WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 1, 2022 POSTED :: March 1, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL



DATE REPORTED: 3/1/22

TOP 30

1 BEACH HOUSE Once Twice Melody Sub Pop

2 KENDRA MORRIS Nine Lives Karma Chief

3 DESERTA Every Moment, Everything You Need Felte

4 RAT BATH Rat From Hell Self-Released*

5 MITSKI Laurel Hell Dead Oceans

6 DAN ANDRIANO AND THE BYGONES Dear Darkness Epitaph

7 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

8 POM POKO This Is Our House [EP] Bella Union/PIAS

9 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

10 CHIT CHAT “Age Sex Location” [Single] Self-Released*

11 MURPHY KAYE “Where’d You Wake Up” [Single] Lefty Lucy*

12 DROPPER Don’t Talk To Me Dirt Dog

13 PEROXIDE Twisted In The Wild Self-Released*

14 EMPATH Visitor Fat Possum

15 NIGHT CRICKETS A Free Society Omnivore*

16 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

17 CAT POWER Covers Domino

18 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

19 BEECHWOOD Sleep Without Dreaming Alive Naturalsound

20 KASE Live At The Opera House B Side*

21 EELS Extreme Witchcraft E Works/PIAS

22 GRACE CUMMINGS Storm Queen ATO

23 CAMDEN Skeleton Wedding, Wedding Music Self-Released*

24 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

25 METRONOMY Small World Because

26 BORIS W Sacred Bones

27 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

28 BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD Ants From Up There Ninja Tune

29 CHAI WINK TOGETHER [EP] Sub Pop

30 HARD FEELINGS HARD FEELINGS Domino

ADDS

1 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

2 CARSON MCHONE Still Life Merge

3 EARLY EYES Look Alive! Epitaph

4 ELEPHANT STONE Le Voyage De M. Lonely Dans La Lune [EP] Elephants On Parade

5 GOON Paint By Numbers Vol. 1 [EP] Self-Released

6 NOBRO Live Your Truth Shred Some Gnar Dine Alone

7 ROBERT GLASPER Black Radio III Loma Vista/Concord

8 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

9 SUPERCHUNK Wild Loneliness Merge

10 TEARS FOR FEARS The Tipping Point Concord

HEAVY

1 IMMOLATION Acts Of God Nuclear Blast

2 MORGUED Terrorformed Self-Released

3 PURE WRATH Hymn To The Woeful Hearts Debemur Morti

4 VOIVOD Synchro Anarchy Century Media

5 LORD AGHEROS Koinè Self-Released

6 REPLICANT Malignant Reality Transcending Obscurity

7 WHITE TOWER White Tower Alone

8 NIGHT ETERNAL, THE Moonlit Cross Ván

9 DUNGEON SERPENT World Of Sorrows Nameless Grave

10 GREYHAWK Call of the Hawk [EP] Fighter

WORLD

1 LES LOUANGES Crash Bonsound

2 MARRON In Nacional

3 PIERRE KWENDERS “Papa Wemba” [Single] Arts & Crafts

4 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

5 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

6 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

7 SOFIA KOURTESIS “Estación Esperanza” feat. Manu Chao [Single] Ninja Tune

8 YUNGCHEN LHAMO Awakening Six Degrees

9 GOOD ONES, THE “The Darkness Has Passed” [Single] Six Degrees

10 DOWDELIN Lanmou Lanmou Underdog

JAZZ

1 JAMIE BREIWICK AND JAY MOLLERSKOV Solve For X B Side*

2 JAMIE BREIWICK The Jewel (Live at the Dead Poet) Ropeadope*

3 KASE Live At The Opera House B Side*

4 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

5 ADDISON FREI Time And Again Next Paradigm

6 EUGENIE JONES Players Open Mic

7 MICAH GRAVES Pawns Self-Released

8 MICHAEL WEISS Persistence Cellar

9 SEAN FYFE QUARTET Late Night Cellar

10 DOUG MACDONALD AND THE LA ALL-STAR OCTET Overtones Dmac

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

2 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

3 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

4 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

5 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

6 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

7 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

8 Dixon, Watkins, Vaughn 3by3, Reecy Records

9 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

10 Bob Corritore, Louisiana Red, Tell Me ‘Bout It – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

11 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

12 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

13 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

14 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

15 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

16 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records

17 The Twangtown Paramours, Double Down On a Bad Thing, Inside Edge Records

18 Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove

19 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

20 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

21 Night Bluemers, Welcome Aboard the Midnight Train, self-released

22 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, self-released

23 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

24 The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On, Nola Blue Records

25 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records