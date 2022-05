WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 25, 2022 POSTED :: May 24, 2022 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE's program hosts constantly search through the latest releases and feature the best in all genres on their weekly shows. At WMSE, there is no program director creating daily playlists, so what you hear is a reflection of the knowledge, interests, and personalities of our dedicated on-air staff. The albums on the weekly top airplay list reflect the diverse interests of our staff, and the range of what is considered "alternative". As a quick genre guide: Top 30 = mostly pop and rock and some crossover genres like electronic, soul, hip hop and world, Adds = top brand new releases for the week, Electronic = electronic, World = world, Jazz = jazz. WMSE reports these charts each week to NACC, alongside hundreds of other stations. The North American College and Community Chart tabulates weekly airplay from college and non-commercial radio stations in the United States and Canada. Blues is reported and updated monthly.

DATE REPORTED: 5/25/22

TOP 30

1 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

2 KURT VILE (watch my moves) Verve

3 KEVIN MORBY This Is A Photograph Dead Oceans/Secretly Group

4 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

5 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

6 PUP The Unraveling Of PupTheBand Rise/BMG

7 WARPAINT Radiate Like This Virgin

8 NEKO CASE Wild Creatures Anti-

9 MAITA I Just Want To Be Wild For You Kill Rock Stars

10 SMILE, THE A Light For Attracting Attention XL

11 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

12 SHILPA RAY Portrait Of A Lady Northern Spy

13 PINK MOUNTAINTOPS Peacock Pools ATO

14 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

15 ALDOUS HARDING Warm Chris 4AD

16 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

17 SUNFLOWER BEAN Headful Of Sugar Mom+Pop

18 CALEXICO El Mirador Anti-

19 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

20 HURRAY FOR THE RIFF RAFF Life On Earth Nonesuch/Warner

21 BLACK KEYS, THE Dropout Boogie Nonesuch

22 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

23 CLASH, THE Combat Rock (40th Anniversary) Legacy

24 LARGE PRINT In The Clouds [EP] Self-Released*

25 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

26 SHARON VAN ETTEN We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong Jagjaguwar

27 CHARLEY CROCKETT Lil’ G.L. Presents: Jukebox Charley Son Of Davy/Thirty Tigers

28 FRANK TURNER FTHC (Deluxe) Xtra Mile/Polydor

29 WIDOWSPEAK The Jacket Captured Tracks

30 YVES JARVIS The Zug Anti-

ADDS

1 COLA Deep In View Fire Talk

2 JOHN DOE Fable In A Foreign Land Fat Possum

3 LEA SEN You Of Now Pt. 1 [EP] Partisan

4 MARCO BENEVENTO Benevento Royal Potato Family

5 MAVIS STAPLES AND LEVON HELM Carry Me Home Anti-

6 PORRIDGE RADIO Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky Secretly Canadian/Secretly Group

7 SOCCER MOMMY Sometimes, Forever Loma Vista/Concord

8 SUPERORGANISM World Wide Pop Domino

9 UFFIE Sunshine Factory Carpark

10 WEIRD NIGHTMARE Weird Nightmare Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

2 QUILZ, THE “Love Submission” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

4 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

5 ACID ARAB Remixes Crammed Discs

6 HEALTH DISCO 4 :: PART II Loma Vista/Concord

7 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

8 T GOWDY Miracles Constellation

9 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

10 LET’S EAT GRANDMA Two Ribbons Transgressive/PIAS

WORLD

1 COMBO CHIMBITA Ire Anti-

2 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

3 ACID ARAB Remixes Crammed Discs

4 SATURNO 2000 – LA REBAJADA DE LOS SONIDEROS 1962-1983 VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog Africa

5 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

6 PI JA MA Seule Sous Ma Frange Bleepmachine

7 FRIGHTNRS, THE “Always” [Single] Daptone

8 SOFIA KOURTESIS “Estación Esperanza” feat. Manu Chao [Single] Ninja Tune

9 SOCIETE ETRANGE Chance Bongo Joe

10 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

JAZZ

1 JOHN SCOFIELD John Scofield ECM

2 EVAN DRYBREAD Tiger Tail Self-Released

3 LENNY MARCUS TRIO When A Door Opens Self-Released

4 JOYFULTALK Familiar Science Constellation

5 MIKE BOONE QUINTET Asynchronization Party Self-Released

6 EUGENIE JONES Players Open Mic

7 GABRIEL MARK HASSELBACH Mid Century Modern, Vol. 3 Bluemoon

8 MICHAEL ORENSTEIN Aperture Origin

9 STEVE DAVIS Bluesthetic Smoke

10 NATHAN BORTON Each Stop OA2

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

2 Edgar WInter Brother Johnny Quarto Valley Records

3 Bonnie Raitt Just Like That Redwing Records

4 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

5 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

6 Larry McCray Blues Without You Keeping The Blues Alive Records

7 Roxi Copland I Come From Crazy self-released

8 Mighty Mike Schermer Just Gettin’ Good Finedog Records

9 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

10 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

11 Horojo Trio Set The Record Stony Plain

12 Son House Forever On My MInd Easy Eye Sound

13 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

14 Gina Sicilia Unchange VizzTone

15 Levee Town Trying To Keep My Head Above Water Hudtone Records

16 Vaneese Thomas Fight The Good Fight Blue Heart Records

17 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Mercy Me Stony Plain

18 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

19 Stew Cutler The Blues From Another Angle Cogna

20 Jose Ramirez Major League Blues Delmark

21 Dana Fuchs Borrowed Time Ruf Records

22 Albert Cummings Ten Ivy Music Company

23 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

24 Miss Bix Bring It Blue Heart Records

25 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone