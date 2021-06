WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 29, 2021 POSTED :: June 29, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/29/21

TOP 30

1 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

2 RED FANG Arrows Relapse

3 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

4 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3000 KGLW

5 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

6 PROBLEM OF LEISURE: A CELEBRATION OF ANDY GILL AND GANG OF FOUR VARIOUS ARTISTS Gill

7 ICEAGE Seek Shelter Mexican Summer

8 GOODBOY SUIT, THE “End Sequence” [Single] Forge Again*

9 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home Loma Vista/Concord

10 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

11 NIGHT BEATS Outlaw R&B Fuzz Club

12 PROUD PARENTS At Home With… Self-Released*

13 SNAG Death Doula [EP] Middle-Man*

14 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

15 REIGNING SOUND A Little More Time With Reigning Sound Merge

16 GEL SET Tone Invasion 2MR

17 JIM WARD Daggers Dine Alone

18 JULIANA HATFIELD Blood American Laundromat

19 PAUL WELLER Fat Pop Polydor

20 ALDOUS HARDING “Old Peel” [Single] 4AD

21 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE The Veiled Sea Three Lobed

22 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

23 MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES, THE When God Was Great Hellcat/Epitaph

24 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

25 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

26 STARS AND RABBIT On Different Days Green Island

27 YOU WIN !!! [FEAT. BLOOD] “The Entrance” [Single] Self-Released*

28 THIS IS THE KIT Off Off Oddities [EP] Rough Trade

29 DINNER SET GANG “Lord Of All The Gods” [Single] Kribber Krown*

30 JAPANESE BREAKFAST Jubilee Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

ADDS

1 2ND GRADE Wish You Were Here Tour Revisited DDW

2 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Mother Nature Verve

3 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 HELVETIA Essential Aliens Joyful Noise

5 HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER Quietly Blowing It Merge

6 L’RAIN Fatigue Mexican Summer

7 MOUNTAIN GOATS, THE Dark In Here Merge

8 OLIVIA KAPLAN Tonight Turns To Nothing Topshelf

9 SPELLLING The Turning Wheel Sacred Bones

10 SPUD CANNON Good Kids Make Bad Apples Good Eye

ELECTRONIC

1 MNDSGN Rare Pleasure Stones Throw

2 XPOSED 4HEADS “Kink In The System” [Single] Internal Combustion*

3 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

4 COLLEEN The Tunnel And The Clearing Thrill Jockey

5 DARKSIDE “The Limit” [Single] Matador

6 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

7 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

8 LEON VYNEHALL Rare, Forever Ninja Tune

9 TOR Oasis Sky Eleuthera

10 SHAMEWAVE Heaven Self-Released*

WORLD

1 JUANA MOLINA Segundo (Remastered) Crammed

2 HAILU MERGIA AND THE WALIAS BAND Tezeta Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 OKUTE Okuté Chulo

4 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

5 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

6 ALBOROSIE For The Culture VP/Greensleeves

7 MARRON In Nacional

8 DOBET GNAHORE Couleur Cumbancha

9 INNOV GNAWA Lila Daptone

10 PACHYMAN “Big Energy” [Single] ATO

JAZZ

1 FRANKIE VALLI A Touch Of Jazz Green Hill

2 JOHN PIZZARELLI Better Days Ahead Ghostline

3 HAL GALPER QUINTET Live At The Berlin Philharmonic 1977 Origin

4 ANGELA WRIGLEY TRIO You Don’t Know What Love Is Cellar

5 CHARLES LLOYD AND THE MARVELS Tone Poem Blue Note

6 WOLFGANG LACKERSCHMID – CHET BAKER Quintet Sessions 1979 Dot Time

7 MATT PANAYIDES Field Theory Pacific Coast

8 RICH PELLEGRIN Solitude OA2

9 KIEFER “When There’s Love Around” [Single] Stones Throw

10 PINO PALLADINO AND BLAKE MILLS Notes With Attachments New Deal

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Tony Joe White, Smoke From the Chimney Easy Eye Sound

2 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

3 The Black Keys, Delta Kream, Nonesuch

4 Clarence Spady, Surrender, Nola Blue

5 EG Kight, The Trio Sessions, Blue South Records

6 The Reverend Shawn Amos, The Cause of It All, Blind Raccoon

7 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

8 Justin Saladino Band, Live, Disques Bros

9 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

10 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

11 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

12 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

13 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

14 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

15 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

16 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

17 Johnny Rawls, Best of Johnny Rawls, Vol. 1, Catfood Records

18 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

19 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

20 Deb Ryder, Memphis Moonlight, VizzTone

21 Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake, Provogue

22 Jeff Fettermen, Southern Son, Green Tea Music

23 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

24 Alex Lopez, Rising Up, Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue