WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 25, 2019 POSTED :: June 25, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/25/19

TOP 30

1. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released*

2. Black Mountain, Destroyer, Jagjaguwar

3. PUP, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper

4. Amyl and the Sniffers, s/t, ATO

5. Mavis Staples, We Get By, Anti-

6. The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

7. The Matson 2, Paradise, Company Records

8. The Briefs, Platinum Rats, Burger

9. The Mod Violets, s/t, self-released*

10. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

11. POW!, Shift, Castle Face

12. Our Native Daughters, Songs Of Our Native Daughters, Smithsonian Folkways

13. Nicholas Elert, Speculative Fiction [EP], Triple Eye Industries*

14. Bad Books, III, Loma Vista

15. Metz, “Pure Auto” [single], Sub Pop

16. Blue Unit, s/t [EP], Somewhere Cold Records*

17. Craig Finn, I Need A New War, Partisan

18. Durand Jones and the Indications, American Love Call, Dead Oceans

19. L7, Scatter The Rats, Blackheart

20. Faye Webster, Atlanta Millionaires Club, Secretly Canadian

21. Dressy Bessy, Fast Faster Disaster, Yep Roc

22. IFIHADAHIFI, We’re Never Going Home, Self-released*

23. Cosmonauts, Star 69, Burger

24. Haunter, “Girls’ Night Out” [single], self-released*

25. Stef Chura, Midnight, Saddle Creek

26. Christelle Bofale, Swim Team [EP], Father/Daughter

27. Big Thief, U.F.O.F., 4AD

28. Tacocat, This Mess Is A Place, Sub Pop

29. Froth, Duress, Wichita

30. Wolfmanhattan Project, Blue Gene Stew, In The Red

ADDS

1. The Bird and The Bee, Interpreting The Masters Volume 2 A Tribute To Van Halen [Advance Tracks], No Expectations/Release Me

2. Black Midi, Schalgenheim, Beggars

3. Fruit Bats, Gold Past Life, Merge

4. Girl Friday, Fashion Conman [EP], Sub Pop

5. Gringo Star, Controlled Burn, Baby Robot

6. Horse Jumper Of Love, So Divine, Run For Cover

7. Hot Chip, A Bath Full Of Ecstasy, Domino

8. Prettiest Eyes, Volume 3, Castle Face

9. Quantic, Atlantic Oscillations, Tru Thoughts

10. The Raconteurs, Help Us Stranger, Third Man

ELECTRONIC

1. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

2. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. BIG WILD, SUPERDREAM, COUNTER

5. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

6. LA HOULE, PREMIERE VAGUE, CROQUE MADAME

7. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZENS

8. APPARAT, LP5, MUTE

9. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

10. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

HIP HOP

1. Denzel Curry, Zuu, Loma Vista

2. Flying Lotus, Flamagra, Warp

3. Sampa The Great, “Final Form” [single], Ninja Tune

4. Phalo Pantoja and Moemaw Naedon, Hard Head Mush Brain, Carcosa Musik/Soul Slime

5. Flowdan, Full Metal Jacket, Tru Thoughts

6. Cochemea, All My Relations, Daptone

7. Little Simz, Grey Area, AWAL

8. Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed Discs

9. The Budos Band, V, Daptone

10. Injury Reserve, s/t, Loma Vista/Concord

HEAVY

1. Vale, Burden of Sight, The Flenser

2. Visigoth, Bells Of Awakening, Metal Blade

3. Organectomy, “Antithetical” [single], Unique Leader

4. Beheaded, Only Death Can Save You, Agonia

5. Ingested, The Level Above Human, Unique Leader

6. Soilwork, Verkligheten, Nuclear Blast USA

7. Angelmaker, s/t, self-released

8. Barbarian, To No God Shall I Kneel, Hells Headbangers

9. Magic Circle, Departed Souls, 20 Buck Spin

10. Fetid, Sentient Pile of Amorphous Rot, Baneful Genesis

WORLD

1. Luka Productions, Falaw, Sahel Sounds

2. Boogarins, Sombrou Duvida, OAR

3. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

4. Ahmedou Ahmed Lowla, Terrouzi, Sahel Sounds

5. Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Anti-

6. Cochemea, All My Relations, Daptone

7. Grupo Fantasma, American Music: Vol. VII, Blue Corn

8. Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed Discs

9. Making Movies, Ameri’kana, 3/2

10. Dexter Story, Bahir, Soundway

JAZZ

1. Etienne Charles, Carnival: The Sound Of A People, Vol. 1, Culture Shock

2. Wayne Wallace Latin Jazz Quintet, The Rhythm Of Invention, Patois

3. Marton Juhasz, Discovery, self-released

4. Laurence Hobgood, Lesseterra, Ubuntu

5. Gerhard Daum, Rural Renewal, Tonework

6. Tyler Blanton, Sense Of Place, Destiny

7. Steph Richards, Take The Neon Light, Birdwatcher

8. Amina Figarova, Road To The Sun, AmFI

9. Dennis Coffey, Down By The River, Detroit Music Factory

10. Art Ensemble Of Chicago, We Are On The Edge, Pi

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. CHRISTONE “KINGFISH” INGRAM, S/T, ALLIGATOR

2. THE CASH BOX KINGS, HAIL TO THE KINGS!, ALLIGATOR

3. BOB CORRITORE & FRIENDS, DO THE HIP-SHAKE BABY!, VIZZTONE

4. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

5. TONY CAMPANELLA, TAKING IT TO THE STREET, GULF COAST RECORDS

6. MITCH WOODS, A TIP OF THE HAT TO FATS – LIVE FROM THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ & HERITAGE FESTIVAL 2018, BLIND PIG

7. MEG WILLIAMS, TAKE ME AS I AM – THE MUSCLE SHOALS SESSIONS, NOLA BLUE

8. JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, SPECTACULAR CLASS, KIND OF BLUE MUSIC

9. JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR, RECKLESS HEART, SONY

10. MANX MARRINER MAINLINE, HELL BOUND FOR HEAVEN, STONY PLAIN

11. BRANDON SANTINI, THE LONGSHOT, AMERICAN SHOWPLACE MUSIC

12. MARIE MARTENS & THE MESSAROUNDS, TRAVELLED, EXCELLO RECORDINGS

13. MAGIC SLIM & THE TEARDROPS, I’M GONNA PLAY THE BLUES, WOLF

14. REESE WYNANS AND FRIENDS, SWEET RELEASE, FLYING PIANO

15. HARPDOG BROWN, FOR LOVE & MONEY, DOGHOUSE RECORDS

16. CARA BEING BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

17. BAD INFLUENCE, GOT WHAT YOU NEED, BADBLUES RECORDS

18. TULLIE BRAE, REVELATION, ENDLESS BLUES RECORDS

19. FRUTELAND JACKSO, GOOD AS YOUR LAST DOLLAR, ELECTRO-FI RECORDS

20. MIGHTY MIKE SCHERMER, BAD TATTOO, VIZZTONE

21. DAVELL CRAWFORD DEAR FATS, I LOVE YOU, BASIN STREET RECORDS

22. TERRY ROBB, CONFESSIN’ MY DUES, NIASOUNDS

23. SUNDAY WILDE & THE 1 EYED JACKS, S/T, SELF-RELEASED

24. GARY HOEY, NEON HIGHWAY BLUES, PROVOGUE

25. THE BB KING BLUES BAND, THE SOUL OF THE KING, RUF RECORDS