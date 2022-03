WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 22, 2022 POSTED :: March 22, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

DATE REPORTED: 3/22/22

TOP 30

1 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

2 DAN ANDRIANO AND THE BYGONES Dear Darkness Epitaph

3 FRANK TURNER FTHC (Deluxe) Xtra Mile

4 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries*

5 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS “Somewhere To Swim” [Single] Self-Released*

6 NILUFER YANYA PAINLESS ATO

7 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

8 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

9 NIGHT CRICKETS A Free Society Omnivore*

10 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

11 SYSTEM EXCLUSIVE System Exclusive Castle Face

12 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

13 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

14 EMPATH Visitor Fat Possum

15 BEACH HOUSE Once Twice Melody Sub Pop

16 GREGOR BARNETT Don’t Go Throwing Roses In My Grave Epitaph

17 CAT POWER Covers Domino

18 ANXIOUS Little Green House Run For Cover

19 SMILE, THE Skirting On The Surface [EP] XL

20 AUTOMATIC “New Beginning” [Single] Stones Throw

21 STERLING Keep Swimming Self-Released*

22 ANDII “Winter Blues II” [Single] Self-Released*

23 ELBOW Flying Dream 1 Polydor

24 GUIDED BY VOICES Crystal Nuns Cathedral GBV Inc.

25 ALT-J The Dream Canvasback/Atlantic

26 DESERTA Every Moment, Everything You Need Felte

27 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

28 SPORTS Get A Good Look OneRPM

29 SAMM HENSHAW Untidy Soul Dorm Seven/AWAL

30 PEDRO THE LION Havasu Polyvinyl

ADDS

1 BABEHEAVEN Sink Into Me Self-Released

2 CLEA VINCENT Tropi-Clea 3 Midnight Special

3 EXEK Advertise Here Castle Face

4 FOLLY GROUP Human And Kind [EP] Technicolour

5 FREAKONS Freakons Fluff And Gravy

6 HOT WATER MUSIC Feel The Void Equal Vision

7 MATTIEL Georgia Gothic ATO

8 SPRINTS A Modern Job [EP] Nice Swan

9 VR SEX Rough Dimension Dais

10 YUMI ZOUMA Present Tense Polyvinyl

HEAVY

1 MORDOM Cry Of The Dying World Transylvanian Recordings

2 DUNGEON SERPENT World Of Sorrows Nameless Grave

3 FUNERAL MIST Deiform NoEvDiA

4 HAMMR Eternal Possesion Hells Headbangers

5 VEHEMENCE Ordalies Antiq

6 HERZEL Le Dernier Rempart Gates Of Hell

7 ARCHVILE KING A La Ruine Les Acteurs De L’Ombre

8 MORGUL BLADE Full Sorcery Abounds No Remorse

9 VAMPIRSKA Vermillion Apparitions Frozen In Chimera Twilight Inferna Profundus

10 MALEFICENTT “Ancestral Might” [Single] Night Of The Palemoon

JAZZ

1 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

2 JOEL ROSS Parable Of The Poet Blue Note

3 MIKE MILLER Trust Blue Canoe

4 MAKAYA MCCRAVEN Deciphering The Message Blue Note

5 JARED SIMS Against All Odds Origin

6 PIET VERBIST Secret Exit To Another Dimension Origin

7 DOUG MACDONALD Serenade To Highland Park Dmac

8 MICHAEL WEISS Persistence Cellar

9 PETE MALINVERNI On The Town Planet Arts

10 ERIC PERSON Blue Vision Distinction

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

2 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

3 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

4 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

5 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

6 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

7 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

8 Dixon, Watkins, Vaughn 3by3, Reecy Records

9 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

10 Bob Corritore, Louisiana Red, Tell Me ‘Bout It – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

11 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

12 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

13 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

14 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

15 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

16 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records

17 The Twangtown Paramours, Double Down On a Bad Thing, Inside Edge Records

18 Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove

19 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

20 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

21 Night Bluemers, Welcome Aboard the Midnight Train, self-released

22 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, self-released

23 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

24 The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On, Nola Blue Records

25 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records