint Blue Note

4 VIJAY IYER, LINDA MAY HAN OH AND TYSHAWN SOREY Uneasy ECM

5 DUMPSTAPHUNK Where Do We Go From Here Funk Garage

6 NORAH JONES …Till We Meet Again (Live) Blue Note/Capitol

7 THUMBSCREW Never Is Enough Cuneiform

8 JEANNINE OTIS Into My Heart Adrielle

9 STEVE SLAGLE Nasentia (Birth) Self-Released

10 BEN PATTERSON Push The Limits Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney Easy Eye Sound

2 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

3 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

4 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue

5 EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South Records

6 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

7 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

8 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

9 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

10 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

11 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

12 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

13 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

14 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

15 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

16 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

17 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood Records

18 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

19 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

20 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

21 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

22 Jeff Fettermen, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

23 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

24 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue