Weekly Top Airplay: May 1, 2018
POSTED:: May 1, 2018
Top Airplay
WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.
The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues.
Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.
Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label
* = local
Date Reported: 5/1/18
Top 30
1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar
2. Red Stuff, Saccharine Underground, Self-released*
3. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE / Milwaukee Record*
4. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD
5. Nastos, Inherited Dreams, Self-released*
6. King Tuff, The Other, Sub Pop
7. Shilpa Ray, Nihilism [EP], Northern Spy
8. Adrian Younge, Voices of Gemma, Linear Labs
9. The Damned, Evil Spirits, Spinefarm
10. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*
11. Mind Over Mirrors, Bellowing Sun, Paradise of Bachelors
12. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune
13. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*
14. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot
15. The Pandoras, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger
16. Barrence Whitfield and the Savages, Soul Flowers of Titan, Bloodshot
17. Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy
18. Atheists and Airplanes, s/t, Self-released*
19. A Place to Bury Strangers, Pinned, Dead Oceans
20. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Bulk Recordings
21. Beach House, 7 [advance tracks], Sub Pop
22. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound
23. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*
24. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony
25. Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man
26. Sofi Tukker, Treehouse, Ultra
27. Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL
28. Juiceboxxx, “Freaked Out American Loser (D. Sardy Mix)” b/w “Dead End America, Dangerbird*
29. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop
30. Uranium Club, Live For the Very First Time (In Italy), Castle Face
Adds
1. Aquaserge, Deja Vous?, Crammed
2. Cut Worms, Hollow Ground, Jagjaguwar
3. Eternal Summers, Every Day It Feels Like I’m Dying…, Nevado
4. Forth Wanderers, s/t, Sub Pop
5. Half Waif, Lavender, Cascine
6. Low Cut Connie, Dirty Pictures (Part 2), Contender
7. Liz Brasher, Outcast [EP], Fat Possum
8. Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy
9. Speedy Ortiz, Twerp Verse, Carpark
10. Yonatan Gat, Universalists, Joyful Noise
Electronic
1. Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL
2. Sofi Tukker, Treehouse, Ultra
3. Chris Carter, Chemistry Lessons Volume 1, Mute
4. Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter
5. Anemone, Baby Only You & I [EP], Luminelle
6. Tracey Thorn, Record, Merge
7. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Keys N Krates, Cura, Dim Mak
10, Half Waif, Lavender, Cascine
Hip Hop
1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers
2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment
3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science
4. Dave East, P2, Virgin
5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control
6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline
8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound
9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire
10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada
World
1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone
2. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional
3. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory
4. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs
5. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang
6. Chai, Pink, Burger
7. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter
8. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusic Joint
9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans
10. Various Arists, Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II, Six Degrees
Jazz
1. Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony/Legacy
2. Miles Davis and John Coltrane, The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6, Columbia
3. Terence Blanchard, Live (featuring the E-Collective), Blue Note
4. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note
5. Brad Mehldau, After Bach, Nonesuch
6. Phil Scarff, Ragas From Dusk, Galloping Goat
7. Peter Erskine and the Dr. Um Band, On Call, Fuzzy
8. OKB Trio, The Ing…, Queens Jazz
9. Don Braden, Earth Wind and Wonder, Creative Perspective
10. The Flying Horse Big Band, The Bat Swings, Flying Horse
Heavy (metal)
1. Kalmah, Palo, Candlelight
2. Underoath, Erase Me, Fearless
3. Pallbearer, Tour [EP], Profound Lore
4. Sleep, The Sciences, Third Man
5. Kobra and the Lotus, Prevail II, Napalm
6. A Perfect Circle, Eat the Elephant, BMG
7. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above
8. Behemoth, Messe Noirse, Live Satanist, Metal Blade
9. Kamelot, The Shadown Theory, Napalm
10. Rivers of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade
Blues (updated monthly)
1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group
2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve
3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings
4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain
5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*
6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways
7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records
8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records
9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records
10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released
11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope
12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records
13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records
14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator
15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord
16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records
17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound
18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released
19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures
20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy
21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released
22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon
23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon
24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records
25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley