WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 3, 2022

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

DATE REPORTED: 5/3/22

TOP 30

1 CONVERT Saves Triple Eye Industries*

2 FONTAINES DC Skinty Fia Partisan

3 LARGE PRINT In The Clouds [EP] Self-Released

4 KURT VILE (watch my moves) Verve

5 JON SPENCER AND THE HITMAKERS SPENCER GETS IT LIT! In The Red

6 KIA RAP PRINCESS Chapter X Self-Released*

7 ALDOUS HARDING Warm Chris 4AD

8 LINDA LINDAS, THE Growing Up Epitaph

9 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Omnium Gatherum KGLW

10 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

11 BIG THIEF Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You 4AD/Beggars Group

12 STIFF LITTLE FINGERS BBC Live In Concert Parlophone

13 MD MCNALLY The Marvelous Self-Released*

14 SPIRITUALIZED Everything Was Beautiful Fat Possum

15 JOSEPH HUBER “Dog Days” [Single] Self-Released*

16 DESTROYER LABYRINTHITIS Merge

17 SONIC YOUTH In/Out/In [EP] Three Lobed

18 JOSH EVERT 7 Islands Kribber Krown*

19 TOMBERLIN i don’t know who needs to hear this… Saddle Creek

20 JERRY PAPER Free Time Stones Throw

21 50 FOOT WAVE Black Pearl Fire

22 GUERRILLA GHOST Hell Is Empty And All The Devils Are Here Triple Eye Industries*

23 JACK WHITE Fear Of The Dawn Third Man/The Orchard

24 OLD PUP Incognito Lounge Hear Here*

25 YOUNG PRISMS Drifter Fire Talk

26 S CAREY Break Me Open Jagjaguwar*

27 TESS ROBY Ideas Of Space SSUROUNDSS

28 NO FRILLS Downward Dog Self-Released

29 HOT CHIP “Down” [Single] Domino

30 PSYCHEDELIC PORN CRUMPETS Night Gnomes Marathon

ADDS

1 ACTION BRONSON Cocodrillo Turbo Loma Vista/Concord

2 DANA GAVANSKI When It Comes Flemish Eye

3 FAYE WEBSTER Car Therapy Sessions [EP] Secretly Canadian

4 FROG EYES The Bees Paper Bag

5 FRONTPERSON Parade Oscar St.

6 JOYFULTALK Familiar Science Constellation

7 SUKI WATERHOUSE I Can’t Let Go Sub Pop

8 TOMBERLIN i don’t know who needs to hear this… Saddle Creek

9 TORO Y MOI MAHAL Dead Oceans

10 TROMBONE SHORTY Lifted Blue Note/UMG

ELECTRONIC

1 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

2 HOT CHIP “Down” [Single] Domino

3 ADULT Becoming Undone Dais

4 ZONI Samsara Self-Released*

5 GUERRILLA GHOST Reimagined Hellscapes Triple Eye Industries*

6 FLUME “Sirens” feat. Caroline Polachek [Single] Future Classic

7 BRAINWALTZERA Itsame FILM

8 CHROME CANYON Director Stones Throw

9 KILO KISH American Gurl Kisha/Independent

10 TEMPERS New Meaning Dais

HEAVY

1 TRIBULATION “The Dhampir” [Single] Century Media

2 VEHEMENCE Ordalies Antiq

3 ARMORY Mercurion Dying Victim

4 NEST, THE Her True Nature Van

5 MORGUL BLADE Full Sorcery Abounds No Remorse

6 EIGHT BELLS Legacy Of Ruin Prophecy Productions

7 SUMERIAN TOMBS Sumerian Tombs Van

8 MIRROR The Day Bastard Leaders Die Cruz Del Sur

9 CORPSESSED Succumb To Rot Self-Released

10 FER DE LANCE The Hyperborean Self-Released

WORLD

1 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE Electricity Merge

2 CONGOTRONICS INTERNATIONAL Where’s The One? Crammed Discs

3 SATURNO 2000 VARIOUS ARTISTS Analog Africa

4 TRUPA TRUPA B Flat A Glitterbeat

5 VELCRO Te La Buscaste Self-Released

6 KIKAGAKU MOYO “Cardboard Pile” [Single] Guruguru Brain

7 TAMBINO Sin Miedo [EP] Self-Released

8 JEREMIAH CHIU AND MARTA SOFIA HONER Recordings from the Åland Islands International Anthem

9 SOCIETE ETRANGE Chance Bongo Joe

10 KOKOROKO “Could We Be More” [Single] Brownswood

JAZZ

1 DELVON LAMARR ORGAN TRIO Cold As Weiss Colemine

2 DAVE BRUBECK TRIO, THE Live From Vienna, 1967 Brubeck Editions

3 KEVIN EUBANKS AND ORRIN EVANS EEE (Eubanks-Evans Experience) Imani

4 ALPHA RHYTHM KINGS Sharp Dressed Men Self-Released

5 ARTIFACTS And Then There’s This Astral Spirits

6 AMOS GILLESPIE Unstructured Time For Jazz Septet Self-Released

7 PETE MALINVERNI On The Town Planet Arts

8 NATHAN BORTON Each Stop OA2

9 AARON BAZZELL Aesthetic Self-Released

10 RON JACKSON Standards And My Songs Roni

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Ann Peebles & Hi Rhythm Section, Live in Memphis, Memphis International

2 Edgar WInter Brother Johnny Quarto Valley Records

3 Bonnie Raitt Just Like That Redwing Records

4 The Duke Robillard Band, They Called It Rhythm and Blues, Stony Plain

5 Keb’ Mo’, Good To Be…, Rounder

6 Larry McCray Blues Without You Keeping The Blues Alive Records

7 Roxi Copland I Come From Crazy self-released

8 Mighty Mike Schermer Just Gettin’ Good Finedog Records

9 Beth Hart, A Tribute to Led Zeppelin, Provogue

10 Sugaray Rayford, In Too Deep, Forty Below Records

11 Horojo Trio Set The Record Stony Plain

12 Son House Forever On My MInd Easy Eye Sound

13 Albert Castiglia, I Got Love, Gulf Coast Records

14 Gina Sicilia Unchange VizzTone

15 Levee Town Trying To Keep My Head Above Water Hudtone Records

16 Vaneese Thomas Fight The Good Fight Blue Heart Records

17 Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Mercy Me Stony Plain

18 Mississippi Heat, Madeleine, Van Der Linden Recordings

19 Stew Cutler The Blues From Another Angle Cogna

20 Jose Ramirez Major League Blues Delmark

21 Dana Fuchs Borrowed Time Ruf Records

22 Albert Cummings Ten Ivy Music Company

23 Bob Stroger & The Headcutters, That’s My Name, Delmark Records

24 Miss Bix Bring It Blue Heart Records

25 The Nighthawks, Established 1972, VizzTone