WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MARCH 8, 2022 POSTED :: March 8, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 3/8/22

TOP 30

1 REILLY Durty Pool Self-Released*

2 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

3 CATE LE BON Pompeii Mexican Summer

4 BEACH HOUSE Once Twice Melody Sub Pop

5 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

6 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

7 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS See Through You Dedstrange

8 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell is Empty and All the Devils are Here Triple Eye Industries*

9 B***H B****craft Kill Rock Stars

10 MOMMYHEADS, THE Swiss Army Knife Self-Released

11 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

12 FRANK TURNER FTHC (Deluxe) Xtra Mile

13 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

14 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Butterfly 3001 KGLW

15 ELVIS COSTELLO AND THE IMPOSTERS The Boy Named If Capitol

16 SPORTS Get A Good Look OneRPM

17 FONTAINES DC “Jackie Down The Line” [Single] Partisan

18 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

19 ANIMAL COLLECTIVE Time Skiffs Domino

20 REPTALIENS Multiverse Captured Tracks

21 ERRATIC RETALIATOR STRATEGY, THE Dangerous Nomenclature Learning Curve

22 SHOUT OUT LOUDS House Bud Fox/Integral

23 NINETEEN THIRTEE “Cello And Drums Forever” [Single] Self-Released*

24 MITSKI Laurel Hell Dead Oceans

25 WET LEG “Chaise Longue” [Single] Domino

26 SAMM HENSHAW Untidy Soul Dorm Seven/AWAL

27 RAT BATH Rat From Hell Self-Released*

28 YARD ACT The Overload Zen F.C.

29 SUPERCHUNK Wild Loneliness Merge

30 MODERN NATURE Island Of Noise Bella Union

ADDS

1 BABEHOVEN Sunk DDW

2 CERAMIC ANIMAL Sweet Unknown Easy Eye Sound

3 CY DUNE Against Face Lightning Studios

4 EL TEN ELEVEN New Year’s Eve Joyful Noise

5 FIEH In The Sun In The Rain Jansen

6 GUIDED BY VOICES Crystal Nuns Cathedral Self-Released

7 JULIA BLAIR Better Out Than In Crutch Of Memory

8 KRISTINE LESCHPER The Opening Or Closing Of A Door Anti-

9 NILUFER YANYA PAINLESS ATO

10 WEATHER STATION, THE How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars Fat Possum

JAZZ

1 BRENT FISCHER ORCHESTRA Pictures At An Exhibition Clavo

2 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

3 PETE MALINVERNI On The Town Planet Arts

4 ERIC CHENAUX Say Laura Constellation

5 TRITONE ASYLUM The Hideaway Sessions Blue Canoe

6 JOE ALTERMAN The Upside Of Down Ropeadope

7 BEN THOMAS TANGO PROJECT Eternal Aporia Origin World

8 RON JACKSON Standards And My Songs Roni

9 ANDREW NIXON, ED CROFT, JOE GORETTI IN CONGRUENCE Self-Released

10 JARED SIMS Against All Odds Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 John Mayall, The Sun Is Shining Down, Forty Below Records

2 Eric Gales, Crown, Provogue

3 Kenny Blues Boss Wayne, Blues From Chicago to Paris – A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon, Stony Plain

4 Big Al and the Heavyweights, Love One Another, VizzTone

5 Phillip-Michael Scales, Sinner-Songwriter, Dixiefrog

6 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

7 Tinsley Ellis, Devil May Care, Alligator

8 Dixon, Watkins, Vaughn 3by3, Reecy Records

9 The Sully Band, Let’s Straighten It Out!, Blue Elan Records

10 Bob Corritore, Louisiana Red, Tell Me ‘Bout It – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

11 Peter Veteska and Blues Train, So Far So Good, Blue Heart

12 Davy Knowles, What Happens Next, Provogue

13 Scott Ellison, There’s Something About the Night, Liberation Hall Records

14 Kathy Murray and the Kilowatts, Fully Charged, Blind Raccoon

15 Bob Corritore & Friends, Down Home Blues Revue – Bob Corritore’s From the Vaults Series, VizzTone

16 Val Starr & The Blues Rocket, Healing Kind of Blues, Sandwich Factory Records

17 The Twangtown Paramours, Double Down On a Bad Thing, Inside Edge Records

18 Regina Bonelli, Truth Hurts, True Groove

19 Various Artists, Blind Raccoon and Nola Blue: Collection Vol. 4, Blind Raccoon

20 Angela Easley, Rise, In-Tune Music/Blind Raccoon

21 Night Bluemers, Welcome Aboard the Midnight Train, self-released

22 Grant Dermody and Frank Fotusky, Digging in John’s Backyard, self-released

23 Lady A, Satisfyin’, self-released

24 The Love Light Orchestra, Leave The Light On, Nola Blue Records

25 Katie Henry, On My Way, Ruf Records