WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 19, 2019 POSTED :: March 19, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/19/19

TOP 30

1. BE FOREST, KNOCTURNE, WWNBB

2. THE DANDY WARHOLS, WHY YOU SO CRAZY, DINE ALONE

3. DURAND JONES AND THE INDICATIONS, AMERICAN LOVE CALL, DEAD OCEANS

4. PANDA BEAR, BUOYS, DOMINO

5. SIN BAD + BAD WIG, SIN BAD WIG [EP], SELF-RELEASED

6. GGOOLLDD, “SUCCESS” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

7. MEAT PUPPETS, DUSTY NOTES, MEGAFORCE

8. JULIANA HATFIELD, WEIRD, AMERICAN LAUNDROMAT

9. TELEKINESIS, EFFLUXION, MERGE

10. ENTRACTE TWIST, S/T, RPUT

11. STELLA DONNELLY, BEWARD OF THE DOGS, DEAD OCEANS

12. METHYL ETHEL, TRIAGE, 4AD

13. GRAHAM HUNT, LEAVING SILVER CITY, SELF-RELEASED*

14. PHYLUMS, II, SELF-RELEASED*

15. MIKE KROL, POWER CHORDS, MERGE*

16. CALEY CONWAY, “COLD HYMN” [SINGLE], 37DO3D*

17. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

18. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

19. ROSE OF THE WEST, “ROADS” [SINGLE], COMMUNICATING VESSELS*

20. SWERVEDRIVER, FUTURE RUINS, DANGERBIRD

21. BLUE UNIT, S/T [EP], SOMEWHERE COLD RECORDS*

22. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

23. TORO Y MOI, OUTER PEACE, CARPARK

24. THE SLURS, SHATTER SESSIONS, SELF-RELEASED*

25. NICK WATERHOUSE, S/T, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

26. BETTER OBLIVION COMMUNITY CENTER, S/T, DEAD OCEANS

27. DELICATE STEVE, TILL I BURN UP, ANTI-

28. GUIDED BY VOICES, ZEPPELIN OVER CHINA, GBV INC.

29. LIVING HOUR, SOFTER FACES, KANINE

30. BENNY SINGS, CITY POP, STONES THROW

ADDS

1. CHAI, PUNK, BURGER

2. THE FAINT, EGOWERK, SADDLE CREEK

3. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

4. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

5. THE OH SEES, THE COOL DEATH OF ISLAND RAIDERS [REMASTERED/RE-ISSUE], CASTLE FACE

6. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

7. STEPHEN MALKMUS, GROOVE DENIED, MATADOR

8. TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET, STAY RAD!, FAT WRECK CHORDS

9. THESE NEW PURITANS, INSIDE THE ROSE, BMG

10. WILD BELLE, EVERYBODY ONE OF A KIND, LOVE TONE

ELECTRONIC

1. PANDA BEAR, BUOYS, DOMINO

2. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. TORO Y MOI, OUTER PEACE, CARPARK

5. DELICATE STEVE, TILL I BURN UP, ANTI-

6. JONI VOID, MISE EN ABYME, CONSTELLATION

7. MAGGIE ROGERS, HEARD IT IN A PAST LIFE, CAPITOL

8. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

9. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

10. TENDER, FEAR OF FALLING ASLEEP, PARTISAN

HIP HOP

1. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

2. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW, OVERLOAD, BRAINFEEDER

3. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

4. THE UNDERACHIEVERS, “REP THE SET” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

5. CANTRELL, STARDUST 2 ANGELS, MASS APPEAL

6. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

7. ANDERSON. PAAK, OXNARD AFTERMATH/12 TONE

8. HARRIET BROWN, MALL OF FORTUNE, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

9. COCHMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

10. OBNOX, BANG MESSIAH, SMOG VEIL

HEAVY

1. CHILDREN OF BODOM, HEXED, NUCLEAR BLAST

2. HOLEHEARTED, HIVEMIND, REDZONE

3. CRYSTAL LAKE, HELIX, SHARPTONE

4. BARSHASKETH, S/T, W.T.C.

5. CANDLEMASS, THE DOOR TO DOOM, NAPALM

6. VANUM, AGELESS FIRE, PROFOUND LORE

7. FUNEREAL PRESENCE, ACHATIUS, ANJA

8. GATEKEEPER, GREY MAIDEN, CRUZ DEL SUR

9. EXUMER, “HOSTILE DEFIANCE” [SINGLE], METAL BLADE

10. TRIUMVIR FOUL, URINE OF ABOMINATION, VRASUBATLAT

WORLD

1. ENTRACTE TWIST, S/T, RPUT

2. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

3. LA HOULE, PREMIERE VAGUE, CROQUE MADAME

4. NICOLA CRUZ, SIKU, ZZK

5. Y LA BAMBA, MUJERES, TENDER LOVING EMPIRE

6. ROCKY DAWUNI, BEATS OF ZION, SIX DEGREES

7. GILBERTO RODRIGUEZ Y LOS INTOCABLES, SABOR MARACUYA DESNUDA, EMPTY CELLAR

8. SUSUTO, EVER SINCE I LOST MY MIND, CONCORD

9. ANIMANZ AND JUANITA EUKA, EXOTIC OTHER, TRU THOUGHTS

10. IMARHAN, TEMET, CITY SLANG

JAZZ

1. RUSS JOHNSON, HEADLANDS, WOOGATHERING*

2. ANNA WEBBER, CLOCKWISE, PI

3. IVO PERELMAN AND JASON STEIN, SPIRITUAL PRAYERS, LEO

4. NATIVE SOUL, WAHT IS THAT ISN’T, CELLAR

5. KAIT DUNTON, PLANET D’EARTH, SELF-RELEASED

6. JOEY DEFRANCESCO, IN THE KEY OF THE UNIVERSE, MACK AVENUE

7. OTHERWORLD ENSEMBLE, NORTHERN FIRE, EDGETONE

8. BEHN GILLECE, PARALLEL UNIVERSE, POSI-TONE

9. PAUL SERRATO AND COMPANY, GOTHAM NIGHTS, SELF-RELEASED

10. RON JACKSON, STANDARDS AND OTHER SONGS, RONI

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

2. IAN FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

3. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

4. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

5. KATIE HENRY, HIGH ROAD, SELF-RELEASED

6. PAUL OSCHER, COOL CAT, BLUES FIDELITY

7. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

8. ERIC GALES, THE BOOKENDS, PROVOGUE

9. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

10. DEE MILLER BAND, LEOPARD PRINT DRESS, SELF-RELEASED

11. JENNIFER PORTER, THESE YEARS, SELF-RELEASED

12. BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS, WORLD FULL OF TROUBLE, ELLERSOUL

13. DIRTY RED AND THE SOUL SHAKERS, CLOUDLESS DAY, DIRTY RED RECORDS

14. LAYLA ZOE, GEMINI: FRAGILITY / COURAGE , SELF-RELEASED

15. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

16. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

17. WILLA VINCITORE, CHOICES, SELF-RELEASED

18. CHICAGO CARL SNYDER & FRIENDS, LOST WORLD BLUES, LOST WORLD MUSIC

19. CHRIS O’LEARY, 7 MINUTES LATE, AMERICAN SHOWPACE MUSIC

20. VIN MOTT, ROGUE HUNTER, SELF-RELEASED

21. TOMISLAV GOLUBAN, CHICAGO RAMBLER, BLIND RACCOON

22. THE BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

23. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

24. THE BOOGIE KINGS, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BLU JAZZ

25. PREACHER BOY, THE RUMBLE STRIP, COAST ROAD RECORDS