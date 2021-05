WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 18, 2021 POSTED :: May 18, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 5/18/21

TOP 30

1 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

2 RX DRUGS Broken By Design Good Land Records*

3 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus Records*

4 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

5 CALEY CONWAY Bliss Or Bust [EP] Self-Released*

6 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguwar

7 MOGWAI As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd.

8 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

9 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

10 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

11 TONY JOE WHITE Smoke From The Chimney Swamp/Easy Eye Sound/Concord

12 SUGAR S.U.G.A.R. [EP] Alien Snatch

13 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Ska Dream Polyvinyl

14 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

15 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

16 FAYE WEBSTER I Know I’m Funny haha [Advance Tracks] Secretly Canadian

17 JULIANA HATFIELD Blood American Laundromat

18 DAM FUNK Architecture III Glydezone

19 PANSY Pansy Earth Libraries

20 PROUD PARENTS At Home With… Self-Released

21 KALBELLS Max Heart NNA Tapes

22 MOMMYHEADS, THE Coming Into Beauty Self-Released

23 LOS RETROS Looking Back [EP] Stones Throw

24 CITIZEN Life In Your Glass World Run For Cover

25 NICK WATERHOUSE Promenade Blue Innovative Leisure

26 ARLO PARKS Collapsed In Sunbeams Transgressive/PIAS

27 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

28 JUAN WAUTERS Real Life Situations Captured Tracks

29 NICK HAKIM AND ROY NATHANSON Small Things NYXO

30 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

ADDS

1 CHILLS, THE Scatterbrain Fire

2 CURRENT JOYS Voyager Secretly

3 LIONEL BOY Lionel Boy Innovative Leisure

4 LUMIERE A.M.I.E.S.A.M.O.U.R Bonsound

5 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

6 MISSING SONS Missing Sons Joyful Noise

7 PACKS Take The Cake Fire Talk

8 PARDONER Came Down Different Bar-None

9 PATRICK PAIGE II If I Fail Are We Still Cool Forward And Up/Fat Possum

10 ST VINCENT Daddy’s Home Loma Vista/Concord

ELECTRONIC

1 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

2 DAM FUNK Architecture III Glydezone

3 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

4 DAWN RICHARD Second Line Merge

5 PLEASURE CAM “Dust” [Single] NiceFM*

6 QUILZ, THE “Without You [David Bowie cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

7 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

8 GRIMES Miss Anthropocene (Rave Edition) 4AD

9 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

10 COLLEEN “Hidden In The Current” [Single] Thrill Jockey

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 PALABRA PALABRA Dézòd Rèkòd*

3 YA TSEEN Indian Yard Sub Pop

4 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

5 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

6 LA FEMME Paradigmes Disque Pointu/IDOL

7 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

8 LEE “SCRATCH” PERRY AND SPACEWAVE Dubz Of The Root Megawave

9 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

10 LAURE BRIARD Eu Voo [EP] Midnight Special

JAZZ

1 WAYNE ALPERN Jukebox Henri Elkan

2 DUMPSTAPHUNK Where Do We Go From Here [Advance Tracks] Funk Garage

3 BILL ORCUTT, CHRIS CORSANO Made Out of Sound Palilalia

4 NNENNA FREELON Time Traveler Origin

5 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

6 CAMERON GRAVES Seven Mack Avenue

7 EMMET COHEN Future Stride Mack Avenue

8 JAHARI MASAMBA UNIT Pardon My French Madlib Invazion

9 JAMES FRANCIES Purest Form Blue Note

10 JON BATISTE WE ARE Verve

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

2 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

3 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

6 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

7 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 Jimmie Bratcher, I’m Hungry – Red-Hot Blues To Inspire Your Appetite, Blind Raccoon

10 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

11 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

12 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

13 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

14 Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues Records

15 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

16 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

17 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

18 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

19 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

20 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

21 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

22 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

23 Hosty, Which Way to Tulsa, HTM Records

24 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue