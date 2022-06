WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: JUNE 7, 2022 POSTED :: June 7, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 6/7/22

TOP 30

1 NEKO CASE Wild Creatures Anti-

2 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

3 LARGE PRINT In The Clouds [EP] Self-Released*

4 CLASH, THE Combat Rock (40th Anniversary) Legacy

5 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

6 WET LEG Wet Leg Domino

7 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

8 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

9 HOT WATER MUSIC Feel The Void Equal Vision

10 WILCO Cruel Country dBpm

11 PKEW PKEW PKEW Open Bar Dine Alone

12 STIFF LITTLE FINGERS BBC Live In Concert Parlophone

13 DEHD Blue Skies Fat Possum

14 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

15 THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES Duct Tape & Shivering Crows Suicide Squeeze

16 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

17 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

18 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

19 BLACK KEYS, THE Dropout Boogie Nonesuch

20 SPRINTS A Modern Job [EP] Nice Swan

21 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL

22 KEVIN MORBY This Is A Photograph Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

23 GROVELERS, THE Misplaced Cars And Blackouts Self-Released*

24 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Night Gnomes Marathon

25 KURT VILE (watch my moves) Verve

26 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

27 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

28 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

29 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO

30 WARPAINT Radiate Like This Virgin

ADDS

1 ANDREW BIRD Inside Problems Loma Vista/Concord

2 ANGEL OLSEN Big Time Jagjaguwar/Secretly Group

3 BANDITOS Right On Egghunt

4 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS Welcome 2 Club XIII ATO

5 FLACCID MOJO Flaccid Mojo Castle Face

6 FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS Cookin’/Tracksuit Greenway/RAS

7 FRIGHTNRS, THE Always Daptone

8 HORSEGIRL Versions Of Modern Performance Matador

9 PIGEON PIT Feather River Canyon Blues Ernest Jenning

10 SG GOODMAN Teeth Marks Verve Forecast

ELECTRONIC

1 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

2 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

4 !!! (CHK CHK CHK) Let It Be Blue Warp

5 HOT CHIP “Down” [Single] Domino

6 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

7 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

8 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

9 T GOWDY Miracles Constellation

10 HAAI Baby, We’re Ascending Mute

JAZZ

1 RANDY NAPOLEON Puppets, The Music Of Gregg Hill Origin Arts/OA2

2 MARCELLO CARELLI The Era Self-Released

3 ADDISON FREI Time And Again Next Paradigm

4 ETHAN IVERSON Every Note Is True Blue Note

5 GEORGE FREEMAN Everybody Say Yeah! Southport

6 YELENA ECKEMOFF I Am A Stranger In This World L And H

7 MICHAEL ORENSTEIN Aperture Origin

8 ANDREA BRACHFELD AND INSIGHT Evolution Origin

9 BEN MARKLEY BIG BAND, ARI HOENIG Ari’s Funhouse OA2

10 DANA FITZSIMONS WITH BILL GRAHAM AND BRANDON BOONE Fault Lines Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Delbert McClinton, Outdated Emotion, Thirty Tigers

2 Mavis Staples & Levon Helm, Carry Me Home, Anti-/Epitaph

3 Bonnie Raitt, Just Like That, Redwing Records

4 Charlie Musselwhite, Mississippi Son, Alligator

5 Edgar Winter, Brother Johnny, Quarto Valley Records

6 Dana Fuchs, Borrowed Time, Ruf Records

7 Markey Blue Ric Latina Project, Jumpin’ The Broom, Soul Sound Records

8 Anthony Geraci Blues, Called My Name, Blind Raccoon

9 Gina Sicilia, Unchange, VizzTone

10 Lew Jetton & 61 South, Déjà Hoodoo, Endless Blues

11 Gary Cain, Next Stop, Blind Raccoon

12 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

13 The Phantom Blues Band, Blues For Breakfast, Little Village

14 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

15 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

16 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

17 Kenny Neal, Straight From The Heart, Ruf Records

18 Levee Town, Trying To Keep My Head Above Water, Hudtone Records

19 Early Times & The High Rollers!, Electric City, Dealer’s Choice Records

20 Jim Dan Dee, Real Blues, Blind Raccoon

21 Vaneese Thomas, Fight The Good Fight, Blue Heart Records

22 Kathy Lyon, Texas Highway, Montrose Records

23 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters, Mercy Me, Stony Plain

24 Miss Bix, Bring It, Blue Heart Records

25 Dave Weld & the Imperial Flames, Nightwalk, Delmark