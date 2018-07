WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 26, 2018 POSTED :: June 26, 2018 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/25/18

TOP 30

1. Melody’s Echo Chamber, Bon Voyage, Fat Possum

2. Surgeons In Heat, Bored Immortals, Maximum Pelt/Shuga Records*

3. Neko Case, Hell-On, Anti-

4. Snail Mail, Lush, Matador

5. Wand, Perfume [EP], Drag City

6. Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy

7. Clairo, diary 001, Fader

8. Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks, Sparkle Hard, Matador

9. The Essex Green, Hardly Electronic, Merge

10. The Greatest Lakes, Divisions, Self-released*

11. Cashfire Sunset, Chemical Breeze, Self-released*

12. Kadhja Bonet, Childqueen, Fat Possum

13. Black Moth Super Rainbow, Panic Blooms, Rad Cult

14. Paper Holland, Galapagos, Self-released*

15. Holy Wave, Adult Fear, Reverberation Appreciation Society

16. Collections of Colonies of Bees, “Ruins” [single], Polyvinyl*

17. Lithics, Mating Surfaces, Kill Rock Stars

18. Laura Carbone, Empty Sea, Future Shock

19. Buffalo Gospel, On the First Bell, Self-released*

20. Courtney Barnett, Tell Me How You Really Feel, Mom + Pop

21. Wax Chattels, s/t, Captured Tracks

22. La Luz, Floating Features, Hardly Art

23. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

24. The Get Up Kids, Kicker [EP], Polyvinyl

25. The Pandoras, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger

26. The Buttertones, Midnight In a Moonless Dream, Innovative Leisure

27. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

28. Anemone, Baby Only You & I [EP], Luminelle

29. Buffalo Sex Change, Searching Hands, Admirable Traits

30. Calpurnia, Scout [EP], Royal Mountain

ADDS

1. The Donkeys, Sun Damaged Youth, Flop

2. Harlan T Bobo, A History of Violence, Goner

3. Let’s Eat Grandma, I’m All Ears, Trasgressive

4. Nine Inch Nails, Bad Witch, The Null Corporation

5. Protomartyr, Consolation [EP], Domino

6. Red Baraat, Sound the People, Rhyme & Reason

7. Rock*A*Teens, Sixth House, Merge

8. T Hardy Morris, Dude, The Obscure, Normaltown

9. Valley Queen, Supergiant, Roll Call

10. Wild Moccasins, Look Together, New West

ELECTRONIC

1. Black Moth Super Rainbow, Panic Blooms, Rad Cult

2. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

3. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

4. Anemone, Baby Only You & I [EP], Luminelle

5. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes

6. Oneohtix Point Never, Age Of, Warp

7. Brazilian Girls, Let’s Make Love, Six Degrees

8. Nite Haus, Saturation, Self-released

9. Chad Valley, ImaginaryMusic, Cascine

10. CHVRCHES, Love Is Dead, Glassnote

HIP HOP

1. EVIDENCE, WEATHER OR NOT, RHYMESAYERS

2. DR. OCTAGON, MOOSEBUMPS, BULK

3. CUT CHEMIST, DIE CUT, A STABLE SOUND

4. ROCK MECCA, GLADIATOR SCHOOL, SOULSPAZM

5. DENZEL CURRY, “SUMO” [SINGLE], PH

6. VARIOUS ARTISTS, TRAVIS SCOTT AND QUAVO, CAPITOL / ROCNATION

7. ROYCE DA 5’9″, THE BOOK OF RYAN, HEAVEN STUDIOS

8. AESOP ROCK, “KLUTZ” [SINGLE], RHYMESAYERS

9. A$AP FERG, “KRISTI YAMAGUCCI” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

10. ARTSON, BRAVE STAR, ARTSON

WORLD

1. Los Texmaniacs, Cruzando Borders, Smithsonian Folkways

2. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

3. Bombino, Deran, Partisan

4. Chancha Via Circuito, Bienaventuranza, Wonderwheel

5. Yonatan Gat, Universalists, Joyful Noise

6. Brazilian Girls, Let’s Make Love, Six Degrees

7. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

8. The Turbans, s/t, Six Degrees

9. Sting and Shaggy, 44/876, A&M

10. The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, BooCheeMish, Prophecy

JAZZ

1. Melody Diachun, Get Back to the Groove [EP], Third Beach

2. Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony/Legacy

3. Edgar Steinitz, Roots Unknown, oa2

4. GoGo Penguin, A Humdrum Star, Blue Note

5. Danny Green With Strings, One Day It Will, oa2

6. The Ed Palermo Big Band, The Great Un-American Songbook, Cuneiform

7. Rahim Alhaj, One Sky, Smithsonian Folkways

8. Mike Clark and Delbert Bump, Retro Report, Ropeadope

9. Bill Frisell, Music Is, OKeh

10. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. RY COODER, THE PRODIGAL SON, FANTASY

2. MARCIA BALL, SHINE BRIGHT, ALLIGATOR

3. THE CALIFORNIA HONEYDROPS, CALL IT HOME VOL. 1 & 2, TUBTONE RECORDS

4. JIMI HENDRIX, BOTH SIDES OF THE SKY, LEGACY

5. DANA FUCHS, LOVE LIVES ON, GET ALONG RECORDS

6. MIKE ZITO, FIRST CLASS LIFE, RUF RECORDS

7. DOM FLEMONS, DOM FLEMONS PRESENTS: BLACK COWBOYS, SMITHSONIAN FOLKWAYS

8. RITA COOLIDGE, SAFE IN THE ARMS OF TIME, BLUE ELAN

9. KATHY AND THE KILOWATTS, PREMONITION OF LOVE, BLIND RACCOON

10. THE HOUSE JUMPERS, FOOLIN’ AROUND, THE BLUES FOUNDATION

11. BEN HARPER AND CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE, NO MERCY IN THIS LAND, ANTI-

12. KID RAMOS, OLD SCHOOL, RIP CAT RECORDS

13. TERESA JAMES AND THE RHYTHM TRAMPS, HERE IN BABYLON, BLIND RACCOON

14. JOYANN PARKER, HARD TO LOVE, SELF-RELEASED

15. BREEZY RODIO, SOMETIMES THE BLUES GOT ME, DELMARK

16. SAMANTHA MARTIN & DELTA SUGAR, RUN TO ME, FONTANA

17. KEESHEA PRATT BAND, BELIEVE, KPB

18. WILLIE DIXON’S ORIGINAL CHICAGO BLUES ALL STARS, GOLD, SELF-RELEASED

19. BETH HART & JOE BONAMASSA, BLACK COFFEE, J&R ADVENTURES

20. STEVEN TROCH BAND, RHYMES FOR MELLOW MINDS, SELF-RELEASED

21. ALLY VENABLE BAND, PUPPET SHOW, CONNOR RAY MUSIC

22. BLIND LEMON PLEDGE, EVANGELINE – BLUES AND AMERICANA FROM BLIND LEMON PLEDGE, BLIND RACCOON

23. REED TURCHI & HIS KUDZU CHOIR, JUST A LITTLE MORE FAITH, SELF-RELEASED

24. JOHN CLIFTON, NIGHTLIFE, RIP CAT

25. MARKEY BLUE PROJECT, RAISED IN MUDDY WATER, ELLERSOUL RECORDS