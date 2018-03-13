Weekly Top Airplay: March 13, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/13/18

Top 30

1. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

2. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*

3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

4. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

5. Jeff Rosenstock, Post-, Polyvinyl

6. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*

7. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

8. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

9. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

10. The Men, Drift, Sacred Bones

11. Superchunk, What A Time to Be Alive, Merge

12. Mini Meltdowns, s/t [EP], Good Land*

13. Field Report, Summertime Songs [advance tracks], Verve*

14. Olden Yolk, s/t, Trouble In Mind

15. King Tuff, The Other [advance tracks], Sub Pop

16. Renata Zeiguer, Old Ghost, Northern Spy

17. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You, Elektra

18. Belle and Sebastian, How To Solve Our Human Problems, Matador

19. Father John Misty, “Mr. Tillman” [single], Sub Pop

20. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark

21. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On [advance tracks], Matador

22. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

23. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

24. U.S. Girls, In A Poem Unlimited, 4AD

25. Platinum Boys, “We Don’t Dance (Anymore)” b/w “Keep On, Keeping’ On” [EP], Self-released*

26. Shame, Songs Of Praise, Dead Oceans

27. The Low Anthem, The Salt Doll Went to Measure the Depth of the Sea, Joyful Noise

28. Postcards, I’ll Be Here In the Morning, Ruptured

29. Moaning, s/t, Sub Pop

30. Hibou, Something Familiar, Barsuk

Adds

1. Albert Hammond Jr., Francis Trouble, Red Bull Records

2. The Dean Ween Group, rock2, Schnitzel

3. Durand Jones and the Indications, s/t, Dead Oceans

4. Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.

5. The Hold Steady, Eureka [EP], Frenchkiss

6. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

7. Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Tearing at the Seams, Stax

8. Oneida, Romance, Joyful Noise

9. Sonny Smith, Rod For Your Love, Easy Eye Sound

10. Teenage Wrist, Chrome Neon Jesus, Epitaph

Electronic

1. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

2. Cyberchump, After, Internal Combustion*

3. Vitalic, Voyager, Clivage

4. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

5. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly

6. Leyya, Sauna, +1/Las Vegas

7. Gel Set, Body Copy, 2MR

8. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

9. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

10. Fever Ray, Plunge, Mute

World

1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

2. High Ceiling, Easy, Self-released

3. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge

4. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

5. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

6. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

7. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

8. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

9. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

10. Bark Bark Disco, Holy Smokes, Minty Fresh

Jazz

1. Barbara Dane, Hot Jazz, Cool Blues and Hard Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

2. Emmet Cohen Featuring Ron Carter, Masters Legacy Series Volume 2, Cellar Live

3. Wes Montgomery, In Paris: the Definitive ORTF Recording, Resonance

4. Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, My Heart Belongs to Satchmo, Blujazz

5. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

6. Jambalaya Brass Band, Habana to New Orleans 890 West

7. Mica Bethea Big Band, Stage ‘N Studio, Self-released

8. Jay Rodriguez, Your Sound: Live at Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, Whaling City Sound

9. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, Concussion/Memphis, Colemine

10. Adam Shulman Sextet, Full Tilt, Cellar Live

Heavy (metal)

1. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony

2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Epic

3. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian

4. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade

5. Tribulation, Down Below, Century

6. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

8. Heavatar, Opus II: The Annihilation, earMUSIC

9. Cabal, Mark Of Rot, Long Branch

10. Ghost, Ceremony and Devotion, Concord

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company