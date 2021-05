WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 4, 2021 POSTED :: May 4, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 5/4/21

TOP 30

1 COUCH FLAMBEAU Bunny Hideout Rockhaus Records*

2 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

3 DEVILS TEETH La Leggenda Di Chong Li Triple Eye Industries*

4 ERIC BLOWTORCH AND THE INFLAMMABLES Quality Items Bopaganda!*

5 DINOSAUR JR Sweep It Into Space Jagjaguar

6 FOX FACE End Of Man Dirtnap*

7 ¡paLABra! ¡paLABra! Dézòd Rèkòd*

8 WEBSTERX “Huffy” [Single] Self-Released*

9 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

10 TRAPPER SCHOEPP May Day Grand Phony*

11 SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE Entertainment, Death Saddle Creek

12 DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 Is 4 Lovers Spinefarm

13 TUNE-YARDS sketchy. 4AD/Beggars Group

14 PROUD PARENTS At Home With… Self-Released*

15 MUSH Lines Redacted Memphis Industries

16 GUIDED BY VOICES Earth Man Blues GBVinc

17 YA TSEEN Indian Yard Sub Pop

18 MARK WALDOCH AND THE HALLELUJAH WARD “86,000 (You Will Know)” [Single] Self-Released*

19 ADULT MOM Driver Epitaph

20 MARY KARLZEN Shine Y & T*

21 JOE STRUMMER Assembly Dark Horse

22 DEATHRAY DAVIES, THE Time Well Wasted We Know Better/State Fair

23 MOGWAI As The Love Continues Temporary Residence Ltd.

24 FORTY FEET TALL A Good Distraction Magnetic Moon

25 LORETTA LYNN Still Woman Enough Legacy

26 NOGA EREZ KIDS City Slang

27 FLOCK OF DIMES Head Of Roses Sub Pop

28 YAYA BEY The Things I Can’t Take With Me [EP] Big Dada

29 ORIELLES, THE La Vita Olistica Heavenly/PIAS

30 BENNY SINGS Music Stones Throw

ADDS

1 CARTALK Pass Like Pollen Self-Released

2 CRUMB Ice Melt Self-Released

3 DAWN RICHARD Second Line Merge

4 GEL SET Tone Invasion 2MR

5 JULIANA HATFIELD Blood American Laundromat

6 KASAI ALLSTARS Black Ants Always Fly Together, One Bangle Makes No Sound Crammed

7 LOS RETROS Looking Back [EP] Stones Throw

8 MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY Superwolves Drag City

9 TEKE TEKE Shirushi Kill Rock Stars

10 YA TSEEN Indian Yard Sub Pop

ELECTRONIC

1 CASINO VERSUS JAPAN Echo Counting Self-Released*

2 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 SMERZ Believer XL/Beggars Group

4 SMALL BLACK Cheap Dreams 100% Electronica

5 QUILZ, THE “Obsession” [Single] Prickly*

6 YOU WIN !!! “Painmonger” [Single] Self-Released*

7 TRON JOVI Bass + Frequency: Studies In Dub, Chapter One [EP] Triple Eye Industries*

8 SHAMEWAVE Heaven Self-Released*

9 SAM GENDEL Fresh Bread Leaving

10 NOTWIST, THE Vertigo Days Morr

WORLD

1 ALTIN GUN Yol ATO

2 ¡paLABra! ¡paLABra! Dézòd Rèkòd*

3 YA TSEEN Indian Yard Sub Pop

4 JUPITER AND OKWESS Na Kozonga Everloving

5 TENO AFRIKA Amapiano Selections Awesome Tapes From Africa

6 LA FEMME Paradigmes Disque Pointu/IDOL

7 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol. 2 OAR

8 LEE “SCRATCH” PERRY AND SPACEWAVE Dubz Of The Root Megawave

9 SONGHOY BLUES Optimisme Fat Possum

10 LAURE BRIARD Eu Voo [EP] Midnight Special

JAZZ

1 EVAN ARNTZEN Countermelody Dot Time

2 SASKATCHEWAN ALL STAR BIG BAND Saskatchewan Suite Factor

3 JOHN PATITUCCI, VINNIE COLAIUTA AND BILL CUNLIFFE Trio Le Coq

4 JENNIFER WHARTONS BONEGASM Not A Novelty Sunnyside

5 NORAH JONES …Till We Meet Again (Live) Blue Note/Capitol

6 SPIKE WILNER Aliens & Wizards Cellar

7 ROSSANO SPORTIELLO That’s It! Arbors

8 RAHSAAN BARBER Mosaic Jazz Music. City

9 MAKRAM ABOUL HOSN Transmigration Makram Aboul Hosn

10 DR LONNIE SMITH Breathe Blue Note

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Damon Fowler, Alafia Moon, Landslide

2 Chris Cain, Raisin’ Cain, Alligator

3 Curtis Salgado, Damage Control, Alligator

5 Bob Corritore, Bob Corritore & Friends: Spider In My Stew, VizzTone

6 Steve Cropper, Fire It Up, Provogue

7 Kat Danser, One Eye Open, Black Hen Music

8 AJ Fullerton, The Forgiver and the Runaway, VizzTone

9 Jimmie Bratcher, I’m Hungry – Red-Hot Blues To Inspire Your Appetite, Blind Raccoon

10 Patti Parks, Whole Nother World, VizzTone

11 Tomislav Goluban, Express Connection, Blind Raccoon

12 Ghalia Volt, One Woman Band, Ruf Records

13 The Halley DeVestern Band, Money Ain’t Time (The Halley DeVestern Band Live), Blind Raccoon

14 Dexter Allen, Keep Moving On, Endless Blues Records

15 Tia Carroll, You Gotta Have It, Little Village

16 New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2, Stony Plain

17 Tokyo Tramps, I’m A Tiger, Vagabond Ent.

18 Joe Lewis Band, Up Next, Blind Raccoon

19 Misty Blues, None More Blue, self-released

20 Black River Delta, Shakin’, Sofaburn

21 Veronica Lewis, You Ain’t Unlucky, Blue Heart Records

22 The Hitman Blues Band, Not My Circus Not My Monkey, Nerus Records

23 Hosty, Which Way to Tulsa, HTM Records

24 Donna Herula, Bang At the Door , Blind Raccoon

25 Gary Moore, How Blue Can You Get, Provogue