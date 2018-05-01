Weekly Top Airplay: May 1, 2018 POSTED :: May 1, 2018 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’s program hosts constantly search through the latest releases, and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no Program Director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff.

The albums on the weekly Top Airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered “alternative”. As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz (pretty easy to figure out, right?). WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from College and Non-Commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly, so check back every four weeks for the latest news on those blues.

Take a look through the past weeks’ lists and notice just how much things change week to week here at WMSE. You’ll never hear us get very stagnant.Each week, WMSE’s Music Director, Erin makes those charts available to you, our listeners. Take a look at what our DJ’s are excited about these days in six different categories, and get a sense of what you’ll be hearing when you tune in to WMSE…for now.

Listings printed as: Artist, Title, Label

* = local

Date Reported: 5/1/18

Top 30

1. Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Sex & Food, Jagjaguwar

2. Red Stuff, Saccharine Underground, Self-released*

3. Various Artists, Local Coverage 2018, WMSE / Milwaukee Record*

4. The Breeders, All Nerve, 4AD

5. Nastos, Inherited Dreams, Self-released*

6. King Tuff, The Other, Sub Pop

7. Shilpa Ray, Nihilism [EP], Northern Spy

8. Adrian Younge, Voices of Gemma, Linear Labs

9. The Damned, Evil Spirits, Spinefarm

10. Slow Walker, Ah Yes, Holy Family Players Theatre*

11. Mind Over Mirrors, Bellowing Sun, Paradise of Bachelors

12. Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Ninja Tune

13. Abby Jeanne, “Cosmic Beings” b/w “Be In the Sun” [WMSE Record Store Day 7″], WMSE*

14. Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, Years, Bloodshot

15. The Pandoras, Hey! It’s the Pandoras, Burger

16. Barrence Whitfield and the Savages, Soul Flowers of Titan, Bloodshot

17. Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy

18. Atheists and Airplanes, s/t, Self-released*

19. A Place to Bury Strangers, Pinned, Dead Oceans

20. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Bulk Recordings

21. Beach House, 7 [advance tracks], Sub Pop

22. Shannon and the Clams, Onion, Easy Eye Sound

23. Body Futures, Maybe It’s Just the Weather, Self-released*

24. Andrew W.K., You’re Not Alone, Sony

25. Jack White, Boarding House Reach, Third Man

26. Sofi Tukker, Treehouse, Ultra

27. Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL

28. Juiceboxxx, “Freaked Out American Loser (D. Sardy Mix)” b/w “Dead End America, Dangerbird*

29. Hot Snakes, Jericho Sirens, Sub Pop

30. Uranium Club, Live For the Very First Time (In Italy), Castle Face

Adds

1. Aquaserge, Deja Vous?, Crammed

2. Cut Worms, Hollow Ground, Jagjaguwar

3. Eternal Summers, Every Day It Feels Like I’m Dying…, Nevado

4. Forth Wanderers, s/t, Sub Pop

5. Half Waif, Lavender, Cascine

6. Low Cut Connie, Dirty Pictures (Part 2), Contender

7. Liz Brasher, Outcast [EP], Fat Possum

8. Ry Cooder, The Prodigal Son, Fantasy

9. Speedy Ortiz, Twerp Verse, Carpark

10. Yonatan Gat, Universalists, Joyful Noise

Electronic

1. Thievery Corporation, Treasures From the Temple, ESL

2. Sofi Tukker, Treehouse, Ultra

3. Chris Carter, Chemistry Lessons Volume 1, Mute

4. Nadine, oh my, Father Daughter

5. Anemone, Baby Only You & I [EP], Luminelle

6. Tracey Thorn, Record, Merge

7. Starchild and the New Romantic, Language, Ghostly

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Keys N Krates, Cura, Dim Mak

10, Half Waif, Lavender, Cascine

Hip Hop

1. Evidence, Weather Or Not, Rhymesayers

2. Jay Rock, King’s Dead, Top Dawg Entertainment

3. ChanHays, Here, Droppin’ Science

4. Dave East, P2, Virgin

5. Migos, Culture II, Quality Control

6. Prhyme, PRhyme 2, PRhyme

7. Dr. Octagon, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation, Caroline

8. Cut Chemist, Die Cut, A Stable Sound

9. Brockhampton, Saturation III, Question Everything / Empire

10. Sampa the Great, Birds and the BEE9, Big Dada

World

1. Orquesta Akokan, s/t, Daptone

2. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Paradise Has No Border, Nacional

3. Femi Kuti, One People One World, Knitting Factory

4. Lio, Lio Canta Caymmi, Crammed Discs

5. Imarhan, Temet, City Slang

6. Chai, Pink, Burger

7. Roots of Creation, Grateful Dub, Bombshelter

8. Hector Guerra, Desde el Infierno, TheMusic Joint

9. Khruangbin, Con Todo El Mundo, Dead Oceans

10. Various Arists, Yiddish Glory: The Lost Songs of World War II, Six Degrees

Jazz

1. Van Morrison and Joey DeFrancesco, You’re Driving Me Crazy, Sony/Legacy

2. Miles Davis and John Coltrane, The Final Tour: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 6, Columbia

3. Terence Blanchard, Live (featuring the E-Collective), Blue Note

4. Dr. Lonnie Smith, All In My Mind, Blue Note

5. Brad Mehldau, After Bach, Nonesuch

6. Phil Scarff, Ragas From Dusk, Galloping Goat

7. Peter Erskine and the Dr. Um Band, On Call, Fuzzy

8. OKB Trio, The Ing…, Queens Jazz

9. Don Braden, Earth Wind and Wonder, Creative Perspective

10. The Flying Horse Big Band, The Bat Swings, Flying Horse

Heavy (metal)

1. Kalmah, Palo, Candlelight

2. Underoath, Erase Me, Fearless

3. Pallbearer, Tour [EP], Profound Lore

4. Sleep, The Sciences, Third Man

5. Kobra and the Lotus, Prevail II, Napalm

6. A Perfect Circle, Eat the Elephant, BMG

7. Octopus, Supernatural Alliance, Rise Above

8. Behemoth, Messe Noirse, Live Satanist, Metal Blade

9. Kamelot, The Shadown Theory, Napalm

10. Rivers of Nihil, Where Owls Know My Name, Metal Blade

Blues (updated monthly)

1. Sterling Ball, John Ferraro & Jim Cox, Mutual Admiration Society, Mascot Label Group

2. Bettye LaVette, Things Have Changed, Verve

3. Chris Smither, Call Me Lucky, Signature Sounds Recordings

4. Sue Foley, The Ice Queen, Stony Plain

5. Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin’ Altar Boys, My Life, Nevermore*

6. Barbara Dane, Cool Blues & Hard-Hitting Songs, Smithsonian Folkways

7. Mud Morganfield, They Call Me Mud, Severn Records

8. Peter Karp, Blue Flame, Rose Cottage Records

9. John Mayall, Three For the Road, Forty Below Records

10. Lex Grey and the Urban Pioneers, Usual Suspects, Self-released

11. AJ Ghent, The Neo Blues Project, Ropeadope

12. Vance Kely & His Backstreet Blues Band, How Can I Miss You, When You Won’t Leave, Wolf Records

13. Bernard Allison, Let It Go, Ruf Records

14. The Nick Moss Band, The High Cost of Low Living, Alligator

15. Danielle Nicole, Cry No More, Concord

16. Michelle Malone, Slings and Arrows, SBS Records

17. Wentus Blues Band, Throwback, Ramasound

18. Rae Gordon Band, Better Than I Was, Self-released

19. Beth Hart and Joe Bonamassa, Black Coffee, J&R Adventures

20. Jimi Hendrix, Both Sides Of the Sky, Legacy

21. Willie Dixon’s Original Chicago Blues All Stars Inc., Gold, Self-released

22. Teresa James and the Rhythm Tramps, Here In Babylon, Blind Raccoon

23. Laurie Morvan, Gravity, Blind Raccoon

24. Victor Wainwright and the Train, s/t, Ruf Records

25. Laurie Jane and the 45’s, Midnight Jubilee, Down In the Alley