WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 17, 2020 POSTED :: November 17, 2020 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 11/17/20

TOP 30

1 BRIEF CANDLES “Dimmer” bw/ “A Trace” [Single] Somewherecold*

2 SPITS, THE VI Thriftstore

3 JOE WONG Nite Creatures Decca*

4 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

5 LARGE PRINT Winter/Spring Self-Released*

6 HOT SCIENCE Summoner Triple Eye Industries*

7 LOMA Don’t Shy Away Sub Pop

8 DOGS IN ECSTASY Welcome Back Self-Released*

9 SYLVAN ESSO Free Love Loma Vista*

10 WAX CHATTELS Clot Captured Tracks

11 FLOOR MODEL Slightly Damaged Self-Released

12 ELIZA AND THE ORGANIX Present Future Dreams: Part II [EP] Self-Released

13 YOU WIN !!! “Shrap.Nel” [Single] Self-Released*

14 TERRA LIGHTFOOT Consider The Speed Sonic Unyon

15 ELA MINUS Acts Of Rebellion Domino

16 SOUP MOAT Be Brave Run Away Triple Eye Industries*

17 OSEES Protean Threat Castle Face

18 LYRID “Seminary Wood Shrine” [Single] Self-Released*

19 TOM PETTY Wildflowers & All The Rest Warner

20 ALEX THE ASTRONAUT The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing Nettwerk

21 SEN MORIMOTO Sen Morimoto Sooper

22 METZ Atlas Vending Sub Pop

23 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Friday Night ft. Hailey Orion and Deezie Brown” [Single] Black Winchesters*

24 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

25 LAURA JANE GRACE Stay Alive Polyvinyl

26 SHARON JONES AND THE DAP-KINGS Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Daptone

27 IDLES Ultra Mono Partisan

28 REDSHIFT HEADLIGHTS People Self-Released*

29 GUNN TRUSCINSKI DUO Soundkeeper Three Lobed

30 LA WITCH Play With Fire Suicide Squeeze

ADDS

1 AESOP ROCK Spirit World Field Guide Rhymesayers

2 BATS, THE Foothills Flying Nun

3 HEATHER TROST Petrichor Third Man

4 IRON MAIDEN Night Of The Dead Legacy Of The Beast: Live In Mexico City BMG

5 JACK NAME Magic Touch Mexican Summer

6 KATY J PEARSON Return Heavenly/PIAS

7 LAMBCHOP Trip [EP] Merge

8 MARY LATTIMORE Silver Ladders Ghostly International

9 NEGATIVLAND The World Will Decide Seeland

10 NELS CLINE SINGERS Share The Wealth Blue Note

ELECTRONIC

1 BEAT INDEX, THE Volume One: Juvenilia No Coast*

2 IMMORTAL GIRLFRIEND “Friday Night ft. Hailey Orion and Deezie Brown” [Single] Black Winchesters*

3 POLE Fading Mute

4 ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER Magic Oneohtrix Point Never Warp

5 TOBACCO Hot Wet & Sassy Ghostly International

6 NICHOLAS ELERT Infinity Gate Self-Released*

7 ADOPTAHIGHWAY Coaxing A Ghost Into the Room Self-Released*

8 KILN Astral Welder Ghostly International

9 NIHITI A New Kind Of Weather Lo Bit Landscapes

10 XPOSED 4HEADS “Watch Out” [Single] Internal Combustion*

HIP HOP

1 SA-ROC The Sharecropper’s Daughter Rhymesayers

2 ACTION BRONSON Only For Dolphins Loma Vista

3 SLY5THAVE What It Is Tru Thoughts

4 BLU AND EXILE Miles Dirty Science

5 DENZEL CURRY Unlocked Loma Vista

6 DEANTONI PARKS Silver Cord humani machina

7 GUERRILLA GHOST We Get What We Deserve Triple Eye Industries*

8 OPEN MIKE EAGLE Anime, Trauma And Divorce Auto Reverse

9 HOMEBOY SANDMAN Don’t Feed The Monster Mello

10 RANDAL BRAVERY Doki! Doki! Black Power Self-Released*

HEAVY

1 UNDEATH Lesions Of A Different Kind Prosthetic

2 CADAVER D.G.A.F. [EP] Nuclear Blast

3 ORPHIC Chroma Self-Released

4 DEFTONES Ohms Warner

5 ALPHA WOLF A Quiet Place To Die Sharp Tone

6 CARCASS Despicable [EP] Nuclear Blast

7 HELLRIPPER The Affair of the Poinsons Peaceville

8 PANTERA Reinventing The Steel: 20th Anniversary Edition Rhino

9 PAINTED WIVES New Medusa Century Media

10 DEEDS OF FLESH Nucleus Unique Leader

WORLD

1 BUDOS BAND, THE Long In The Tooth Daptone

2 CAMINA Te Quiero Mucho [EP] Self-Released

3 GARMARNA Forbundet Season Of Mist

4 OUMOU SANGARE Acoustic No Format!

5 MINT FIELD Sentimiento Mundial Felte

6 PAPA ROSKO Papa Rosko MRI/Orchard

7 FREETOWN COLLECTIVE Freetown [EP] Cheah Meng

8 SOL Y CANTO ¡En Vivo, En Familia! MusicAmador

9 TONY ALLEN AND HUGH MASEKELA Rejoice! World Circuit

10 JORGE GARCIA Crossover Self-Released

JAZZ

1 ELLA FITZGERALD Ella: The Lost Berlin Tapes Verve

2 THELONIOUS MONK Palo Alto Impulse

3 JIHEE HEO Are You Ready OA2

4 UTE LEMPER Rendezvous With Marlene Jazzhaus

5 CARLA CAMPOPIANO TRIO Chicago-Buenos Aires Connections Self-Released

6 NEIL SWAINSON QUINTET 49th Parallel (Re-Issue) Reel To Real

7 JOANNA BERKEBILE Love Me Or Leave Me Self-Released

8 TOM GUARNA Spirit Science Destiny

9 JORGE GARCIA Crossover Self-Released

10 DAVE STRYKER WITH BOB MINTZER AND THE WDR BIG BAND Blue Soul Strikezone

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Crystal Shawanda Church House Blues True North

2 Sass Jordan Rebel Moon Blues Stony Plain Records

3 Andrew Alli Hard Workin’ Man EllerSoul

4 Joe Louis Walker Viva Las Vegas Live Cleopatra Blues

5 John Primer & Bob Corritore The Gypsy Woman Told Me VizzTone

6 The Nighthawks Tryin’ To Get To You EllerSoul

7 Linsey Alexander Live at Rosa’s Delmark

8 Rory Block Prove It On Me Stony Plain

9 Hakon Hoye Nights at the Surf Motel Bigh Records

10 The Reverend Shawn Amos & The Brotherhood Blue Sky Blind Raccoon

11 Paul Speer Sondran Odyssey Rainstorm Records

12 Ryan Perry High Risk, Low Reward Ruf Records

13 Eliza Neals Black Crow Moan E-H Records

14 Ben Rice, RB Stone Out Of The Box Middle Mountain Music

15 North Mississippi Allstars Up and Rolling New West Records

16 Dorothy Moore I’m Happy With the One I’ve Got Now Farish Street Records

17 Scott Ellison Skyline Drive Red Parlor Records

18 Misty Blues Weed ‘Em & Reap self-released

19 Albert Castiglia Wild and Free Gulf Coast Records

20 Kenny ‘Blues Boss’ Wayne Go, Just Do It! Stony Plain

21 King Solomon Hicks Harlem Provogue

22 Evelyn Rubia Crossing Borders self-released

23 Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Empty Promises Alligator

24 Steve Howell, Dan Sumner & Jason Weinheimer Long Ago Blind Raccoon

25 Al Gold Al Gold’s Paradise self-released