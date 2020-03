WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 17, 2020 POSTED :: March 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 3/17/20

TOP 30

1 HELEN MONEY Atomic Thrill Jockey

2 JAMES HUNTER SIX Nick Of Time Daptone

3 ANGELICA GARCIA Cha Cha Palace Spacebomb

4 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

5 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

6 SHOPPING All Or Nothing FatCat

7 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

8 U.S. GIRLS “4 American Dollars” [Single] 4AD

9 PEARS PEARS Fat Wreck Chords

10 TAME IMPALA The Slow Rush Interscope

11 SIX ORGANS OF ADMITTANCE Companion Rises Drag City

12 MR ELEVATOR Goodbye Blue Sky Castle Face

13 OPERATIONS Fog Museum Self-Released

14 STEPHEN MALKMUS Traditional Techniques Matador/Beggars

15 PURR Like New Anti-

16 SESHEN, THE CYAN Tru Thoughts

17 DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS The Unravelling ATO

18 GUIDED BY VOICES Surrender Your Poppy Field GBV Inc.

19 RIKI Riki Dais

20 BRETT NEWSKI Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down Nomad Union*

21 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

22 LEE RANALDO AND RAUL REFREE Names Of North End Women Mute

23 WIRE Mind Hive Pinkflag

24 JOYFULTALK A Separation Of Being Constellation

25 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

26 SWAMP DOGG Sorry You Couldn’t Make It Joyful Noise

27 LONG LINE RIDERS Long Line Riders [EP] Self-Released*

28 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

29 ISOBEL CAMPBELL There Is No Other Cooking Vinyl

30 HONEY CUTT Coasting Kanine

ADDS

1 BOMBPOPS, THE Death In Venice Beach Fat Wreck Chords

2 DOGLEG Melee Triple Crown

3 ESME PATTERSON There Will Come Soft Rains BMG

4 HONEY CUTT Coasting Kanine

5 JULIA BARDO Phase [EP] Wichita

6 LA TAKEDOWN Our Feeling Of Natural High Castle Face

7 PORRIDGE RADIO Every Bad Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

8 SUNGAZE Light In All Of It Self-Released

9 VUNDABAR Either Light Gawk

10 YUMI ZOUMA Truth Or Consequences Polyvinyl

ELECTRONIC

1 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

2 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

3 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

4 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

5 CERRONE DNA Because

6 SQUAREPUSHER Be Up A Hello Warp

7 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

8 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is [Advance Tracks] Brainfeeder

9 RIKI Riki Dais

10 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Phantasm” [Single] Self-Released

HIP HOP

1 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

2 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

3 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

4 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

5 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

6 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

7 KOOL KEITH Saks 5th Ave Beast Van

8 DENZEL CURRY AND KENNY BEATS Unlocked Loma Vista

9 DREAMVILLE “Down Bad” [Single] Interscope

10 MALLY The Journey To A Smile Self-Released

HEAVY

1 HALLAS Conundrum Napalm

2 NEAERA NEAERA Metal Blade

3 BENEATH THE MASSACRE Fearmonger Century Media

4 DARK FORTRESS Spectres From the Old World Century Media

5 AUGUST BURNS RED Guardians Fearless

6 SYLOSIS Cycle Of Suffering Nuclear Blast

7 INTRONAUT Fluid Existential Inversions Metal Blade

8 ACACIA STRAIN, THE “Feed A Pigeon, Breed A Rat” [Single] Rise

9 METAL CHURCH Damned If You Do Rat Pak

10 GODTHRYMM Reflections Profound Lore

WORLD

1 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

4 SERGIO MENDES In The Key Of Joy (Deluxe Edition) Concord

5 CALIBRO 35 Momentum Record Kicks

6 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

7 OOIOO Nijimusi Thrill Jockey

8 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Sun [EP] Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

9 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

10 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

JAZZ

1 DON LINKE AND FRIENDS Jazz At Noon Black Box*

2 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinnerette

3 AUDREY OCHOA Frankenhorn Chronograph

4 BAD PLUS, THE Activate Infinity Edition

5 FUNKY CHEMIST Groove Generator Citizen*

6 JAIMIE BRANCH Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise International Anthem

7 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

8 NO SEATBELTS [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

9 ELSA NILSSON Hindsight Bumblebee Collective

10 JEFF PARKER Suite For Max Brown International Anthem/Nonesuch

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records

22 Gary Moore Live From London Provogue

23 Popa Chubby It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul self-released

24 Jeremiah Johnson Heavens To Betsy Ruf Records

25 John Blues Boyd, What My Eyes Have Seen, Gulf Coast Records