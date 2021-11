WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 POSTED :: November 16, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY.



LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 11/16/21

TOP 30

1 CREDENTIALS Why is my arm not a lilac tree? Orb Tapes*

2 QUILZ, THE “Fade To Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

3 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

4 IDLES Crawler Partisan

5 WEBSTERX 1 Of 1 Self-Released*

6 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

7 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

8 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

9 CIRCUIT DES YEUX -io Matador

10 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

11 HARBORCOAT Joy Is Elusive Phonophore

12 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

13 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

14 TELETHON Swim Out Past The Breakers Take This To Heart*

15 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/Deo Dais

16 MELVINS Five Legged Dog Ipecac

17 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

18 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

19 NILEXNILE Free Lunch Self-Released*

20 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

21 WAR ON DRUGS, THE I Don’t Live Here Anymore Atlantic

22 JOSE GONZALEZ Local Valley Mute

23 GUIDED BY VOICES It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Self-Released

24 ILLUMINATI HOTTIES Let Me Do One More Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless

25 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

26 XENIA RUBINOS Una Rosa Anti-

27 HELADO NEGRO Far In Private Energy/4AD

28 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

29 MOOR MOTHER Black Encyclopedia Of The Air Anti-

30 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

ADDS

1 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

2 CEDRIC NOEL Hang Time Joyful Noise

3 CEU Um Gosto De Sol Urban Jungle

4 CLAIRE CRONIN Bloodless Orindal

5 DODOS, THE Grizzly Peak Polyvinyl

6 JUSTIN COURTNEY PIERRE Ghost World [EP] Epitaph

7 IDLES Crawler Partisan

8 JRCG Ajo Sunshine Castle Face

9 OBERHOFER Smothered Telefono

10 THEY MIGHT BE GIANTS Book Idlewild

ELECTRONIC

1 QUILZ, THE “Fade To Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

2 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

3 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

4 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/Deo Dais

5 AMON TOBIN How Do You Live Nomark

6 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

7 BLACK DICE Mod Prog FourFour

8 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

9 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

10 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 MASTODON Hushed And Grim Reprise

3 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

4 COUNT RAVEN The Sixth Storm I Hate

5 GAAHL’S WYRD The Humming Mountain [EP] Season Of Mist

6 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

7 DEATH TOLL 80K The Future Is Yours To Live A Lie

8 ANTEDILUVIAN The Divine Punishment Nuclear War Now!

9 MARBLEBOG Once In a Black Moon Colmorlig Creations

10 APPARITION Feel Profound Lore

WORLD

1 OPIUM MOON Night + Day Starry Void/Six Degrees

2 JOSE GONZALEZ Local Valley Mute

3 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

4 ORQUESTA AKOKAN 16 Rayos Daptone

5 PAHUA La Cura [EP] Nacional

6 TIPA TIPO El Chari [EP] Self-Released

7 HEARTAFIYA Villa Radio Sampler [EP] iBlaze

8 GERA DEMARA De Vieja Escuela Nacional

9 PEHUENCHE “Pasado Y Olvido” [Single] Nacional

10 SANTIAGO MOTORIZADO Canciones Sobre Una Casa, Cuatro Amigos Y Un Perro Nacional

JAZZ

1 KENNY GARRETT Sounds From The Ancestors Mack Avenue

2 OSCAR PETERSON A Time For Love Two Lions/Mack Avenue

3 DINO GOVONI Hiding In Plain Sight Whaling City

4 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

5 LADY BLACKBIRD Black Acid Soul BMG

6 ART BLAKEY AND THE JAZZ MESSENGERS First Flight To Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings Blue Note

7 JAMIE BREIWICK Duets B Side*

8 STACI GRIESBACH My George Jones Songbook Self-Released

9 JON GORDON Stranger Than Fiction ArtistShare

10 BRENDAN KELLER-TUBERG In Spite Of It All Shifting Paradigm

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

3 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

4 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

5 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

6 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

7 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga, Put A Lid On It, Blooming Tunes Music

8 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

9 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

10 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

11 Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

14 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

15 Al Basile, B’s Testimony, Sweetspot Records

16 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

17 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

18 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

19 The Porkroll Project, Papa Didn’t Raise Me Right, Roadhouse Redemption Records

20 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

21 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

22 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

23 Allen Finney, Picture Window, Mojo Music

24 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

25 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone