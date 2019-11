WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 11, 2019 POSTED :: November 12, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS.

DATE REPORTED: 11/11/19

TOP 30

1 STARGAZER LILIES, THE Occabot Rad Cult

2 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

3 ABBY JEANNE GET YOU HIGH [EP] Atomic*

4 MINI MELTDOWNS I Wanna Die [EP] Good Land*

5 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS PRECESSION OF A DAY: THE WORLD OF MARY NOHL Self-Released*

6 HEAVY HAND Get Soft, Get Clean Self-Released*

7 STRUNG OUT Songs Of Armor And Devotion Fat Wreck Chords

8 MEDICINE Scarred for Life Drawing Room

9 CERTAIN STARS The Devil Made Whiskey Cuba Libre

10 NASTOS Illegal Spirits Self-Released*

11 CORRIDOR Junior Bonsound/Sub Pop

12 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

13 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released*

14 CALEY CONWAY “Your Wedding Song” [Single] Honeytone*

15 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds Self-Released*

16 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act*

17 MENZINGERS, THE Hello Exile Epitaph

18 CEREMONY In The Spirit World Now Relapse

19 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

20 MIKAL CRONIN Seeker Merge

21 LAGWAGON Railer Fat Wreck Chords

22 TEMPLES Hot Motion ATO

23 RED SCARE INDUSTRIES 15 YEARS OF TEARS AND BEERS VARIOUS ARTISTS Red Scare Industries

24 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

25 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

26 MEN I TRUST Oncle Jazz Self-Released

27 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime ATO

28 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

29 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

30 OMNI Networker Sub Pop

ADDS

1 BROTHER ALI Secrets & Escapes Rhymesayers

2 CHARLY BLISS Supermoon [EP] Barsuk

3 DESSA AND THE MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA Sound The Bells: Recorded Live At Orchestra Hall Doomtree

4 FKA TWIGS Magdalene Young Turks/Beggars

5 FRAN A Private Picture Fire Talk

6 GOOD ONES, THE Rwanda, You Should Be Loved Anti-

7 KINSHASA 1978: ORIGINALS AND RECONSTRUCTIONS VARIOUS ARTISTS Crammed

8 LUCY DACUS 2019 [EP] Matador/Beggars

9 MOUNT EERIE WITH JULIE DOIRON Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 P.W. Elverum & Sun

10 PANDA BEAR A Day With The Homies [EP] Domino

ELECTRONIC

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 KRAAK AND SMAAK Pleasure Centre Boogie Angst

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

5 ALESSANDRO CORTINI Volume Massimo Mute

6 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline*

7 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley*

8 FLOATING POINTS Crush Ninja Tune

9 XPOSED 4HEADS “Stuck In Orbit” [Single] Internal Combustion*

10 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

HIP HOP

1 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act*

2 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

3 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

4 KIA RAP PRINCESS “Issa Vibe” [Single] Self-Released

5 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

6 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released

7 NILE “Epitome” [Single] Self-Released

8 ALEX BIAMI “My Man” [Single] Self-Released

9 ELI STONES Elsewhere 2 [EP] Self-Released

10 GP EL MAGICO “No Lo Cre” [Single] Hoodbound Ent.

HEAVY

1 DROWNING, THE The Radiant Dark [Advance Tracks] Transcending Obscurity

2 UNE MISERE Sermon Nuclear Blast

3 PURULENT NECROSIS Cadaverized Humanity Comatose

4 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

5 ANGEL WITCH Angel Of Light Metal Blade

6 NILE Vile Nilotic Rites Nuclear Blast

7 PAGANIZER The Tower of the Morbid Transcending Obscurity

8 NOVEMBER’S DOOM Nephilim Grove Prophecy

9 DAWN OF DISEASE Procession Of Ghosts Napalm

10 CLOAK The Burning Dawn Season of Mist

WORLD

1 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

2 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

3 SALUM ABDALLAH AND CUBAN MARIMBA BAND Ngoma Tanzania Domino Sound

4 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

5 AHMEDOU AHMED LOWLA Terrouzi Sahel Sounds

6 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

7 AGGROLITES, THE Reggae Now! Pirates Press

8 Y LA BAMBA Mujeres Tender Loving Empire

9 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

10 TINARIWEN Amadjar Anti-

JAZZ

1 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

2 LOUIS ARMSTRONG Live In Europe Dot Time

3 JAVIER RED’S IMAGERY CONVERTER Ephemeral Certainties Delmark

4 ALAN ROSENTHAL Elbow Grease Street Of Stars

5 ERIC WYATT The Golden Rule: For Sonny Whaling City Sound

6 MARKUS RUTZ Blueprints Figure One: Frameworks OA2

7 RICH WILLEY’S BOPTISM FUNK BAND Conspiracy Wise Cat

8 BONZO SQUAD There’s Always Tomorrow Self-Released

9 JOHN STORIE Ponderosa Riesto

10 ALEXA TARANTINO Winds Of Change Posi-tone



BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1.Janiva Magness, Change In The Weather – Janiva Magness Sings 2. John Fogerty, Blue Elan Records Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark 3.Beth Hart, War In My Mind, Provogue

4.Samantha Fish, Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder

5.Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator Records

6.The Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator Records

7.Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace Music

8.J.P. Soars, Let Go Of The Reins, Whiskey Bayou Records

9.Geraint Watkins, Rush of Blood, The Last Music Co.

10.Billy Price, Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast Records

11.Vaneese Thomas, Down Yonder, Segue Records

12.Miss Bix & The Blues Fix, We Don’t Own The Blues, Blind Raccoon

13.Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, Twice As Nice, Man Hat Tone

14.Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound

15.Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps Live!, Jesi-Lu Records

16.Al Basile, B’s Hot House, Sweetspot

17.Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn Records

18.Screamin’ John & TD Lind, Mr. Little Big Man Down, In The Alley Records

19.Bob Margolin, This Guitar and Tonight, VizzTone

20.Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace Music

21.Myles Goodwyn, Friends Of The Blues 2, Linus Entertainment

22.GA-20, Lonely Soul, Karma Chief

23.Grant Dermody, My Dony, self-released

24.Wentus Blues Band with Duke Robillard, Too Much Mustard!, Ramasound

25.Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone