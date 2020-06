WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 30, 2020 POSTED :: June 30, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/30/20

TOP 30

1 CORIKY Coriky Dischord

2 HUM Inlet Polyvinyl

3 LA PRIEST Gene Domino

4 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

5 MELENAS Dias Raros Trouble In Mind

6 WIRE 10:20 Self-Released

7 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

8 CHICANO BATMAN Invisible People ATO

9 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

10 DRAMATIC LOVERS You Talk Loud Self-Released*

11 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

12 MILWAUKEE TALKEES A Detailed Analysis Of The Pocket Bluesploitation*

13 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

14 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

15 FIELD REPORT Brake Light Red Tide Fellesskap*

16 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

17 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

18 BOB DYLAN Rough And Rowdy Ways Columbia

19 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

20 ADULT. Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

21 POKEY LAFARGE Rock Bottom Rhapsody New West

22 MARGARET GLASPY Devotion ATO

23 DON BRYANT You Make Me Feel Fat Possum

24 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

25 QUILZ, THE “Peace Of Mind” [Single] Prickly Records*

26 JOE WONG Nite Creatures [Advance Tracks] Decca*

27 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

28 PEZZETTINO Venus [EP] Self-Released*

29 ALICE BAG Sister Dynamite In The Red

30 GREEN/BLUE Green/Blue Slovenly

ADDS

1 ARCA KiCk i XL/Beggars Group

2 BECCA MANCARI The Greatest Part Captured Tracks

3 BOYO Where Have All My Friends Gone? Park The Van

4 CAPTAIN PLANET No Visa Bastard Jazz

5 CASS MCCOMBS AND STEVE GUNN “Sweet Lucy” b/w “Wild Mountain Tyme” [Single] Anti-

6 DIRTY PROJECTORS Flight Tower [EP] Domino

7 ANGELA MUNOZ Introspection Linear Labs

8 POTTERY Welcome To Bobby’s Motel Partisan

9 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

10 VACANT LOTS, THE Interzone Fuzz Club

ELECTRONIC

1 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

2 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

3 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

4 ADULT. Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

5 QUILZ, THE “Peace Of Mind” [Single] Prickly Records*

6 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND Ride [EP] Black Winchesters*

7 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

8 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

9 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

10 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Grou

HIP HOP

1 DUELING EXPERTS Dueling Experts Mello

2 ELAQUENT Forever Is A Pretty Long Time Mello

3 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

4 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

5 MOEMAW NAEDON Dr. Deadhorse Soul Slime

6 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

7 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

8 STAHHR AND CRAZY DJ BAZARRO “No Doubt” b/w “Barbarella” [Single] Narcata

9 RAP FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht*

10 THA SOLIST AND TONE SPLIFF Mettamology Self-Released

HEAVY

1 LIGHT DWELLER Hominal Self-Released

2 KEVERRA Keverra Seeing Red

3 RE-ARMED Ignis Aeternum Black Lion

4 KROSIS “Battles Are Won Within” [Single] Unique Leader

5 RUIN LUST Choir Of Babel 20 Buck Spin

6 AARA En Ergô Einai Debemur Morti

7 SOILWORK “Desperado” [Single] Nuclear Blast

8 INGESTED Where Only Gods May Tread Unique Leader

9 HUMANITY’S LAST BREATH Abyssal Unique Leader

10 EXOCRINE Maelstrom Unique Leader

WORLD

1 MELENAS Dias Raros Trouble In Mind

2 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

3 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

4 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

5 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

6 MICHELLE BLADES Nombrar Las Cosas [EP] Midnight Special

7 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

8 JAH9 Note To Self VP

9 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

10 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

JAZZ

1 AL DI MEOLA Across The Universe earMUSIC

2 ROBBY KRIEGER The Ritual Begins At Sundown Self-Released

3 JEFF PARKER Suite For Max Brown International Anthem/Nonesuch

4 ROY AYERS, ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMED Roy Ayers JID 002 Jazz Is Dead

5 NAAMA GHEBER Dearly Beloved Cellar Live

6 CHRISTIAN TAMBURR The Awakenig Self-Released

7 TIM SHAGHOIAN Gentle Beacons OA2

8 WALT WAGNER TRIO, THE Trajectory [EP] Semaphone

9 EVENT HORIZON JAZZ QUARTET Event Horizon GRB

10 GRANT STEWART QUARTET Rise And Shine Cellar

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released