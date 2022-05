WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 17, 2022 POSTED :: May 17, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/17/22

TOP 30

1 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

2 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries*

3 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

4 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

5 WET LEG Wet Leg Domino

6 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

7 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS Somewhere To Swim [EP] Self-Released*

8 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

9 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

10 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

11 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

12 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

13 RAT BATH Rat From Hell Self-Released*

14 KIA RAP PRINCESS Chapter X Self-Released*

15 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

16 SAADA BONAIRE 1992 (Nineteen Ninety-Two) Captured Tracks

17 WARPAINT Radiate Like This Virgin

18 POST ANIMAL Love Gibberish Self-Released

19 SASAMI SQUEEZE Domino

20 LINDA LINDAS, THE Growing Up Epitaph

21 BIG THIEF Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You 4AD

22 ALL THEM WITCHES “Blacksnake Blues” [Single] Self-Released

23 LARGE PRINT In The Clouds [EP] Self-Released*

24 YVES JARVIS The Zug Anti-

25 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

26 JERRY PAPER Free Time Stones Throw

27 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

28 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

29 ALDOUS HARDING Warm Chris 4AD

30 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO

ADDS

1 BLACK KEYS, THE Dropout Boogie Nonesuch

2 CHARLEY CROCKETT Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley Son Of Davy/Thirty Tigers

3 CLASH, THE Combat Rock (40th Anniversary) Legacy

4 KEVIN MORBY This Is A Photograph Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

5 MONOPHONICS Sage Motel Colemine

6 POST ANIMAL Love Gibberish Self-Released

7 PUP The Unraveling Of PupTheBand Rise/BMG

8 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL

9 WARPAINT Radiate Like This Virgin

10 YVES JARVIS The Zug Anti-

WORLD

1 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

2 SESSA “Gostar Do Mundo” [Single] Mexican Summer

3 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

4 SOFIA KOURTESIS “Estación Esperanza” feat. Manu Chao [Single] Ninja Tune

5 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

6 VIEUX FARKA TOURE “Ngala Kaourene” [Single] World Circuit

7 ARK BAND, THE Ark Of The Covenant Little Fish

8 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

9 SOCIETE ETRANGE Chance Bongo Joe

10 KIKAGAKU MOYO Kumoyo Island Guruguru Brain

JAZZ

1 ANDREA BRACHFELD AND INSIGHT Evolution Origin

2 MELISSA ALDANA 12 Stars Blue Note/UMG

3 WAYNE ALPERN Secular Rituals Henri Elkan

4 ARTIFACTS And Then There’s This Astral Spirits

5 ETHAN IVERSON Every Note Is True Blue Note

6 NANCY KELLY Jazz Woman, The Reel To Real Sessions [EP] SubCat

7 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

8 HARRY SKOLER Living In Sound: The Music Of Charles Mingus Sunnyside

9 LENNY MARCUS TRIO When A Door Opens Self-Released

10 ALPHA RHYTHM KINGS “Vaccinate Me, Baby” [Single] Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

2 Edgar WInter Brother Johnny Quarto Valley Records

3 Bonnie Raitt Just Like That Redwing Records

4 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

5 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

6 Larry McCray Blues Without You Keeping The Blues Alive Records

7 Roxi Copland I Come From Crazy self-released

8 Mighty Mike Schermer Just Gettin’ Good Finedog Records

9 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

10 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

11 Horojo Trio Set The Record Stony Plain

12 Son House Forever On My MInd Easy Eye Sound

13 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

14 Gina Sicilia Unchange VizzTone

15 Levee Town Trying To Keep My Head Above Water Hudtone Records

16 Vaneese Thomas Fight The Good Fight Blue Heart Records

17 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Mercy Me Stony Plain

18 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

19 Stew Cutler The Blues From Another Angle Cogna

20 Jose Ramirez Major League Blues Delmark

21 Dana Fuchs Borrowed Time Ruf Records

22 Albert Cummings Ten Ivy Music Company

23 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

24 Miss Bix Bring It Blue Heart Records

25 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone