WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 21, 2019 POSTED :: May 21, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.

TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

* = LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/21/19

TOP 30

1. The Grovelers, Cream City Nights, self-released

2. Dirty Dancing, That For This, Gloss Records*

3. Guitar Wolf, Love& Jett, Third Man Records

4. The Get Up Kids, Problems, Polyvinyl

5. Blue Unit, s/t [EP], Somewhere Cold Records

6. Bad Religion, Age Of Unreason, Epitaph

7. Graham Hunt, Leaving Silver City, self-released*

8. Kompromat, Traum Und Existenz, Citizen

9. Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, IV, self-released*

10. Jenny Lewis, On The Line, Warner Bros.

11. Dramatic Lovers, “The Comedown” [single], self-released*

12. Strand Of Oaks, Eraserland, Dead Oceans

13. Royal Trux, White Stuff, Fat Possum

14. Starflyer 59, Young In My Head, Tooth and Nail

15. Ex Hex, It’s Real, Merge

16. Boogarins, Sombreou Duvida OAR

17. Daddy Long Legs, Lowdown Ways, Yep Roc

18. Masked Intruder, III, Pure Noise*

19. Tiny Ruins, Olympic Girls, Milk!

20. Karen O and Danger Mouse, Lux Prima, BMG

21. Bibio, Ribbons, Warp

22. Bleu Nuit, Le Jardin Des Memories, Requiem Pour Un Twister

23. Rose Of The West, s/t, Communicating Vessels*

24. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative

25. Nick Waterhouse, s/t, Innovative Leisure

26. Skinny LIster, The Story Is…, Xtra Mile

27. Drahla, Useless Coordinates, Captured Tracks

28. PUP, Morbid Stuff, Little Dipper

29. The Mountain Goats, In League With Dragons, Merge

30. Moving Panoramas, In Two, Modern Outsider

ADDS

1. Alex Lahey, The Best Of Luck Club, Dead Oceans

2. Cate Le Bon, Reward, Mexican Summer

3. CJ Ramone, The Holy Spell…, Fat Wreck Chords

4. Com Truise, Persuasion System, Ghostly International

5. The Glow, Am I, Double Double Whammy

6. Interpol, A Fine Mess [EP], Matador

7. Mexico City Blondes, Blush, Burger

8. The National, I Am Easy To Find, 4AD

9. Operators, Radiant Dawn, Last Gang

10. Slow Pulp, Big Day [EP], self-released*

ELECTRONIC

1. BIBIO, RIBBONS, WARP

2. KAREN O AND DANGER MOUSE, LUX PRIMA, BMG

3. LADYTRON, S/T, !K7

4. IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE, DOKO MIEN, MERGE

5. NICHOLAS ELERT, SPECULATIVE FICTION [EP], TRIPLE EYE INDUSTRIES*

6. THE CINEMATIC ORCHESTRA, TO BELIEVE, DOMINO

7. KOMPROMAT, TRAUM UND EXISTENZ, CITIZEN

8. THE FAINT, EGOWERK, SADDLE CREEK

9. PANDA BEAR, BUOYS, DOMINO

10. SHLOHMO, THE END, FRIENDS OF FRIENDS

HEAVY

1. Defeater, s/t, Epitaph

2. Haunt, Mosaic Vision [EP], self-released

3. Vale Of Pnath, Accursed, Willowtip

4. Torche, “Slide” [single], Relapse

5. Baroness, “Throw Me An Anchor” [single], Abraxan Hymns

6. Hyperdontia, Nexus Of Teeth, Dark Descent

7. Hath, “Currents” [single], Willowtip

8. Aseethe, Throes, Thrill Jockey

9. Funereal Presence, Achatius, Anja

10. Zaum, Divination, Listenable

WORLD

1. Kompromat, Traum Und Existenz, Citizen

2. Claude Fontaine, s/t, Innovative Leisure

3. Ekiti Sound, Abeg No Vex, Crammed Discs

4. Rodrigo y Gabriela, Mettavolution, ATO

5. Meow Meow + Thomas Lauderdale, Hotel Amour, Heinz

6. Angelique Kidjo, Celia, Decca

7. Altin Gun, Gece, ATO

8. Mdou Moctar, Ilana: The Creator, Sahel Sounds

9. Eljuri, Resiste, Manovill

10. Grupo Fantasma, American Music: Vol. VII, Blue Corn

JAZZ

1. Art Ensemble Of Chicago, We Are On The Edge, Pi

2. Teodross Avery, After The Rain: A Night For Coltrane, Tompkins Square

3. The Comet Is Coming, Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery, Impulse!

4. Snarky Puppy, Immigrance, GroundUP

5. Meow Meow + Thomas Lauderdale, Hotel Amour, Heinz

6. Wynton Marsalis, Bolden [original soundtrack], Blue Engine

7. Tyler Blanton, Sense Of Place, Destiny

8. Emmet Cohen Trio, Dirty In Detroit, self-released

9. Ellyne Rey, The Birdsongs Project, self-released

10. Wing Walker Orchestra, Hazel, Ears & Eyes

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS, KILLIN’ IT LIVE, ALLIGATOR

2. MARY LANE, TRAVELIN’ WOMAN, WOMEN OF THE BLUES RECORDS

3. TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND, SIGNS, FANTASY

4. ALLY VENABLE, TEXAS HONEY, RUF RECORDS

5. BIG JOE AND THE DYNAFLOWS, ROCKHOUSE PARTY, SEVERN RECORDS

6. WATERMELON SLIM, CHURCH OF THE BLUES, NORTHERN BLUES MUSIC

7. BEAU WEEVILS, SONGS IN THE KEY OF E, BLUE HAT RECORDS

8. DANNY LYNN WILSON, PEACE OF MIND, SWINGNATION RECORDS

9. BENNY TURNER AND CASH MCCALL, GOING BACK HOME, BLIND RACCOON

10. SETH ROSENBLOOM, KEEP ON TURNING, SELF-RELEASED

11. ATOMIC ROAD KINGS, CLEAN UP THE BLOOD, BIG TONE RECORDS

12. JOHN MAYALL, NOBODY TOLD ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

13. MATT ANDERSEN, HALFWAY HOME BY MORNING, TRUE NORTH RECORDS

14. SUGARAY RAYFORD, SOMEBODY SAVE ME, FORTY BELOW RECORDS

15. COYOTE KINGS, ROCKET, SELF-RELEASED

16. GEORGE FREEMAN, GEORGE THE BOMB!, SOUTHPORT

17. CARA BEING, BLUE, GRIT, SELF-RELEASED

18. TONY HOLIDAY, TONY HOLIDAY’S PORCH SESSIONS, VIZZTONE

19. ROBIN TROWER, COMING CLOSER TO THE DAY, PROVOGUE

20. WALTER TROUT, SURVIVOR BLUES, PROVOGUE

21. INA FORSMAN, BEEN MEANING TO TELL YOU, RUF RECORDS

22. THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THE GOOD, THE BAD AND THE BLUES, THIRD STREET CIGAR RECORDS

23. KENNY “BEEDY EYES” SMITH & THE HOUSE BUMPERS, DROP THE HAMMER, BIG EYE RECORDS

24. WILLIE BUCK, WILLIE BUCK WAY, DELMARK

25. VEGAS STRIP KINGS, JACKPOT!, GUTBUKIT RECORDS