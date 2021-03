WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 16, 2021 POSTED :: March 16, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/16/21

TOP 30

1 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

2 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE “How To Kill A Rock” [Single] Self-Released*

3 SLANT 1집 Iron Lung

4 TAMAR APHEK All Bets Are Off Kill Rock Stars

5 GOAT GIRL On All Fours Rough Trade/Beggars

6 NICOLE MARXEN Tether Self-Released

7 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE “Selfie” [Single] Self-Released*

8 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 “One + One” [Single] Spinefarm

9 MOGWAI As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd.

10 MARK WALDOCH AND THE HALLELUJAH WARD “86,000 (You Will Know) b/w Love Letter to Leonard Cohen” [Single] Self-Released*

11 ARLO PARKS Collapsed In Sunbeams Transgressive/PIAS

12 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Shadow I Remember Carpark

13 BEACH PATROL. Every Grain of Sand Self-Released*

14 LEON VYNEHALL Rare Forever [Advance Tracks] Ninja Tune

15 GENESIS OWUSU Smiling With No Teeth House Anxiety/Ourness

16 ASTRONAUT HUSBAND AND BLUE BOREDOM Moon Songs Self-Released*

17 MIA DOI TODD Music Life City Zen

18 LUCERO When You Found Me Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers

19 MIDNIGHT SISTER Painting The Roses Jagjaguwar

20 HOLD STEADY, THE Open Door Policy Positive Jams

21 VBIV Fallen Angels Self-Released*

22 DIRTY NIL, THE Fuck Art Dine Alone

23 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

24 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly*

25 TIGERS JAW I Won’t Care How You Remember Me Hopeless

26 FRUIT BATS The Pet Parade Merge

27 DEVILS TEETH “Ride Of The Devils Teeth” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

28 TOBE NWIGWE Cincoriginals Self-Released

29 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

30 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

ADDS

1 BERNICE Eau De Bonjourno Telephone Explosion

2 BILLS AND ACHES AND BLUES EP1 VARIOUS ARTISTS 4AD/Beggars Group

3 BLACK CAT REVUE Fortune Favours The Strange [EP] Mint 400

4 DEECRACKS Serious Issues Pirates Press

5 GROUPLOVE This Is This Atlantic

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD L.W. KGLW

7 LANDLADY LANDLADY Landladyland

8 LINDA SMITH Till Another Time: 1988-1996 Captured Tracks

9 REALLY FROM Really From Topshelf

10 VALERIE JUNE The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers Fantasy/Concord

ELECTRONIC

1 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE “Selfie” [Single] Self-Released*

2 MOGWAI As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd.

3 LEON VYNEHALL Rare Forever [Advance Tracks] Ninja Tune

4 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

5 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly*

6 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

7 LITTLE DRAGON AND MOSES SUMNEY “The Other Lover” [Single] Ninja Tune

8 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja [Advance Tracks] Sony Latin

9 BLOOD Testamental Cleopatra*

10 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

JAZZ

1 WE SIX Vivid Dreams [EP] Blujazz*

2 BAPTISTE BOIRON La Ayler

3 RUSSELL FERRANTE TRIO Inflexion Blue Canoe

4 WOLFGANG LACKERSCHMID – CHET BAKER Quintet Sessions 1979 Dot Time

5 MARTHA FISHER New Ruins Full Spectrum

6 STACI GRIESBACH My Shania Twain Songbook Self-Released

7 DIEGO FIGUEIREDO Antarctica Arbors

8 REBECCA DUMAINE AND THE DAVE MILLER TRIO Someday, Someday Summit

9 JIHEE HEO Are You Ready OA2

10 KARI KIRKLAND Wild Is the Wind Slea Head

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

2 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

3 Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, self-released

4 Early Times & The High Rollers!, The Corner, VizzTone

5 The Flat Five, Another World, Pravda Records

6 Selwyn Birchwood, Living In A Burning House, Alligator Records

7 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

8 Mavis Staples, All In It Together, ANTI-

9 Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul

10 Jimi Hendrix Experience, Live In Maui, Legacy

11 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

12 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows, Culture Factory

13 Joyann Parker, Out Of The Dark, self-released

14 Jack DeKeyzer, Tribute, Blue Star Records

15 Nalani Rothrock , The Rock House Sessions, self-released

16 Malina Moye, Bad As I Wanna Be, WCE Records

17 Tim Woods, Vortex, Blind Raccoon

18 Big Harp George, Living In The City, Blues Mountain Records

19 Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain

20 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band, Faith In The Blues, Montrose Records

21 Various Artists, Wildroots Sessions Volume 1, WildRoots Records

22 Willie May, Blues For Sugar, self-released

23 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, You Can’t Fall Off the Floor, self-released

24 Andy Cohen, Tryin’ To Get Home, Earwig Music Company

25 Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Grass Ain’t Greener On The Other Side, Blind Raccoon