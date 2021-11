WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 2, 2021 POSTED :: November 2, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

TOP 30

1 CARLYLE Love, Loyalty and Doubt Self-Released*

2 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

3 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

4 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

5 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

6 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

7 DAR WILLIAMS I’ll Meet You Here Renew

8 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

9 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

10 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

11 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

12 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

13 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

14 MAY THE CIRCLE REMAIN UNBROKEN: A TRIBUTE TO ROKY ERICKSON VARIOUS ARTISTS Light In The Attic

15 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

16 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

17 NANCY DOWNS, THE F*** Marry Kill Self-Released

18 CINNAMON GIRL: WOMEN ARTISTS COVER NEIL YOUNG FOR CHARITY VARIOUS ARTISTS American Laundromat

19 ANGEL OLSEN Aisles [EP] Jagjaguwar

20 LIARS The Apple Drop Mute

21 NILEXNILE Free Lunch Self-Released*

22 QUILZ, THE “Fade To Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

23 MATTHEW E WHITE K Bay Domino

24 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

25 GOOD MORNING Barnyard Polyvinyl

26 ATMOSPHERE WORD? Rhymesayers

27 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

28 CULLAH 1/2 Self-Released*

29 SIR WAS Let The Morning Come Memphis Industries

30 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Huffy 100%

ADDS

1 CLINIC Fantasy Island Domino

2 COCO Coco First City Artists/AWAL

3 DJ ABILITIES Phonograph Phoenix Rhymesayers

4 GEESE Projector Partisan

5 LE REN Leftovers Secretly Canadian

6 LUNAR VACATION Inside Every Fig Is A Dead Wasp Keeled Scales

7 SPOON Lucifer On the Sofa Matador

8 THEON CROSS Intra-I New Soil/Marathon

9 WAR ON DRUGS, THE I Don’t Live Here Anymore Atlantic

10 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/deo Dais

ELECTRONIC

1 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

3 KHRUANGBIN Mordechai Remixes Dead Oceans

4 QUILZ, THE “Fade To Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

5 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

6 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/deo Dais

7 HALLUCI NATION, THE One More Saturday Night Radicalized

8 PRINCESS CENTURY Surrender Paper Bag

9 DESERTA “Lost In the Weight” [Single] Felte

10 ANIKA Change Sacred Bones

CHILL

1 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

2 BALMORHEA The Wind Deutsche Grammophon

3 KELLY DAVID Illusive Spotted Peccary

4 JONNY LIPFORD Balance Self-Released

5 RYUICHI SAKAMOTO Esperanto Wewantsounds

6 WILL ACKERMAN, JEFF OSTER, TOM EATON Brothers Retso

7 BART HAWKINS Vision Of Eden Spotted Peccary

8 FHANG FHANG Hidden Ship

9 TOM CAUFIELD Pastures Of Wonder Self-Released

10 MUELLERCRAFT Ambient Self-Released

JAZZ

1 JOHN COLTRANE A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle Impulse!

2 DUTCH FALCONI Budapest Undead Aurore

3 DAVE SCHOEPKE Stunted Self-Released*

4 2B3 Jimi Self-Released

5 CHICK COREA AKOUSTIC BAND Live Concord

6 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue

7 ALEX COLLINS, RYAN BERG, KARL LATHAM Together Drop Zone Jazz

8 CHARNETT MOFFETT New Love Motéma

9 ESPERANZA SPALDING SONGWRIGHTS APOTHECARY LAB Concord

10 DENNIS MITCHELTREE Nevermind The Circus Dengor

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

3 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

4 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

5 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

6 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

7 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga, Put A Lid On It, Blooming Tunes Music

8 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

9 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

10 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

11 Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

14 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

15 Al Basile, B’s Testimony, Sweetspot Records

16 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

17 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

18 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

19 The Porkroll Project, Papa Didn’t Raise Me Right, Roadhouse Redemption Records

20 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

21 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

22 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

23 Allen Finney, Picture Window, Mojo Music

24 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

25 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone