WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 10, 2020 POSTED :: November 10, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 11/9/20

TOP 30

1 JOE WONG Nite Creatures Decca*

2 BOB MOULD Blue Hearts Merge

3 METZ Atlas Vending Sub Pop

4 COUCH FLAMBEAU “The Pack Is Back” [Single] Self-Released*

5 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

6 QUILZ, THE “Where Evil Grows [The Poppy Family cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

7 STAR Violence Against Star Half A Cow

8 MOUNTAIN GOATS, THE Getting Into Knives Merge

9 MISTER DUDE Killed By Life Self-Released

10 REDSHIFT HEADLIGHTS People Self-Released*

11 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

12 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

13 BRIEF CANDLES “Dimmer” bw/ “A Trace” [Single] Somewherecold*

14 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

15 INTO IT OVER IT Figure Triple Crown

16 SUFJAN STEVENS The Ascension Asthmatic Kitty

17 OLD 97S Twelfth ATO

18 GUNN TRUSCINSKI DUO Soundkeeper Three Lobed

19 THEM TEETH Them Teeth Triple Eye Industries

20 SHUTUPS 5 [EP] Kill Rock Stars

21 BULLY SUGAREGG Sub Pop

22 DAWES Good Luck With Whatever HUB/Rounder

23 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista*

24 FUZZ III In The Red

25 LAURA JANE GRACE Stay Alive Polyvinyl

26 DOGS IN ECSTASY Welcome Back Self-Released*

27 THROWING MUSES Sun Racket Fire

28 INDONESIAN JUNK A Life Of Crimes Rum Bar*

29 TOUCHE AMORE Lament Epitaph

30 IDLES Ultra Mono Partisan

ADDS

1 ADULKT LIFE Book Of Curses What’s Your Rupture?

2 ANE BRUN After The Great Storm Balloon Ranger

3 CARABOBINA Carabobina OAR

4 EELS Earth To Dora E-Works/PIAS

5 EMMA RUTH RUNDLE AND THOU May Our Chambers Be Full Sacred Bones

6 KING KHAN The Infinite Ones Khannibalism

7 MARIKA HACKMAN Covers Sub Pop

8 NOTHING The Great Dismal Relapse

9 ULTRAISTA Ordinary Boy – The Remixes [EP] Partisan

10 STRUM AND THRUM: THE AMERICAN JANGLE UNDERGROUND 1983-1987 VARIOUS ARTISTS Captured Tracks

ELECTRONIC

1 MARY LATTIMORE Silver Ladders Ghostly International

2 SUFJAN STEVENS The Ascension Asthmatic Kitty

3 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Friday Night (feat. Deezie Brown & Hailey Orion)” [Single] Black Winchesters*

4 TRICKY Fall To Pieces False Idols

5 A CERTAIN RATIO ACR Loco Mute

6 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

7 BLOOD ORANGE AND PARK HYE JIN “Call Me” (Freestyle) [Single] Domino

8 JAMES BLAKE Before [EP] Republic

9 PANTHA DU PRINCE Conference Of Trees BMG

10 DONOR LENS Midnight Store My Pet Flamingo

HIP HOP

1 TRICKY Fall To Pieces False Idols

2 RUN THE JEWELS RTJ4 Jewel Runners/RBC/BMG

3 SLY5THAVE What It Is Tru Thoughts

4 GUERRILLA GHOST “No Killing [Violent Femmes cover]” [Single] Triple Eye Industries*

5 FREDDIE GIBBS AND THE ALCHEMIST Alfredo Empire

6 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

7 BENNY THE BUTCHER Burden of Proof Griselda/EMPIRE

8 CONWAY THE MACHINE From King To A GOD Griselda

9 LITTLE SIMZ Drop 6 [EP] AGE 101/AWAL

10 LIONEL BOY Who Is Dovey [EP] Innovative Leisure

HEAVY

1 UNDEATH Lesions Of A Different Kind Prosthetic

2 CADAVER D.G.A.F. [EP] Nuclear Blast

3 ORPHIC Chroma Self-Released

4 DEFTONES Ohms Warner

5 ALPHA WOLF A Quiet Place To Die Sharp Tone

6 CARCASS Despicable [EP] Nuclear Blast

7 HELLRIPPER The Affair of the Poinsons Peaceville

8 PANTERA Reinventing The Steel: 20th Anniversary Edition Rhino

9 PAINTED WIVES New Medusa Century Media

10 DEEDS OF FLESH Nucleus Unique Leader

WORLD

1 VUSI MAHLASELA Shebeen Queen ATO

2 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

3 BOOGARINS Manchaca Vol 1 OAR

4 YELLE L’ere Du Verseau Recreation Center

5 FALLE NIOKE AND GHOST CULTURE Youkounkoun [EP] PRAH

6 DUMAMA + KECHOU Buffering Juju Mushroom Hour Half Hour

7 TOOTS AND THE MAYTALS Got To Be Tough Trojan Jamaica/BMG

8 KELEKETLA Keleketla! Ahead Of Our Time

9 LADAMA Oye Mujer Six Degrees

10 OUMOU SANGARE Acoustic No Format!

JAZZ

1 VICTOR DELORENZO Spoken Drum Self-Released*

2 THROTTLE ELEVATOR MUSIC Emergency Exit Wide Hive

3 ELLA FITZGERALD Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes Verve

4 THELONIOUS MONK Palo Alto Impulse

5 JOSIE FALBO You Must Believe In Spring Southport

6 GRANT STEWART QUARTET Rise And Shine Cellar

7 JORGE GARCIA Crossover Self-Released

8 CHAD LB VIRTUAL BIG BAND Quarantine Standards Sound Frame

9 NATION BEAT The Royal Chase Self-Released

10 GREGORY DUDZIENSKI QUARTET Beautiful Moments OA2

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Charlie Musselwhite, Elvin Bishop 100 Years Of Blues Alligator

2 Big Al’s Blues Howlers Get It While It’s Hot self-released

3 Nora Jean Wallace Blues Woman Severn

4 Erin Harpe Meet Me In The Middle VizzTone

5 John Nemeth Stronger Than Strong Blind Raccoon

6 Johnny Iguana Johnny Iguana’s Chicago Spectacular! Delmark

7 Alastair Greene The New World Blues Whiskey Bayou Records

8 Shemekia Copeland Uncivil War Alligator

9 Bette Smith The Good The Bad And The Bette Ruf Records

10 Zakiya Hooker Legacy self-released

11 Bob Corritore, Kid Ramos Phoenix Blues Sessions VizzTone

12 Ben Levin Carryout Or Delivery VizzTone

13 G.E. Smith, Leroy Bell Stony Hill Stony Hill

14 Mavis Staples All In It Together

15 Kat Riggins Cry Out Gulf Coast Records

16 Lazer Lloyd Tomorrow Never Comes Lots of Love Records

17 Jeremiah Johnson Unemployed Highly Annoyed Ruf Records

18 Sonny Green Found! One Soul Singer Little Village Foundation

19 Bob Corritore, Henry Gray Cold Chills VizzTone

20 Paul Boddy & The Slidewinder Blues Band Friends of Tuesday Blind Raccoon

21 Bob Margolin Star of Stage and Screens VizzTone Records

22 Dudley Taft Cosmic Radio Blind Raccoon

23 Sugar Ray and the Bluetones Too Far From The Bar Severn Records

24 Duke Robillard & Friends Blues Bash! Stony Plain

25 Malaya Blue Still Blind Raccoon