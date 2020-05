WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: MAY 5, 2020 POSTED :: May 5, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

DATE REPORTED: 5/5/20

TOP 30

1 FIELD REPORT Brake Light Red Tide Fellesskap*

2 LUCINDA WILLIAMS Good Souls Better Angels Highway 20/Thirty Tigers

3 SPACE RAFT Positively Space Raft Dusty Medical*

4 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND RIDE [EP] Black Winchesters LLC*

5 SHIVVERS, THE The Shivvers (reissue) Rerun/Bachelor*

6 DEVIL MET CONTENTION Wait [EP] Self-Released*

7 DRAMATIC LOVERS You Talk Loud Self-Released*

8 SHELBY LYNNE Shelby Lynne Thirty Tigers

9 EOB Earth Capitol

10 DISQ Collector Saddle Creek*

11 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

12 PEARS PEARS Fat Wreck Chords

13 DRIVE BY TRUCKERS The Unraveling ATO

14 CASHFIRE SUNSET Age Before Beauty Self-Released*

15 PEDALJETS Twist The Lens Electric Moth

16 BRAT SOUNDS Bad Luck Self-Released*

17 DESTROYER Have We Met Merge

18 CATHOLIC ACTION Celebrated By Strangers Palo Santo

19 ALKALINE TRIO E.P. [EP] Epitaph

20 CLAUDETTES, THE High Times In The Dark Forty Below

21 PUSS N BOOTS Sister Blue Note/Capitol

22 BOMBPOPS, THE Death In Venice Beach Fat Wreck Chords

23 ONCE AND FUTURE BAND Deleted Scenes Castle Face

24 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

25 FIONA APPLE Fetch The Bolt Cutters Epic

26 REXXX Pure Pleasure II Self-Released*

27 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

28 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

29 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

30 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

ADDS

1 APPARAT Capri Revolution Mute

2 AUSTRA HiRUDiN Domino

3 BEAUTY PILL Please Advise Northern Spy

4 CAR SEAT HEADREST Making A Door Less Open Matador/Beggars

5 DAYS N DAZE Show Me The Blueprints Fat Wreck Chords

6 DIET CIG Do You Wonder About Me? Frenchkiss

7 MAN MAN Dream Hunting In The Valley Of The In-Between Sub Pop

8 PEZZETTINO Venus [Advance Tracks] Self-Released

9 SYLVAN ESSO With Loma Vista/Concord

10 X (THE BAND) Alphabetland Fat Possum

ELECTRONIC

1 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND RIDE [EP] Black Winchesters LLC*

2 CARIBOU Suddenly Merge

3 ADULT Perception Is/As/Of Deception Dais

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 LITTLE DRAGON New Me, Same Us Ninja Tune

6 CRLSS Poly CLLCTIVE*

7 YAEJI What We Drew XL/Beggars Group

8 GGOOLLDD Here We Are Solid Gold*

9 SQUAREPUSHER Be Up A Hello Warp

10 YVES TUMOR Heaven To A Tortured Mind Warp

HIP HOP

1 JUICEBOXXX It’s Easy To Feel Like A Nobody When You’re Living In The City Dangerbird*

2 GIL SCOTT-HERON AND MAKAYA MCCRAVEN We’re New Again: A Reimagining by Makaya McCraven XL/Beggars Group

3 CHILDISH GAMBINO 3.15.20 RCA

4 THUNDERCAT It Is What It Is Brainfeeder

5 GUERRILLA GHOST “Keep Your Distance” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

6 KASSA OVERALL I Think I’m Good Brownswood

7 KAYLEE CROSSFIRE “Baddie Alert” [Single] Self-Released*

8 KLASSIK Quiet. Confluence*

9 WILL ROSE Wilted Self-Released*

10 DJ SHADOW Our Pathetic Age Mass Appeal

HEAVY

1 BLACK DAHLIA MURDER, THE Verminous Metal Blade

2 UNMERCIFUL Wrath Encompassed Willowtip

3 AUGUST BURNS RED Guardians Fearless

4 EXPUNGED Expunged [EP] Hell’s Headbangers

5 ULCERATE Stare Into Death And Be Still Debemur Morti

6 HAVOK V Century Media

7 LAMB OF GOD Lamb Of God [Advance Tracks] Epic

8 BARISHI Old Smoke Season Of Mist

9 HAUNT Mind Freeze Shadow Kingdom

10 VOICES OF RUIN “Carved Out” [Single] M-Theory

WORLD

1 BLACK MARKET BRASS Undying Thirst Colemine

2 SOTOMAYOR Orígenes Wonderwheel

3 JAH9 Note To Self VP

4 SUNNY JAIN Wild Wild East Smithsonian Folkways

5 ROBERTO FONSECA Yesun Mack Avenue

6 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

7 RODRIGO Y GABRIELA Mettavolution ATO

8 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

9 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Celia Decca

10 ANTIBALAS Fu Chronicles Daptone

JAZZ

1 ADRIAN YOUNGE AND ALI SHAHEED MUHAMMED Jazz Is Dead Vol. 1 Jazz Is Dead

2 ELSA NILSSON Hindsight Bumblebee Collective

3 JIM ROBITAILLE TRIO Space Cycles Whaling City

4 FUNKY CHEMIST Groove Generator Citizen

5 WORKS FOR ME Reach Within Posi-Tone

6 STEVE YEAGER Vibraharp Collective Vibe

7 JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS The Music Of Wayne Shorter Blue Engine

8 WAYNE ALPERN Standard Deviation Henri Elkan

9 SHABAKA AND THE ANCESTORS We Are Sent Here By History Impulse!

10 TED POOR You Already Know Impulse

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Albert Cummings Believe Provogue

2 Cindy Cashdollar Waltz For Abilene Silver Shot Records

3 Tinsley Ellis Ice Cream In Hell Alligator Records

4 Jimmy Johnson Every Day Of Your Life Delmark Records

5 Lisa Mills The Triangle BMG

6 Betty Fox Band Peace In Pieces FoxyCavanagh Productions

7 Frank Bey All My Dues Are Paid Nola Blues Records

8 Robert Cray Band That’s What I Heard Thirty Tigers

9 Phantom Blues Band Still Cookin’ VizzTone

10 Sugar Blue Colors Beeble

11 Mark Hummel Wayback Machine Electro-Fi

12 Tas Cru Drive On Subcat Records

13 Whitney Shay Stand Up! Ruf Records

14 Richard Ray Farrell Three Pints Of Gin Blue Beet Records

15 Sonny Landreth Blacktop Run Provogue

16 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends Lost and Found – Old Style Blues and Rhythm Lost World Music

17 Tomislav Goluban Memphis Light Blind Raccoon

18 Avey Grouws Band The Devil May Care Blind Raccoon

19 Roomful Of Blues In A Roomful Of Blues Alligator Records

20 The Mary Jo Curry Band Front Porch Blind Raccoon

21 The Forrest McDonald Band Blues In A Bucket World Talent Records

22 Gary Moore Live From London Provogue

23 Popa Chubby It’s A Mighty Hard Road – More Than 30 Years Of Blues Rock and Soul self-released

24 Jeremiah Johnson Heavens To Betsy Ruf Records

25 John Blues Boyd What My Eyes Have Seen Gulf Coast Records