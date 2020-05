WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 26, 2020 POSTED :: May 26, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/25/20

TOP 30

1 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

2 FLAT WORMS Antarctica God?

3 HAZEL ENGLISH Wake UP! Polyvinyl/Marathon Artists

4 ADELINE HOTEL Solid Love Whatever’s Clever

5 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

6 FU MANCHU Fu30, Pt.1 At The Dojo

7 PERFUME GENIUS Set My Heart On Fire Immediately Matador/Beggars

8 GATEWAY DRUGS P.S.A. Aporia

9 DIET CIG Do You Wonder About Me? Frenchkiss

10 BRENDAN BENSON Dear Life Third Man

11 SHIVVERS, THE The Shivvers (reissue) Rerun/Bachelor*

12 OPERATIONS Fog Museum Self-Released*

13 SYLVAN ESSO With Loma Vista/Concord*

14 X (THE BAND) Alphabetland Fat Possum

15 BETHS, THE Jump Rope Gazers [Advance Tracks] Carpark

16 MAN MAN Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between Sub Pop

17 DREAM SYNDICATE, THE The Universe Inside Anti-

18 OVAL Scis Thrill Jockey

19 DRUGS DRAGONS Highest Strangeness Dusty Medical*

20 PANIC ON PANIC Songs From The Storm Self-Released*

21 JOYFULTALK A Separation Of Being Constellation

22 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

23 FIELD REPORT Brake Light Red Tide Fellesskap*

24 KAITLYN AURELIA SMITH The Mosaic Of Transformation Ghostly

25 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

26 BRETT NEWSKI Don’t Let The Bastards Get You Down Nomad Union*

27 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

28 STRFKR Future Past Life Polyvinyl

29 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

30 CABLE TIES Far Enough Merge

ADDS

1 2ND GRADE Hit To Hit Double Double Whammy

2 BATHS Pop Music False B-Sides II Basement’s Basement

3 BRIGID DAWSON AND THE MOTHERS NETWORK Ballet Of Apes Castle Face

4 DEERHOOF Future Teenage Cave Artists Joyful Noise

5 EL-P Fantastic Damage Fat Possum

6 JEFF ROSENSTOCK NO DREAM Polyvinyl

7 JERRY PAPER Abracadabra Stones Throw

8 OWEN PALLETT Island Domino

9 PSYCHIC MARKERS Psychic Markers Bella Union/PIAS

10 VV LIGHTBODY Make A Shrine Or Burn It Acrophase

ELECTRONIC

1 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

2 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

3 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 SQUAREPUSHER Be Up A Hello Warp

6 KING KRULE Man Alive! True Panther/Matador

7 DAN DEACON Mystic Familiar Domino

8 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

9 NICHOLAS ELERT Brittle Frames Self-Released*

10 TYCHO Simulcast Mom + Pop

HIP HOP

1 JAMIL HONESTY X HOBGOBLIN “Reptiles” [Single] Black House

2 SERENGETI Ajai Self-Released

3 TOKIMONSTA Oasis Nocturno Self-Released

4 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

5 ELAQUENT Forever Is A Pretty Long Time Mello

6 4-IZE AND ULTRA BEAST Look Into My Ize Ultra Beast Limited

7 WILMA ARCHER A Western Circular Weird World

8 STOVE GOD COOKS Reasonable Drought Self-Released

9 TOM MISCH AND YUSSEF DAYES What Kinda Music Beyond The Groove/Blue Note/Caroline

10 SIR VETERANO “Reputable” feat. MC Eiht, Planet Asia, Mitchy Slick [Single] Fresh Yard

HEAVY

1 COLDFLESH Phantasmagoric Realms [EP] Firestorm Labs

2 COSMIC PUTRIFACTION The Horizons Towards Which Splendour Withers I, Voidhanger

3 VOICES OF RUIN Path To Immortality M-Theory

4 WISE MAN’S FEAR, THE Valley Of Kings SharpTone

5 PESTIFER Expanding Oblivion Xenocorp

6 FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY “Fear Tomorrow” [Single] Nuclear Blast

7 ACACIA STRAIN, THE It Comes In Waves Closed Casket Activities

8 CRYPTIC SHIFT Visitations From Enceladus Blood Harvest

9 ACXDC Satan Is King Prosthetic

10 LUX New Day La Vida Es Un Mus

WORLD

1 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

2 LIDO PIMIENTA Miss Colombia Anti-

3 IBRAHIM FERRER Buenos Hermanos (Special Edition) BMG

4 JAH9 Note To Self VP

5 CHAI “Ready Cheeky Pretty” [Single] Sony International

6 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

7 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

8 GAVA One of One Self-Released

9 KIKAGAKU MOYO “Ouchi Time” [Single] Mexican Summer

10 GOOD ONES, THE Rwanda, You Should Be Loved Anti-

JAZZ

1 GOGO PENGUIN GoGo Penguin Blue Note

2 CHAD TAYLOR TRIO The Daily Biological Cuneiform

3 JIMMY GREENE While Looking Up Mac Avenue

4 TED POOR You Already Know Impulse

5 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

6 CHRISTIAN MCBRIDE The Movement Revisited Mack Avenue

7 AL DI MEOLA Across The Universe earMUSIC

8 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

9 GUITAR ELATION Double Live At Green Lady Lounge Jazz Daddy

10 MUSIC BY GESTALT Debussy’s Fawn [EP] Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records