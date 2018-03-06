Weekly Top Airplay: March 6, 2018

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada.

Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues. Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.

Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 3/6/18

Top 30

1. Brett Newski, The Stars Are As a Good As a Nightlight, Backseat*

2. Gas Station Sushi, Uglier In Person [EP], Self-released*

3. Ty Segall, Freedom’s Goblin, Drag City

4. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

5. Hot Snakes, The Incomplete Hot Snakes, Sub Pop

6. Screaming Females, All At Once, Don Giovanni

7. The James Hunter Six, Whatever It Takes, Daptone

8. Nightmares On Wax, Shape The Future, Warp

9. Superchunk, What a Time to Be Alive, Merge

10. Field Report, “Never Look Back” [single], Verve*

11. Ought, Room Inside the World, Merge

12. Barrence Whitfield and the Savages, Soul Flowers of Titan, Bloodshot

13. Soccer Mommy, Clean, Fat Possum

14. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

15. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

16. The Go! Team, Semicircle, Memphis Industries

17. Curtis Harding, Face Your Fear, Anti-

18. Bahamas, Earthtones, Brushfire

19. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

20. Schnellertollermeier, Rights, Cuneiform

21. Everything Is Recorded, Everything Is Recorded by Richard Russell, XL

22. Belle and Sebastian, How to Solve Our Human Problems, Matador

23. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

24. Anna Burch, Quit the Curse, Polyvinyl

25. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly

26. Bleed, “20th Century Boy” b/w “Stand Back” [EP], Self-released*

27. Gunn-Truscinski Duo, Bay Head, Three Lobed

28. King Tuff, “Psycho Star” [single], Sub Pop

29. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang

30. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat, Riddles, Carpark

Adds

1. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony

2. Dessa, Chime, Doomtree

3. Dick Stusso, In Heaven, Hardly Art

4. In Tall Buildings, Akinetic, Western Vinyl

5. The Men, Drift, Sacred Bones

6. The Regrettes, Attention Seeker [EP], Warner Bros.

7. Sidi Tour’e, Toubalbero, Thrill Jockey

8. Superorganism, s/t, Domino

9. Titus Andronicus, A Productive Cough, Merge

10. Yamantaka // Sonic Titan, Dirt, Paper Bag

Electronic

1. Nightmares On Wax, Shape the Future, Warp

2. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly

3. Son Lux, Brighter Wounds, City Slang

4. Rhye, Blood, Loma Vista

5. Vitalic, Voyager, Clivage

6. Baths, Romaplasm, Anticon

7. Charlotte Gainsbourg, Rest, Because

8. Django Django, Marble Skies, Ribbon

9. Shijo X, Odd Times, A Buzz Supreme

10. Colleen, A Flame My Love, A Frequency, Thrill Jockey

World

1. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

2. Schnellertollermeier, Rights, Cuneiform

3. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

4. Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

5. High Ceiling, Easy, Self-released

6. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

7. Reina del Cid, Rerun City, Self-released

8. Brenda Navarrete, Mi Mundo, Alma

9. Various Artists, Rough Guide to the Music of West Africa, World Network

10. Morgan Heritage, Avrakedabra, Empire

Jazz

1. Trio da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Ladilikan, World Circuit

2. Roberta Donnay and the Prohibition Mob, My Heart Belongs to Satchmo, Blujazz

3. Wes Montgomery, In Paris: The Definitive ORTF Recording, Resonance

4. Dolores Scozzesi, Here Comes the Sun, Cafe Pacific

5. George Cotsirilos Quartet, Mostly In Blue, oa2

6. Ella Fitzgerald, Ella at Zardi’s, Verve

7. GoGo Penguin, A Humdrum Star, Blue Note

8. 4S’D, Man Or Muffin, Hobart

9. Mary O’Reilly and the Old Soul Orchestra, Stereoscope, Self-released

10. Mario Cruz, Finding Common Ground, Self-released

Heavy (metal)

1. Saxon, Thunderbolt, Silver Lining

2. Machine Head, Catharsis, Nuclear Blast

3. Tribulation, Down Below, Century

4. Twitching Tongues, “Harakiri” [single], Metal Blade

5. Cabal, Mark Of Rot, Long Branch

6. We Sell the Dead, Heaven Doesn’t Want You and Hell is Full, earMUSIC

7. Angra, Omni, earMUSIC

8. Michael Schenkel Fest, Ressurection, Nuclear Blast

9. Heavatar, Opus II: The Annihilation, earMUSIC

10. Thy Antichrist, Wrath of the Beast, Napalm

Blues (updated monthly)

1. JD McPherson, Undivided Heart & Soul, New West

2. Ghalia & Mama’s Boys, Let the Demons Out, Ruf Records

3. Tinsley Ellis, Winning Hand, Alligator

4. Bettye Lavette, Things Have Changed, Verve

5. Ronnie Earl & the Broadcasters, The Luckiest Man, Stony Plain

6. Little Steven, Soulfire, Wicked Cool Records

7. Samantha Fish, Belle of the West, Ruf

8. Johnny Fink and the Intrusion, s/t, Self-released

9. Homesick James, The Sensational Recordings: Shake Your Money Maker, Wolf Records

10. Heather Newman, Burn Me Alive, VizzTone

11. Sweet Pea Atkinson, Get What You Deserve, Blue Note

12. Various Artists, Strange Angels – in Flight with Elmore James, Sylvan Songs

13. Mick Kolassa and Friends, Double Standards – Duets of Classic Blues Songs, The Blues Foundation

14. Robert Finley, Goin’ Platinum!, Easy Eye Sound

15. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

16. Downchild, Something I’ve Done, Linus

17. Johnny Tucker, Seven Day Blues, Highjohn Records

18. Jay Willie Blues Band, Jay Walkin’, Zoho Roots

19. Dave Keyes, The Healing, Stony Plain

20. John Lee Hooker, King of the Boogie – radio sampler, Concord

21. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

22. Billy Walton Band, Soul Of a Man, VizzTone

23. Curtis Salgado and Alan Hager, Inside Sounds, Alligator

24. Greg Sover, Jubilee, GSGS Music

25. Albert Cummings, Live at the ’62 Center, Ivy Music Company