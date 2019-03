WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 26, 2019 POSTED :: March 26, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/26/19

TOP 30

1. Bill MacKay, Fountain Fire, Drag City

2. Jonathan Personne, Histoire Naturelle, Michel Records

3. Durand Jones and The Indications, American Love Call, Dead Oceans

4. The Oh Sees, The Cool Death Of Island Raiders [remastered re-issue], Castleface

5. Nick Waterhouse, s/t, Innovative Leisure

6. Rose Of The West, “Roads” [single], Communicating Vessels*

7. SASAMI, s/t, Domino

8. Cashfire Sunset, Mars Banks [EP], self-released*

9. Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge

10. Wild Belle, Everybody One Of A Kind, Love Tone

11. Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released*

12. Entracte Twist, s/t, RPUT

13. Swervedriver, Future Ruins, Dangerbid

14. Telethon, Modern Abrasive, Halloween Records*

15. Said The Whale, Cascadia, Arts & Crafts

16. Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers

17. Ladytron, s/t, !K7

18. Caley Conway, “Cold Hymn” [single], 37d03d*

19. Delicate Steve, Till I Burn Up, Anti-

20. TEEN, Good Fruit, Carpark

21. Abby Jeanne, Music Box Dancer, Advanced Beginner*

22. Royal Canoe, Waver, Paper Bag

23. GGOOLLDD, “Success” [single], self-released*

24. Methyl Ethel, Triage, 4AD

25. Sin Bad + Bad Wig, Sin Bad Wig [EP], self-released*

26. Chai, Punk, Burger

27. Steve Gunn, The Unseen In Between, Matador

28. Maverick Sabre, When I Wake Up, Kobalt

29. Phylums, ii, self-released*

30. The Dandy Warhols, Why You So Crazy, Dine

ADDS

1. American Football, American Football (LP3), Polyvinyl

2. Andrew Bird, My Finest Work Yet, Loma Vista

3. Apparat, LP5, Mute

4. Aretha Franklin, Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, Rhino

5. Avey Tare, Cows On Hourglass Pond, Domino

6. Ex Hex, It’s Real, Merge

7. Lambchop, This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You), Merge

8. Nilufer Yanya, Miss Universe, ATO

9. Small Feet, With Psychic Powers, Barsuk

10. Son Volt, Union, Thirty Tigers

ELECTRONIC

1. Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge

2. Ladytron, s/t, !K7

3. Royal Canoe, Waver, Paper Bag

4. Anemone, Beat My Distane, Luminelle

5. Toro Y Moi, Outer Peace, Carpark

6. Panda Bear, Buoys, Domino

7. Apparat, LP5, Mute

8. Sneaks, Highway Hypnosis, Merge

9. Maggie Rogers, Heard It In A Past Life, Capitol

10. Nicola ruz, Siku, ZZK

HIP HOP

1. SNEAKS, HIGHWAY HYPNOSIS, MERGE

2. GEORGIA ANNE MULDROW, OVERLOAD, BRAINFEEDER

3. BOOGIE, EVERYTHINGS FOR SALE, SHADY

4. THE UNDERACHIEVERS, “REP THE SET” [SINGLE], SELF-RELEASED

5. CANTRELL, STARDUST 2 ANGELS, MASS APPEAL

6. DEM ATLAS, BAD ACTRESS, RHYMESAYERS

7. ANDERSON. PAAK, OXNARD AFTERMATH/12 TONE

8. HARRIET BROWN, MALL OF FORTUNE, INNOVATIVE LEISURE

9. COCHMEA, ALL MY RELATIONS, DAPTONE

10. OBNOX, BANG MESSIAH, SMOG VEIL

HEAVY

1. Swallow The Sun, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light, Century Media

2. Children Of Bodom, Hexed, Nuclear Blast

3. Dream Theater, Distance Over Time, Inside Out

4. Warforged, I: Voice, The Artisan Era

5. Daughters, You Won’t Get What You Want, Ipecac

6. Mark Morton, Anesthetic, Spinefarm

7. Saver, They Came With Sunlight, Pelagic

8. Venom Prison, Samsara, Prosthetic

9. Equipoise, Waking Divinity, Artisan Era

10. The End Machine, s/t, Frontiers

WORLD

1. Mdou Moctar, Illana (The Creator), Sahel Sounds

2. Ibibio Sound Machine, Doko Mien, Merge

3. Entracte Twist, s/t, RPUT

4. Nicola Cruz, Siku, ZZK

5. Helado Negro, This Is How You Smile, RVNG Intl.

6. Bang Data, Loco, Futuro Sónico

7. Rocky Dawuni, Beats Of Zion, Six Degrees

8. Cochemea, All My Relations, Daptone

9. Grupo Fantasma, American Music: Vol. VII, Blue Corn

10. Dexter Story, Bahir, Soundway

JAZZ

1. David Liebman and Friends, On The Corner Live! The Music Of Miles Davis, Ear Up

2. The Comet Is Coming, Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery. Impulse!

3. Otherworld Ensemble, Northern Fire, Edgetone

4. Roscoe Mitchell Orchestra, Littlefield Concert Hall, Mills College, Wide Hive

5. Patrice Jegou, If It Ain’t Love, Prairie Star

6. Mimi Fox, This Bird Still Flies, Origin

7. Yelena Eckemoff, Colors, L&H

8. Wing Walker Orchestra, Hazel, Ears & Eyes

9. Volcano Radar, Paquito Libre, Delmark

10. Judy Night Quintet, Sliding On Glass 210 Live, Blujazz

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

2. IAN FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

3. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

4. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

5. KATIE HENRY, HIGH ROAD, SELF-RELEASED

6. PAUL OSCHER, COOL CAT, BLUES FIDELITY

7. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

8. ERIC GALES, THE BOOKENDS, PROVOGUE

9. SNOOKY PRYOR, ALL MY MONEY GONE, WOLF RECORDS

10. DEE MILLER BAND, LEOPARD PRINT DRESS, SELF-RELEASED

11. JENNIFER PORTER, THESE YEARS, SELF-RELEASED

12. BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS, WORLD FULL OF TROUBLE, ELLERSOUL

13. DIRTY RED AND THE SOUL SHAKERS, CLOUDLESS DAY, DIRTY RED RECORDS

14. LAYLA ZOE, GEMINI: FRAGILITY / COURAGE , SELF-RELEASED

15. BETH HART, LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL, PROVOGUE

16. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

17. WILLA VINCITORE, CHOICES, SELF-RELEASED

18. CHICAGO CARL SNYDER & FRIENDS, LOST WORLD BLUES, LOST WORLD MUSIC

19. CHRIS O’LEARY, 7 MINUTES LATE, AMERICAN SHOWPACE MUSIC

20. VIN MOTT, ROGUE HUNTER, SELF-RELEASED

21. TOMISLAV GOLUBAN, CHICAGO RAMBLER, BLIND RACCOON

22. THE BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

23. SEASICK STEVE, CAN U COOK?, BMG

24. THE BOOGIE KINGS, DISTURBING THE PEACE, BLU JAZZ

25. PREACHER BOY, THE RUMBLE STRIP, COAST ROAD RECORDS