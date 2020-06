WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 23, 2020 POSTED :: June 23, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/23/20

TOP 30

1 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

2 CYCLONE FURIES Cyclone Furies Gutsy Dame

3 QUILZ, THE + XPOSED 4HEADS “Are You Still Out Tonight b/w Ultra Cloud – remix” [Single] Internal Combustion*

4 BILLY BATTS AND THE MADE MEN Russ Self-Released

5 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca*

6 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

7 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

8 BOB MOULD “American Crisis” [Single] Merge

9 OLD NORTHWEST, THE Lowland Hymns Triple Eye Industries*

10 X (THE BAND) Alphabetland Fat Possum

11 JERRY PAPER Abracadabra Stones Throw

12 THICK 5 Years Behind Epitaph

13 STATIC STATIC The Future As Dark Space Taker Sounds

14 BOMBPOPS, THE Death In Venice Beach Fat Wreck Chords

15 FU MANCHU Fu30, Pt.1 At The Dojo

16 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

17 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

18 CASSOWARY Cassowary Fat Possum

19 FLAT WORMS Antarctica God?

20 2ND GRADE Hit To Hit Double Double Whammy

21 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

22 NO SEATBELTS “The One” [Single] Self-Released*

23 YAEJI What We Drew XL/Beggars Group

24 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

25 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

26 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

27 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

28 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

29 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

30 ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Sideways To New Italy Sub Pop

ADDS

1 ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD Roy Ayers JID 002 Jazz Is Dead

2 BAD COP BAD COP The Ride Fat Wreck Chords

3 CEU APKA! Six Degrees

4 DISHEVELED CUSS Disheveled Cuss Sargent House

5 E4444E Coldstream Road Spunk

6 NANA GRIZOL South Somewhere Else Arrowhawk/Don Giovanni

7 OWEN The Avalanche Polyvinyl

8 PHANTOM PLANET Devastator Gong/ADA

9 PHOEBE BRIDGERS Punisher Dead Oceans

10 STARCHILD AND THE NEW ROMANTIC FOREVER New Romantic World

ELECTRONIC

1 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

2 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

3 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

4 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

5 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

6 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

7 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

8 APPARAT Dämonen Mute

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Self Quarantine Self-Released*

10 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

HIP HOP

1 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

2 DON STREAT Streat Status [EP] uglypitch

3 RJD2 The Fun Ones RJ’s Electrical Connections

4 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

5 TWAN MACK “Marvelous” [Single] Kareem City*

6 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

7 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

8 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

9 ARMAND HAMMER Shrines Backwoodz Studioz

10 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

HEAVY

1 FIRSTBORNE Firstborne [EP] Rare

2 FANGE Poigne [EP] Throatruiner

3 JUSTICE FOR THE DAMNED Pain Is Power Self-Released

4 WITHER “Use Me” [Single] Self-Released

5 MAKE THEM SUFFER How To Survive A Funeral Rise

6 EMMURE I’ve Scene God Self-Released

7 AVERSIONS CROWN Hell WIll Come For Us All Nuclear Blast

8 LAMB OF GOD Lamb Of God Epic

9 SOILWORK “Desperado” [Single] Nuclear Blast

10 RUNESPELL + OREST MYSTICISM Wandering Forlorn [EP] Iron Bonehead

WORLD

1 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

2 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

3 LADAMA Oye Mujer [Advance Tracks] Six Degrees

4 KIKI VALERA Vivencias En Clave Cubana Origin

5 IBRAHIM FERRER Buenos Hermanos (Special Edition) BMG

6 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai [Advance Tracks] Dead Oceans

7 MAX ROMEO Curiche Baco

8 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

9 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

10 ANTONIO ANDRADE Lucky In Love Life Shakes

JAZZ

1 JIMMY GREENE While Looking Up Mac Avenue

2 HEAVEN ORCHESTRA Heaven Orchestra – Live In Chicago 2013 Aerophonic

3 ROBBY KRIEGER The Ritual Begins At Sundown Self-Released

4 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

5 ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMAD Roy Ayers JID 002 Jazz Is Dead

6 NO SEATBELTS “The One” [Single] Self-Released*

7 SHABAKA AND THE ANCESTORS We Are Sent Here By History Impulse!

8 DAVE REMPIS/JIM BAKER/JOSHUA ABRAMS/AVREEAYL RA Apsis Aerophonic

9 WILLIAM WINANT PERCUSSION GROUP, THE Aurel Shores Edgetone

10 SANGLIERS Minuscules Bridge Sessions

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released