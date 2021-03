WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 2, 2021 POSTED :: March 2, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/2/21

TOP 30

1 RICHARD HELL AND THE VOIDOIDS Destiny Street Complete Omnivore

2 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

3 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

4 DINNER SET GANG “Awful Things” [Single] Kribber Krown*

5 LARGE PRINT Winter/Spring Self-Released*

6 FEMI KUTI Stop The Hate Partisan

7 KILLS, THE Little Bastards (Remastered 2020) Domino

8 LIVE TETHERBALL TONIGHT “What’s Up [4 Non Blondes cover]” [Single] Self-Released*

9 TELE NOVELLA Merlynn Belle Kill Rock Stars

10 GRAHAM HUNT “Scraping The Road” [Single] Forged Artifacts*

11 LUCERO When You Found Me Liberty & Lament/Thirty Tigers

12 DIRTY NIL, THE Fuck Art Dine Alone

13 VECTORS OF RESONANT PRESCIENTS Invisible Topography Self-Released

14 RED STUFF Bless Us Skell*

15 MIDNIGHT SISTER Painting The Roses Jagjaguwar

16 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE “How To Kill A Rock” [Single] Self-Released*

17 ARLO PARKS Collapsed In Sunbeams Transgressive/PIAS

18 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

19 SLEAFORD MODS Spare Ribs Rough Trade/Beggars

20 M CAYE CASTAGNETTO Leap Second Castle Face

21 TOBE NWIGWE Cincoriginals Self-Released

22 VALLEY MAKER When The Day Leaves Frenchkiss

23 HASKELS, THE Taking The City By Storm [reissue] Splunge*

24 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

25 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 “One + One” [Single] Spinefarm

26 TAMAR APHEK All Bets Are Off Kill Rock Stars

27 TV PRIEST Uppers Sub Pop

28 BUCK MEEK Two Saviors Keeled Scales

29 TEMPLETIME! [Advance Tracks] Climate Change*

30 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

ADDS

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 CAL FISH Plastic Flag Fire Talk

3 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Shadow I Remember Carpark

4 GLITTERER Life Is Not A Lesson Anti-

5 IKOQWE The Beginning, The Medium, The End And The Infinite Crammed

6 JULIEN BAKER Little Oblivions Matador/Beggars Group

7 MENAHAN STREET BAND The Exciting Sounds Of Menahan Street Band Daptone

8 MIA DOI TODD Music Life City Zen

9 NICK CAVE AND WARREN ELLIS CARNAGE Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

10 NOFX Single Album Fat Wreck

ELECTRONIC

1 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

2 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

3 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

4 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

5 LAURYL SULFATE AND HER LADIES OF LEISURE “Selfie” [Single] Self-Released*

6 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

7 RHYE Home Loma Vista

8 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja [Advance Tracks] Sony Latin

9 QUILZ, THE “Peace Of Mind” [Single] Prickly*

10 LITTLE DRAGON AND MOSES SUMNEY “The Other Lover” [Single] Ninja Tune

JAZZ

1 CAMERON GRAVES Seven Mack Avenue

2 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO I Told You So Colemine

3 VERVE JAZZ ENSEMBLE, THE The VJE: Very Live! LightGroove

4 DIEGO FIGUEIREDO Antarctica Arbors

5 CHAD LEFKOWITZ-BROWN Quartet Sessions La Reserve

6 BRIANNA THOMAS BAND Everybody Knows Breathline

7 GRACE HAGGERTY My Funny Valentine Self-Released

8 JOE CHAMBERS Samba De Maracatu Blue Note

9 EMMET COHEN Future Stride Mack Avenue

10 JACQUI NAYLOR The Long Game Ruby Star

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

2 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

3 Skylar Rogers, Firebreather, self-released

4 Early Times & The High Rollers!, The Corner, VizzTone

5 The Flat Five, Another World, Pravda Records

6 Selwyn Birchwood, Living In A Burning House, Alligator Records

7 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

8 Mavis Staples, All In It Together, ANTI-

9 Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar, The Reckless One, Gypsy Soul

10 Jimi Hendrix Experience, Live In Maui, Legacy

11 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

12 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows, Culture Factory

13 Joyann Parker, Out Of The Dark, self-released

14 Jack DeKeyzer, Tribute, Blue Star Records

15 Nalani Rothrock , The Rock House Sessions, self-released

16 Malina Moye, Bad As I Wanna Be, WCE Records

17 Tim Woods, Vortex, Blind Raccoon

18 Big Harp George, Living In The City, Blues Mountain Records

19 Duke Robillard & Friends, Blues Bash!, Stony Plain

20 Sam Barlow & His True Blue Band, Faith In The Blues, Montrose Records

21 Various Artists, Wildroots Sessions Volume 1, WildRoots Records

22 Willie May, Blues For Sugar, self-released

23 The Wildcat O’Halloran Band, You Can’t Fall Off the Floor, self-released

24 Andy Cohen, Tryin’ To Get Home, Earwig Music Company

25 Peter Veteska & Blues Train, Grass Ain’t Greener On The Other Side, Blind Raccoon