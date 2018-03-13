Weekly Top Airplay: March 13, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.
Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.
Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 3/13/18
Listed As: artist, title, label
Top 30
1. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD
2. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*
3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City
4. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian
5. Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl
6. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*
7. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound
8. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
9. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*
10. The Men, Drift, Sacred Bones
11. Superchunk, What A Time to Be Alive, Merge
12. Mini Meltdowns, s/t [EP], Good Land*
13. Field Report, Summertime Songs [advance tracks], Verve*
14. Olden Yolk, s/t, Trouble In Mind
15. King Tuff, The Other [advance tracks], Sub Pop
16. Renata Zeiguer, Old Ghost, Northern Spy
17. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You, Elektra
18. Belle and Sebastian, How To Solve Our Human Problems, Matador
19. Father John Misty, “Mr. Tillman” [single], Sub Pop
20. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark
21. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On [advance tracks], Matador
22. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni
23. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone
24. U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited, 4AD
25. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keeping’ On” [EP], Self-released*
26. Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans
27. The Low Anthem, The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea, Joyful Noise
28. Postcards, I’ll Be Here In the Morning, Ruptured
29. Moaning, s/t, Sub Pop
30. Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk
Adds
1. Albert Hammond Jr., Francis Trouble, Red Bull Records
2. The Dean Ween Group, rock2, Schnitzel
3. Durand Jones and the Indications, s/t, Dead Oceans
4. Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.
5. The Hold Steady, Eureka [EP], Frenchkiss
6. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
7. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams, Stax
8. Oneida, Romance, Joyful Noise
9. Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound
10. Teenage Wrist, Chrome Neon Jesus, Epitaph
Electronic
1. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia
2. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*
3. Vitalic, Voyager, Clivage
4. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon
5. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly
6. Leyya, Sauna, +1/Las Vegas
7. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR
8. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp
9. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because
10. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute
World
1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
2. High Ceiling, Easy, Self-released
3. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge
4. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released
5. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
6. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang
7. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
8. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma
9. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo
10. Bark Bark Disco, Holy Smokes, Minty Fresh
Jazz
1. Barbara Dane, Hot Jazz, Cool Blues and Hard Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
2. Emmet Cohen Featuring Ron Carter, Masters Legacy Series Volume 2, Cellar Live
3. Wes Montgomery, In Paris: the Definitive ORTF Recording, Resonance
4. Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, My Heart Belongs to Satchmo, Blujazz
5. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha
6. Jambalaya Brass Band, Habana to New Orleans 890 West
7. Mica Bethea Big Band, Stage ‘N Studio, Self-released
8. Jay Rodriguez, Your Sound: Live at Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, Whaling City Sound
9. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Concussion/Memphis, Colemine
10. Adam Shulman Sextet, Full Tilt, Cellar Live
Heavy (metal)
1. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony
2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic
3. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian
4. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade
5. Tribulation, Down Below, Century
6. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast
7. Tribulation, Down Below, Century
8. Heavatar, Opus II: The Annihilation, earMUSIC
9. Cabal, Mark Of Rot, Long Branch
10. Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion, Concord
Blues (updated monthly)
1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West
2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records
3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator
4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve
5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain
6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records
7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf
8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released
9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records
10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone
11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note
12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs
13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation
14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound
15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus
17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records
18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots
19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain
20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord
21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone
23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator
24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music
25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company