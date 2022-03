WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 15, 2022 POSTED :: March 15, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA.



DATE REPORTED: 3/15/22

TOP 30

1 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

2 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3001 KGLW

3 SPOON Lucifer On The Sofa Matador

4 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

5 BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD Ants From Up There Ninja Tune

6 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries*

7 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

8 MITSKI Laurel Hell Dead Oceans

9 ANDREW TRIM Retroreflector Self-Released*

10 JULIA BLAIR Better Out Than In Crutch Of Memory*

11 SUPERCHUNK Wild Loneliness Merge

12 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

13 GUIDED BY VOICES Crystal Nuns Cathedral GBV Inc.

14 MATTIEL Georgia Gothic ATO

15 CY DUNE Against Face Lightning Studios

16 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

17 CATE LE BON Pompeii Mexican Summer

18 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

19 NILUFER YANYA PAINLESS ATO

20 WET LEG “Angelica” [Single] Domino

21 CARSON MCHONE Still Life Merge

22 MURPHY KAYE “Where’d You Wake Up” [Single] Lefty Lucy

23 SMILE, THE “You Will Never Work In Television Again” [Single] XL

24 MY LIFE AS A MOTH Chest Of Dress Up [EP] Zeitgeist

25 NIGHT CRICKETS A Free Society Omnivore*

26 STERLING Keep Swimming Self-Released*

27 SUPERNOWHERE Skinless Takes A Flight Topshelf

28 SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE System Exclusive Castle Face

29 BEECHWOOD Sleep Without Dreaming Alive Naturalsound

30 SOFIA BOLT Soft Like A Peach Bandini

ADDS

1 A/PACA Make It Better WWNBB

2 BODEGA Broken Equipment What’s Your Rupture?

3 DISTRICTS, THE Great American Painting Fat Possum

4 FRANZ FERDINAND Hits To The Head Domino

5 HOT FLASH HEAT WAVE Sportswear Park The Van

6 JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS Changeup Blackheart

7 MAIA FRIEDMAN Under The New Light Last Gang

8 SONIC YOUTH In/Out/In [EP] Three Lobed

9 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

10 YOUNG GUV GUV III Run For Cover

HEAVY

1 SANHEDRIN Lights On Metal Blade

2 PERILAXE OCCLUSION “Raytraces of Death” [Single] Debemur Mort

3 KNIFE Knife Dying Victims

4 RITUAL NECROMANCY Split [EP] Everlasting Spew

5 GREYHAWK Call Of The Hawk [EP] Fighter

6 OBSCURA A Valediction Nuclear Blast

7 TO THE DOGS “Funeral” [Single] Self-Released

8 SEPULCHRAL From Beyond The Burial Mound Soulseller

9 NON EST DEUS Impious Avantgarde

10 DEATHBELL A Nocturnal Crossing Svart

JAZZ

1 ETHAN IVERSON Every Note Is True Blue Note

2 KASE Live At The Opera House B Side*

3 ADONIS ROSE AND THE NEW ORLEANS JAZZ ORCHESTRA Petite Fleur Storyville

4 GRACE FOX BIG BAND, THE Eleven O’ Seven Next Level/Blue Collar

5 NATHAN BORTON Each Stop OA2

6 SHEILA JORDAN Comes Love (Lost Session 1960) Capri

7 ERIC GOLETZ A New Light ZOOZAZZ

8 JAZZMEIA HORN AND HER NOBLE FORCE Dear Love Empress Legacy

9 BRENT LAIDLER Wouldn’t Be Here Without You Self-Released

10 JOEL ROSS Parable Of The Poet Blue Note

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

2 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

3 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

4 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

5 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

6 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

7 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

8 Dixon, Watkins, Vaughn 3by3, Reecy Records

9 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

10 Bob Corritore, Louisiana Red, Tell Me ‘Bout It – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

11 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

12 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

13 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

14 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

15 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

16 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records

17 The Twangtown Paramours, Double Down On a Bad Thing, Inside Edge Records

18 Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove

19 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

20 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

21 Night Bluemers, Welcome Aboard the Midnight Train, self-released

22 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, self-released

23 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

24 The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On, Nola Blue Records

25 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records