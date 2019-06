WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 4, 2019 POSTED :: June 4, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/4/19

TOP 30

1. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, S/T, ATO

2. THE GROVELERS, CREAM CITY NIGHTS, SELF-RELEASED*

3. MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS, IV, SELF-RELEASED*

4. THE WOLFMANHATTAN PROJECT, BLUE GENE STEW, IN THE RED

5. BLACK MOUNTAIN, DESTROYER, JAGJAGUWAR

6. ROSE OF THE WEST, S/T, COMMUNICATING VESSELS*

7. CRAIG FINN, I NEED A NEW WAR, PARTISAN

8. DRAMATIC LOVERS, YOU TALK LOUD [ADVANCE TRACKS], SELF-RELEASED*

9. COSMONAUTS, STAR 69, BURGER

10. THE BRIEFS, PLATINUM RATS, BURGER

11. CATE LE BON, REWARD, MEXICAN SUMMER

12. CLAUDE FONTAINE, S/T, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

13. BETTER OBLIVION COMMUNITY CENTER, S/T, DEAD OCEANS

14. MASKED INTRUDER, MASKED INTRUDER III, PURE NOISE*

15. ALEX LAHEY, THE BEST OF LUCK CLUB, DEAD OCEANS

16. JUAN WAUTERS, INTRODUCING JUAN PABLO, CAPTURED TRACKS

17. THE QUILZ, FISHING FOR KETCHUP, SELF-RELEASED*

18. OMNI, “DELICACY” B/W “I DON’T DANCE” [SINGLE], SUB POP

19. JENNY LEWIS, ON THE LINE, WARNER BROS.

20. TACOCAT, THIS MESS IS A PLACE, SUB POP

21. REIGNING SOUND, ABDICATION…FOR YOUR LOVE, MERGE

22. BOOGARINS, SOMBROU DUVIDA, OAR

23. OPERATORS, RADIANT DAWN, LAST GANG

24. LIVE TETHERBALL TONIGHT, “INBETWEEN” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED*

25. BAD RELIGION, AGE OF UNREASON, EPITAPH

26. CHAI, PUNK, BURGER

27. NILUFER YANYA, MISS UNIVERSE, ATO

28. BIG THIEF, U.F.O.F., 4AD

29. STRAND OF OAKS, ERASERLAND, DEAD OCEANS

30. JACK WATERSON, ADRIAN YOUNG PRESENTS JACK WATERSON, LINEAR LABS

ADDS

1. AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS, S/T, ATO

2. APEX MANOR, HEARTBREAK CITY, MERGE

3. CHARLES BRADLEY, “LUCIFER” B/W “LONELY AS YOU ARE” [EP], INNIT

4. EARTH, FULL UPON HER BURNING LIPS, SARGENT HOUSE

5. FLYING LOTUS, FLAMAGRA, WARP

6. THE GOTOBEDS, DEBT BEGINS AT 30, SUB POP

7. KISHI BASHI, OMOIYARI, JOYFUL NOISE

8. PIP BLOM, BOAT, HEAVENLY

9. SACRED PAWS, RUN AROUND THE SUN, MERGE

10. YOHUNA, MIRRORING, ORCHID TAPES

ELECTRONIC

1. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

2. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. BIG WILD, SUPERDREAM, COUNTER

5. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

6. LA HOULE, PREMIERE VAGUE, CROQUE MADAME

7. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZENS

8. APPARAT, LP5, MUTE

9. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

10. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

HEAVY

1. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, THE END OF CHAOS, AFM

2. RUSSIAN CIRCLES, BLOOD YEAR, SARGENT HOUSE

3. ENCOFFINATION, WE PROCLAIM YOUR DEATH O’ LORD, SELFMADEGOD

4. KRYPTS, CADAVER CIRCULATION, DARK DESCENT

5. FULL OF HELL, WEEPING CHOIR, RELAPSE

6. GAAHL’S WYRD, GASTIR – THOSTS INVITED, SEASON OF MIST

7. SMOULDER, TIMES OF OBSCENE EVIL AND WILD DARING, CRUZ DEL SUR

8. DARKTHRONE, OLD STAR, PEACEVILLE

9. VISIGOTH, BELLS OF AWAKENING, METAL BLADE

10. GIDEON, “NO LOVE/NO ONE” [SINGLE], EQUAL VISION

WORLD

1. CLAUDE FONTAINE, S/T, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

2. BOOGARINS, SOMBROU DUVIDA, OAR

3. COCHEMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

4. EKITI SOUND, ABEG NO VEX, CRAMMED

5. SALUM ABDALLAH AND CUBAN MARIMBA BAND, NGOMA TANZANIA, DOMINO SOUND

6. AYMEE NUVIOLA, A JOURNEY THROUGH CUBAN MUSIC, TOP STOP

7. STEEL PULSE, MASS MANIPULATION, ROOTFIRE COOPERATIVE

8. ANGELIQUE KIDJO, CELIA, DECCA

9. MDOU MOCATAR, ILANA: THE CREATOR, SAHEL SOUNDS

10. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZEN

JAZZ

1. VARIOUS ARTISTS, SPIRITUAL JAZZ VOL. 9: BLUE NOTES PART TWO, JAMZZMAN

2. JERRY GRILLO, “MY HOMETOWN MILWAUKEE” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED*

3. YAMIT AND HTE VINYL BLVD, AIN’T MISBEHAVIN’, SELF-RELEASED

4. THE GREG SNYDER TRIO, UNORDINARY PEOPLE, SELF-RELEASED

5. DAVE STRYKER, EIGHT TRACK III, STRIKEZONE

6. NORAH JONES, BEGIN AGAIN, CAPITOL

7. RON JACKSON, STANDARDS AND OTHER SONGS, RONI

8. MEOW MEOW + THOMAS LAUDERDALE, HOTEL AMOUR, HEINZ

9. QUIANA LYNELL, A LITTLE LOVE, CONCORD JAZZ

10. INTERNATIONAL ORANGE, A MAN AND HIS DOG, SELF-RELEASED

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, s/t, Alligator

2. The Cash Box Kings, Hail To The Kings!, Alligator

3. Bob Corritore & Friends, Do The Hip-Shake Baby!, Vizztone

4. Sugaray Rayford, Somebody Save Me, Forty Below Records

5. Tony Campanella, Taking It To The Street, Gulf Coast Records

6. Mitch Woods, A Tip Of The Hat To Fats – Live From the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival 2018, Blind Pig

7. Meg Williams, Take Me As I Am – The Muscle Shoals Sessions, Nola Blue

8. Jontavious Willis, Spectacular Class, Kind Of Blue Music

9. Joanne Shaw Taylor, Reckless Heart, Sony

10. Manx Marriner Mainline, Hell Bound For Heaven, Stony Plain

11. Brandon Santini, The Longshot, American Showplace Music

12. Marie Martens & The Messarounds, Travelled, Excello Recordings

13. Magic Slim & The Teardrops, I’m Gonna Play The Blues, Wolf

14. Reese Wynans and Friends, Sweet Release, Flying Piano

15. Harpdog Brown, For Love & Money, Doghouse Records

16. Cara Being Blue, Grit, self-released

17. Bad Influence, Got What You Need, Badblues Records

18. Tullie Brae, Revelation, Endless Blues Records

19. Fruteland Jackso, Good As Your Last Dollar, Electro-Fi Records

20. Mighty Mike Schermer, Bad Tattoo, VizzTone

21. Davell Crawford Dear Fats, I Love You, Basin Street Records

22. Terry Robb, Confessin’ My Dues, Niasounds

23. Sunday Wilde & The 1 Eyed Jacks, s/t, self-released

24. Gary Hoey, Neon Highway Blues, Provogue

25. The BB King Blues Band, The Soul Of The King, Ruf Records