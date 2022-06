WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 28, 2022 POSTED :: June 28, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 6/28/22

TOP 30

1 GROVELERS, THE Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released*

2 ZOLA JESUS Arkhon Sacred Bones*

3 GRAHAM HUNT If You Knew Would You Believe It? Smoking Room

4 BLACK ANGELS, THE “El Jardín” [Single] Partisan

5 MUFFS, THE Really Really Happy [Expanded Reissue] Omnivore

6 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

7 FLASHER Love Is Yours Domino

8 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

9 LUXI “Waiting” [Single] Wicked Alley*

10 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer

11 VECTORS OF RESONANT PRESCIENTS Microfiche Triple Eye Industries*

12 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL

13 FRIGHTNRS, THE Always Daptone

14 COLA Deep In View Fire Talk

15 WILCO Cruel Country dBpm

16 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

17 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

18 JOHN DOE Fables In A Foreign Land Fat Possum

19 MELODY’S ECH0 CHAMBER Emotional Eternal Domino

20 J ROCC A Wonderful Letter Stones Throw

21 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS Welcome 2 Club XIII ATO

22 LINDA LINDAS, THE Growing Up Epitaph

23 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

24 KIKAGAKU MOYO Kumoyo Island Guruguru Brain

25 JUST MUSTARD Heart Under Partisan

26 YVES JARVIS The Zug Anti-

27 ANDREW BIRD Inside Problems Loma Vista/Concord

28 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

29 SANTIGOLD “High Priestess” [Single] Little Jerk

30 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

ADDS

1 AUTOMATIC Excess Stones Throw

2 CAAMP Lavender Days Mom+Pop

3 CALEB NICHOLS Ramon Kill Rock Stars

4 MUNA MUNA Saddest Factory/Secretly Group

5 NAIMA BOCK Giant Palm Sub Pop

6 NEIGHBOR LADY For The Birds Park The Van

7 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer

8 SOCCER MOMMY Sometimes, Forever Loma Vista/Concord

9 TIJUANA PANTHERS Halfway To Eighty Innovative Leisure

10 ZOLA JESUS Arkhon Sacred Bones

ELECTRONIC

1 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts

2 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

3 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

4 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

5 T GOWDY Miracles Constellation

6 HAAI Baby, We’re Ascending Mute

7 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries

8 MARIA CHIARA ARGIRO Forest City Innovative Leisure

9 HEALTH DISCO 4 :: PART II Loma Vista/Concord

10 FLUME Palaces Future Classic

WORLD

1 PIERRE KWENDERS José Louis And The Paradox Of Love Arts & Crafts

2 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

3 SESSA Estrela Acesa Mexican Summer

4 FRIGHTNRS, THE Always Daptone

5 KIKAGAKU MOYO Kumoyo Island Guruguru Brain

6 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

7 ADRIAN QUESADA Boleros Psicodélicos ATO

8 LOS BITCHOS Let The Festivities Begin! City Slang

9 MISTA SAVONA Presents Havana Meets Kingston, Part 2 Cumbancha

10 PUTUMAYO PRESENTS WORLD PARTY VARIOUS ARTIST [EP] Putumayo

JAZZ

1 CHARLES LLOYD TRIOS Chapel Blue Note

2 DAVE BRUBECK TRIO Live From Vienna 1967 Brubeck Editions

3 SHABAKA Afrikan Culture Self-Released

4 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

5 CLIFFORD LAMB Blues and Hues New York Weber Works

6 DEANNA WITKOWSKI Force Of Nature mcg

7 BEN SIDRAN Swing State Nardis/Bonsai*

8 MARGARET SLOVAK TRIO The Margaret Slovak Trio Self-Released

9 LENNY MARCUS TRIO When A Door Opens Self-Released

10 GRANT STEWART QUARTET WITH BRUCE HARRIS The Lighting Of The Lamps Cellar

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Thirty Tigers

2 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti-/Epitaph

3 Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That, Redwing Records

4 Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator

5 Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley Records

6 Dana Fuchs, Borrowed Time, Ruf Records

7 Markey Blue Ric Latina Project, Jumpin’ The Broom, Soul Sound Records

8 Anthony Geraci Blues, Called My Name, Blind Raccoon

9 Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone

10 Lew Jetton & 61 South, Déjà Hoodoo, Endless Blues

11 Gary Cain, Next Stop, Blind Raccoon

12 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

13 The Phantom Blues Band, Blues For Breakfast, Little Village

14 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

15 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

16 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

17 Kenny Neal, Straight From The Heart, Ruf Records

18 Levee Town, Trying To Keep My Head Above Water, Hudtone Records

19 Early Times & The High Rollers!, Electric City, Dealer’s Choice Records

20 Jim Dan Dee, Real Blues, Blind Raccoon

21 Vaneese Thomas, Fight The Good Fight, Blue Heart Records

22 Kathy Lyon, Texas Highway, Montrose Records

23 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain

24 Miss Bix, Bring It, Blue Heart Records

25 Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark