WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 10, 2022 POSTED :: May 10, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/10/22

TOP 30

1 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

2 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

3 WET LEG Wet Leg Domino

4 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

5 WIRE Not About To Die: Studio Demos 1977-1978 Pink Flag

6 MARK BIERMANN III Glory In Exile [EP] Self-Released*

7 JOHNNY MARR Fever Dreams Pts. 1-4 New Voodoo/BMG

8 SCRUNCHIES Feral Coast Dirtnap

9 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

10 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

11 THESE ARMS ARE SNAKES Duct Tape & Shivering Crows Suicide Squeeze

12 SERATONES Love & Algorhythms New West

13 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS “Somewhere To Swim” [Single] Self-Released*

14 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

15 FRANK TURNER FTHC (Deluxe) Xtra Mile/Polydor

16 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

17 CALEXICO El Mirador Anti-

18 SON LUX Tomorrows City Slang

19 HOMEBOY SANDMAN There In Spirit Mello

20 S CAREY Break Me Open Jagjaguwar*

21 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

22 LOOP Sonancy Cooking Vinyl Limited

23 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission [Champagne Remix]” [Single] Prickly

24 B**** B****craft Kill Rock Stars

25 MEAN JEANS Hits From The Bog [EP] Fat Wreck

26 WALT DISCO Unlearning Lucky Number

27 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Night Gnomes Marathon

28 BIG THIEF Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You 4AD/Beggars Group

29 NAMEN NAMEN Namen Namen Massif

30 TOMBSTONES IN THEIR EYES A Higher Place [EP] Kitten Robot

ADDS

1 !!! Let It Be Blue Warp

2 GENTLE HEAT Sheer Flesh And Bone

3 LEYLA MCCALLA Breaking The Thermometer Anti-

4 MARIA CHIARA ARGIRO Forest City Innovative Leisure

5 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO

6 ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER Endless Rooms Sub Pop

7 SEA POWER Everything Was Forever Golden Chariot

8 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

9 STAPLE JR. SINGERS When Do We Get Paid? Luaka Bop

10 SUNFLOWER BEAN Headful Of Sugar Mom+Pop

HEAVY

1 NEGATIVE PLANE The Pact Invictus

2 HALLAS Isle Of Wisdom Napalm

3 DEVIL MASTER Ecstasies Of Never Ending Night Relapse

4 MORTUARY DRAPE Wisdom Vibration Repent [EP] Peaceville

5 MOSAIC Heimatspuk Eisenwald

6 VANUM Legend Profound Lore

7 CELESTIAL SEASON “Black Water Mirrors” [Single] Roadburn

8 DAUTHUZ Vom Schwarzen Schmied: Bergkgesaenge Archaic Oath

9 MIDAS Midas Self-Released

10 CULTIC Of Fire And Sorcery Eleventh Key

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

2 Edgar WInter Brother Johnny Quarto Valley Records

3 Bonnie Raitt Just Like That Redwing Records

4 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

5 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

6 Larry McCray Blues Without You Keeping The Blues Alive Records

7 Roxi Copland I Come From Crazy self-released

8 Mighty Mike Schermer Just Gettin’ Good Finedog Records

9 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

10 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

11 Horojo Trio Set The Record Stony Plain

12 Son House Forever On My MInd Easy Eye Sound

13 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

14 Gina Sicilia Unchange VizzTone

15 Levee Town Trying To Keep My Head Above Water Hudtone Records

16 Vaneese Thomas Fight The Good Fight Blue Heart Records

17 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Mercy Me Stony Plain

18 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

19 Stew Cutler The Blues From Another Angle Cogna

20 Jose Ramirez Major League Blues Delmark

21 Dana Fuchs Borrowed Time Ruf Records

22 Albert Cummings Ten Ivy Music Company

23 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

24 Miss Bix Bring It Blue Heart Records

25 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone