Weekly Top Airplay: March 27, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/27/18

Listed As: artist, title, label

Top 30

1. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

2. Yo La Tengo, There’s a Riot Going On, Matador

3. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

4. Brandi Carlile, By the Way, I Forgive You, Elektra

5. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

6. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

7. Suuns, Felt, Secretly Canadian

8. Superchunk, What A Time To Be Alive, Merge

9. Brett Newski, The Stars Are As Good As a Nightlight, Backseat*

10. Guided By Voices, Space Gun, GBV Inc.

11. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

12. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

13. Fox Face, Spoil + Destroy, Dirtnap*

14. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

15. No Age, Snares Like a Haircut, Drag City

16. Artichoke, Echoes, Greeen

17. Coach Phillips, Learning How to Swim [EP], Self-released

18. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Wrong Creatures, Vagrant

19. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

20. Faux Fiction, Dark Matter [EP], Self-released*

21. Preoccupations, New Material, Jagjaguwar

22. Mini Meltdowns, Mini Meltdowns [EP], Good Land*

23. King Tuff, The Other [advance tracks], Sub Pop

24. Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop

25. Lena Elizabeth, The Line, Self-released

26. Palm, Rock Island, Carpark

27. Chai, Pink, Burger

28. Dungen & Woods, Muts 003 [EP], Mexican Summer

29. Erika Wennerstrom, Sweet Unknown, Partisan

30. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

Adds

1. Amen Dunes, Freedom, Sacred Bones

2. Anna and Elizabeth, The Invisible Comes To Us, Smithsonian Folkways

3. Brief Candles, Retreater, Self-released*

4. Death By Unga Bunga, So Far So Good So Cool, Jansen

5. Frankie Cosmos, Vessel, Sub Pop

6. Holly Miranda, Mutual Horse, Dangerbird

7. Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man

8. The Lawrence Arms, We Are the Champions Of the World, Fat Wreck Chords

9. Ratboys, GL [EP], Topshelf

10. The Sword, Used Future, Razor & Tie

Electronic

1. Nils Frahm, All Melody, Erased Tapes

2. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

3. MGMT, Little Dark Age, Columbia

4. Vitalic, Voyager, Citizen

5. Lee “Scratch” Perry and Subatomic Sound System, Super Ape Returns to Conquer, Subatomic Sound

6. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly International

7. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista

8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

9. Moby, Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt, Mute

10. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Chai, Pink, Burger

2. Idan Raichel, Piano Songs, Cumbancha

3. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

4. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

5. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

6. Various Artists, Brasil, Soul Jazz Records

7. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusicJoint

8. Roots Of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter

9. Various Artists, Rough Guide To the Music Of West Africa, World Network

10. Leti Garza, El Unico Para Mi, Self-released

Jazz

1. Bill Frisell, Music Is, Okeh

2. Fred Hersch, Open Book, Palmetto

3. Hiromi and Edmar Castaneda, Live in Montreal, Concord

4. Wes Montgomery, In Paris: the Definitive ORTF Recording, Resonance

5. Hart, Scone and Albin, Leading the British Invasion, Zoho

6. Dan Pugach Nonet, Plus One, Unit

7. The Willows, Tea for Three, Flatcar

8. Keith O’Rourke, Sketches From the Road, Chronograph

9. Electric Squeezebox Orchestra, The Falling Dream, oa2

10. Hughes Smith Quintet, Motion, Self-released

Heavy (metal)

1. Between the Buried and Me, Automata I, Sumerian

2. Judas Priest, Firepower, Columbia

3. Ministry, AmeriKKKant, Ward Records Inc.

4. Andrew W.K., You Are Not Alone, Sony

5. Rivers Of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade Records

6. Memoriam, The Silent Vigil, Nuclear Blast Records

7. Black Moth, Anatomical Venus, Candlelight

8. Susperia, The Lyricist, Agonia Records

9. Nightwish, Decades, Nuclear Blast

10. Tribulation, Down Below, Century Media

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company