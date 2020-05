WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 19, 2020 POSTED :: May 19, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/19/20

TOP 30

1 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

2 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

3 RINGO DEATHSTARR Ringo Deathstarr Vinyl Junkie

4 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

5 X Alphabetland Fat Possum

6 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

7 SERENGETI Ajai Self-Released

8 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

9 CATHOLIC ACTION Celebrated By Strangers Palo Santo

10 DRIVE BY TRUCKERS The Unraveling ATO

11 BRENDAN BENSON Dear Life Third Man

12 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

13 SHINER Schadenfreude De Soto

14 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

15 CUCKOOS, THE I Hate Love Jiggy Jig

16 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

17 MOANING Uneasy Laughter Sub Pop

18 PEZZETTINO Venus [EP] Self-Released*

19 FIELD REPORT Brake Light Red Tide Fellesskap*

20 STRFKR Future Past Life Polyvinyl

21 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

22 SHABAZZ PALACES The Don Of Diamond Dreams Sub Pop

23 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Phantasm” [Single] Self-Released*

24 HAZEL ENGLISH Wake UP! Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists

25 DRAMATIC LOVERS You Talk Loud Self-Released*

26 SYLVAN ESSO With Loma Vista/Concord*

27 BUSCABULLA Regresa Ribbon

28 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

29 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

30 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

ADDS

1 I BREAK HORSES Warnings Bella Union/PIAS

2 LADY LEGS Off Days Communicating Vessels

3 MAITA Best Wishes Kill Rock Stars

4 MARK LANEGAN Straight Songs Of Sorrow Heavenly/PIAS

5 NICK HAKIM Will This Make Me Good ATO

6 PERFUME GENIUS Set My Heart On Fire Immediately Matador/Beggars

7 PEZZETTINO Venus [EP] Self-Released*

8 SELF DEFENSE FAMILY Quarantine Collection Run For Cover

9 SLEAFORD MODS All That Glue Rough Trade/Beggars

10 THAO AND THE GET DOWN STAY DOWN Temple Domino

ELECTRONIC

1 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

2 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

3 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 SQUAREPUSHER Be Up A Hello Warp

6 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

7 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

8 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Brittle Frames Self-Released*

10 TYCHO Simulcast Mom + Pop

HIP HOP

1 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

2 SERENGETI Ajai Self-Released

3 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

4 SHABAZZ PALACES The Don Of Diamond Dreams Sub Pop

5 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

6 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

7 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

8 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

9 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

10 LIANNE LA HAVAS “Bittersweet” [Single] Warner

HEAVY

1 OMNIARCH Omniarch Self-Released

2 VADER Solitude In Madness Nuclear Blast

3 KATATONIA City Burials Peaceville

4 END Splinters From An Ever-Changing Face Closed Casket Activities

5 HAVOK V Century Media

6 GODEN Beyond Darkness Svart

7 BARISHI Old Smoke Season Of Mist

8 BEHEMOTH The Forest [EP] Metal Blade

9 ENSIFERUM “Rum, Women, Victory” [Single] Metal Blade

10 WAKE Devouring Ruin Translation Loss

WORLD

1 ANOUSHKA SHANKAR Love Letters Mercury Classics

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

4 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

5 EMANCIPATOR Mountain Of Memory Loci

6 ROBERTO FONSECA Yesun Mack Avenue

7 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai [Advance Tracks] Dead Oceans

8 PURNA LOKA ENSEMBLE Metaraga Origin

9 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

10 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

JAZZ

1 GOGO PENGUIN GoGo Penguin Blue Note

2 CHAD TAYLOR TRIO The Daily Biological Cuneiform

3 JIMMY GREENE While Looking Up Mac Avenue

4 TED POOR You Already Know Impulse

5 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

6 CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE The Movement Revisited Mack Avenue

7 AL DI MEOLA Across The Universe earMUSIC

8 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

9 GUITAR ELATION Double Live At Green Lady Lounge Jazz Daddy

10 MUSIC BY GESTALT Debussy’s Fawn [EP] Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records

22 Gary Moore Live From London Provogue

23 Popa Chubby It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul self-released

24 Jeremiah Johnson Heavens To Betsy Ruf Records

25 John Blues Boyd What My Eyes Have Seen Gulf Coast Records