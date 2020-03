WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 31, 2020 POSTED :: March 31, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 3/31/20

TOP 30

1 RACONTEURS, THE Live In Tulsa Third Man Vault

2 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

3 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

4 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

5 PEARS PEARS Fat Wreck Chords

6 BRETT NEWSKI Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down Nomad Union*

7 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

8 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

9 ALKALINE TRIO E.P. [EP] Epitaph

10 BOMBPOPS, THE Death In Venice Beach Fat Wreck Chords

11 COCOROSIE Put The Shine On Marathon

12 MONOPHONICS It’s Only Us Colemine

13 TAME IMPALA The Slow Rush Interscope

14 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

15 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

16 NADA SURF Never Not Together Barsuk

17 BEST COAST Always Tomorrow Concord

18 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

19 BEACH SLANG The Deadbeat Bang Of Heartbreak City Bridge 9

20 SESHEN, THE CYAN Tru Thoughts

21 OOIOO Nijimusi Thrill Jockey

22 SOCCER MOMMY Color Theory Loma Vista/Concord

23 JOYFULTALK A Separation Of Being Constellation

24 US GIRLS Heavy Light 4AD/Beggars Group

25 MOANING Uneasy Laughter Sub Pop

26 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

27 WAXAHATCHEE Saint Cloud Merge

28 NATHANIEL RATELIFF And It’s Still Alright Stax/Concord

29 PORRIDGE RADIO Every Bad Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

30 GREG DULLI Random Desire Royal Cream/BMG

ADDS

1 ALKALINE TRIO E.P. [EP] Epitaph

2 CMON Confusing Mix Of Nations Mexican Summer

3 DANIEL AVERY AND ALESSANDRO CORTINI Illusion Of Time Mute

4 DIRTY PROJECTORS Windows Open [EP] Domino

5 EXBATS, THE Kicks, Hits, And Fits Burger

6 LITTLE DRAGON New Me, Same Us Ninja Tune

7 NAP EYES Snapshot Of A Beginner Dead Oceans

8 SUFJAN STEVENS AND LOWELL BRAMS Aporia Asthmatic Kitty

9 TOPS I Feel Alive Musique Tops

10 WAXAHATCHEE Saint Cloud Merge

ELECTRONIC

1 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene 4AD/Beggars Group

2 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

3 SESHEN, THE CYAN Tru Thoughts

4 WAJATTA Don’t Let Get You Down Brainfeeder

5 CERRONE DNA Because

6 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

7 WILD NOTHING Laughing Gas [EP] Captured Tracks

8 HOLY F*** Deleter Holy EF

9 CHROMATICS “Famous Monsters” [Single] Italians Do It Better

10 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

HIP HOP

1 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

2 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

3 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

4 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

5 R.A.P. FERREIRA Purple Moonlight Pages Ruby Yacht

6 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

7 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

8 HAVIAH MIGHTY 13th Floor Self-Released

9 SHLE BERRY AND NILE “Bloom” [Single] NiceFM*

10 ROBERT GLASPER F*** Yo Feelings Loma Vista

HEAVY

1 SUTRAH Aletheia [EP] The Artisan Era

2 ESCUELA GRIND Indoctrination Armageddon/To Live A Lie

3 CODE ORANGE Underneath Roadrunner

4 PESTIFER Expanding Oblivion Xenocorp

5 IN THE FIRE The Living Horror Show Horror Pain Gore Death

6 MYRKUR Folkesange Relapse

7 KNAAVES “The Serpents Root” [Single] Confluence*

8 MACHINIST, THE Confidimus In Morte Prosthetic

9 VALE Burden Of Sight The Flenser

10 DEATH THE LEVELLER The Golden Bough II

WORLD

1 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

2 I-TAWEH Reload Zojak Worldwide

3 SERGIO MENDES In The Key Of Joy (Deluxe Edition) Concord

4 CALIBRO 35 Momentum Record Kicks

5 OOIOO Nijimusi Thrill Jockey

6 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

7 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

8 BONGO HOP, THE Satingarona Pt. 2 Underdog

9 KHRUANGBIN AND LEON BRIDGES Texas Sun [EP] Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

10 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

JAZZ

1 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

2 SHABAKA AND THE ANCESTORS We Are Sent Here By History Impulse!

3 ROBERTO FONSECA Yesun Mack Avenue

4 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

5 AMINA FIGAROVA Road to the Sun AmFi

6 JEFF GOLDBLUM AND THE MILDRED SNITZER ORCHESTRA I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This Decca

7 ANDREA BRACHFELD Brazilian Whispers Origin

8 KANDACE SPRINGS The Women Who Raised Me Blue Note

9 KAT EDMONSON Dreamers Do Spinnerette

10 KENNY BARRON AND DAVE HOLLAND TRIO Without Deception feat. Johnathan Blakee Dare2