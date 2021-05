WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 25, 2021 POSTED :: May 25, 2021 FILED UNDER Top Airplay :: General

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/25/21

TOP 30

1 SEEFEEL Rupt and Flex (1994-96) Warp

2 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

3 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus*

4 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

5 JULIANA HATFIELD Blood American Laundromat

6 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguwar

7 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

8 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

9 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

10 CLOUD NOTHINGS The Shadow I Remember Carpark

11 PROUD PARENTS At Home With… Self-Released*

12 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

13 JEFF ROSENSTOCK Ska Dream Polyvinyl

14 NICK CAVE AND WARREN ELLIS CARNAGE Goliath Enterprises/AWAL

15 TEENAGE FANCLUB Endless Arcade Merge

16 NEGATIVE / POSITIVE Mint Bag (Bag Full of Mints) Self-Released*

17 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

18 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

19 CALEY CONWAY Bliss Or Bust [EP] Self-Released*

20 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

21 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

22 DAWN RICHARD Second Line Merge

23 INDONESIAN JUNK Living In A Nightmare Rum Bar*

24 DINNER SET GANG “Lord Of All The Gods” [Single] Kribber Krown*

25 TONY JOE WHITE Smoke From The Chimney Swamp/Easy Eye Sound/Concord

26 XIU XIU OH NO Polyvinyl

27 CRUMB Ice Melt Self-Released

28 MARINERO Hella Love Hardly Art

29 DRY CLEANING New Long Leg 4AD/Beggars Group

30 JUAN WAUTERS Real Life Situations Captured Tracks

ADDS

1 ALLISON RUSSELL Outside Child Fantasy/Concord

2 ANCHORSONG Mirage Tru Thoughts

3 CHAI WINK Sub Pop

4 DUCKS LTD Get Bleak [EP] Carpark

5 GRUFF RHYS Seeking New Gods Rough Trade/Beggars

6 JOHANNA SAMUELS Excelsior! Mama Bird

7 LAMBCHOP Showtunes Merge

8 MANNEQUIN P**** Perfect [EP] Epitaph

9 MDOU MOCTAR Afrique Victime Matador/Beggars Group

10 NO JOY Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven Joyful Noise

ELECTRONIC

1 SEEFEEL Rupt and Flex (1994-96) Warp

2 FLYING LOTUS Yasuke Warp

3 DAWN RICHARD Second Line Merge

4 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

5 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Others” [Single] Black Winchesters*

6 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

7 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

8 MADLIB Sound Ancestors Madlib Invazion

9 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

10 SHAMEWAVE Heaven Self-Released

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 DOM LA NENA Tempo Six Degrees

3 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

4 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

5 LUMIERE A.M.I.E.S.A.M.O.U.R Bonsound

6 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

7 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd Moshi Moshi

8 PALABRA ¡paLABra! Dézòd Rèkòd

9 NAHAWA DOUMBIA Kanawa Awesome Tapes From Africa

10 DAVID WALTERS Nocturne Six Degrees

JAZZ

1 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO I Told You So Colemine

2 DUMPSTAPHUNK Where Do We Go From Here [Advance Tracks] Funk Garage

3 FRANCESCO AMENTA Midtown Walk Self-Released

4 JIHYE LEE ORCHESTRA Daring Mind Self-Released

5 DARA TUCKER Dreams Of Waking: Music For A Better World Green Hill

6 FLOATING POINTS, PHAROAH SANDERS AND THE LONDON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Promises Luaka Bop

7 ERIC GOLETZ Into The Night ZOOZAZZ

8 AMIT FRIEDMAN Unconditional Love Origin

9 SASKATCHEWAN ALL STAR BIG BAND Saskatchewan Suite Chronograph

10 JANA HERZEN Live Motema

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

2 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

3 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

6 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

7 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 Jimmie Bratcher, I’m Hungry – Red-Hot Blues To Inspire Your Appetite, Blind Raccoon

10 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

11 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

12 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

13 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

14 Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues Records

15 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

16 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

17 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

18 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

19 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

20 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

21 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

22 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

23 Hosty, Which Way to Tulsa, HTM Records

24 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue