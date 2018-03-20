Weekly Top Airplay: March 20, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/20/18

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

2. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador

3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

4. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge

5. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

6. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

7. Field Report, Summertime Songs [advance tracks], Verve Forecast*

8. Platinum Boys, We Don’t Dance (Anymore) [EP], Self-released*

9. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

10. The Kills, “List Of Demands (Reparations)” [single], Domino

11. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*

12. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

13. Mini Meltdowns, s/t [EP], Good Land*

14. Brett Newski, The Stars Are As Good As a Nightlight, Backseat*

15. Insecure Men, s/t, Fat Possum

16. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang

17. Atheists and Airplanes, s/t, Self-released*

18. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

19. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, Milwauke Record*

20. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Wrong Creatures, Vagrant

21. Olden Yolk, s/t, Trouble In Mind

22. They Might Be Giants, I Like Fun, Idlewild

23. Soda Road, Varsity Of Winter, Self-released*

24. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

25. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

26. Beach House, 7 [advance tracks], Sub Pop

27. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

28. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

29. King Tuff, The Other [advance tracks], Sub Pop

30. Dick Stusso, In Heaven, Hardly Art

Adds

1. Chai, Pink, Burger

2. Courtney Marie Andrews, May Your Kindness Remain, Fat Possum

3. The Decemberists, I’ll Be Your Girl, Capitol

4. Dungen and Woods, Myths 003 [EP], Mexican Summer

5. Elk City, Everybody’s Insecure, Bar None

6. Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown, Partisan

7. Mount Eerie, Now Only, P.W. Elverum & Sun

8. Of Montreal, White Is Relic / Irrealis Mood, Polyvinyl

9. Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar

10. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

Electronic

1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes

2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape The Future, Warp

3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and the Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns To Conquer, Subatomic Sound

6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly

7. Rhye, Blood, Loma

8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

World

1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

2. High Ceiling, Easy, Self-released

3. Hollie Cook, Vessel Of Love, Merge

4. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

5. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

6. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

7. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

8. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

9. Flor de Toloache, Las Caras Lindas, Chulo

10. Bark Bark Disco, Holy Smokes, Minty Fresh

Jazz

1.Bill Frisell, Music Is, Okeh

2. Fred Hersch, Open Book, Palmetto

3. Hiromi and Edmar Castaneda, Live In Montreal, Concord

4. Wes Montgomery, In Paris: The Definitive ORTF Recording, Resonance

5. Hart, Scone and Albin, Leading the British Invasion, Zoho

6. Dan Pugach Nonet, Plus One, Unit

7. The Willows, Tea For Three, Flatcar

8. Keith O’Rourke, Sketches From the Road, Chronograph

9. Electfic, The Falling Dream, oa2

10. Hughes Smith Quintet, Motion, Self-released

Heavy (metal)

1. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia

2. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian Records

3. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Epic

4. The Crown, Cobra Speed Venom, Metal Blade Records

5. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records

6. We Sell the Dead, Heaven Doesn’t Want You and Hell Is Full, Sheer Sound

7. Will Haven, Muerte, Minus Head Records

8. Screaming Beast, Our New Narrative Of Hate, Self-released

9. Eyes Of the Sun, Chapter I, Metal Blade Records

10. Tribulation, Down Below, Century Media

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company