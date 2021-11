WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 POSTED :: November 22, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.



DATE REPORTED: 11/23/21

TOP 30

1 I’LL BE YOUR MIRROR: A TRIBUTE TO VELVET UNDERGROUND AND NICO VARIOUS ARTISTS Verve

2 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS B-Sides & Rarities (Part II) Mute

3 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

4 PARQUET COURTS Sympathy For Life Rough Trade

5 IDLES Crawler Partisan

6 BEACH HOUSE Chapter 1: Once Twice Melody [EP] Sub Pop

7 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

8 DEERHOOF Actually, You Can Joyful Noise

9 BITCHIN BAJAS Switched On Ra Drag City

10 CLINIC Fantasy Island Domino

11 AVENUES We’re All Doomed Wiretap*

12 CREDENTIALS Why is my arm not a lilac tree? Orb Tapes*

13 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

14 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

15 JRCG Ajo Sunshine Castle Face

16 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

17 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

18 GUIDED BY VOICES It’s Not Them. It Couldn’t Be Them. It Is Them! Self-Released

19 DODOS, THE Grizzly Peak Polyvinyl

20 HOMESHAKE Under The Weather Sinderlyn

21 HELADO NEGRO Far In Private Energy/4AD

22 NATION OF LANGUAGE A Way Forward Play It Again Sam

23 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

24 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

25 CIRCUIT DES YEUX -io Matador

26 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

27 MY MORNING JACKET My Morning Jacket ATO

28 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

29 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

30 GEESE Projector Partisan

ADDS

1 ANTLERS, THE Losing Light [EP] Anti-

2 CIVIC Future Forecast Flightless

3 DAMON ALBARN The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows Transgressive/PIAS

4 DEAP VALLY Marriage Cooking Vinyl

5 GOV’T MULE Heavy Load Blues Fantasy/Concord

6 LADYHAWKE Time Flies Mid Century/BMI

7 MR TWIN SISTER Al Mundo Azul Twin Group

8 SWANSEA SOUND Live At The Rum Puncheon HHBTM/Skep Wax

9 TOTH Death [EP] Northern Spy

10 VALERAS Let Me Go [EP] The Liquid Label

ELECTRONIC

1 NATION OF LANGUAGE A Way Forward Play It Again Sam

2 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

3 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

4 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

5 NNAMDI Are You Happy [EP] Sooper

6 QUILZ, THE “Fade To Black (Metallica cover)” [Single] Prickly Records*

7 XENO AND OAKLANDER Vi/Deo Dais

8 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

9 ODONIS ODONIS Spectrums Felte

10 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 MASTODON Hushed And Grim Reprise

3 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

4 COUNT RAVEN The Sixth Storm I Hate

5 GAAHL’S WYRD The Humming Mountain [EP] Season Of Mist

6 TURNSTILE Glow On Roadrunner

7 DEATH TOLL 80K The Future Is Yours To Live A Lie

8 ANTEDILUVIAN The Divine Punishment Nuclear War Now!

9 MARBLEBOG Once In a Black Moon Colmorlig Creations

10 APPARITION Feel Profound Lore

WORLD

1 PEHUENCHE “Pasado Y Olvido” [Single] Nacional

2 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

3 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

4 QUANTIC AND NIDIA GONGORA Almas Conectadas Tru Thoughts

5 HEARTAFIYA Villa Radio Sampler [EP] iBlaze

6 SANTIAGO MOTORIZADO Canciones Sobre Una Casa, Cuatro Amigos Y Un Perro Nacional

7 IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE “Electricity” [Single] Merge

8 TIPA TIPO El Chari [EP] Self-Released

9 BUDOS BAND, THE “The Sticks (Live at the Apollo)” [Single] Daptone

10 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

CHILL

1 JIM OTTAWAY Threshold Of The Universe Self-Released

2 KELLY DAVID Illusive Spotted Peccary

3 JEFF GREINKE Other Weather Spotted Peccary

4 ANN SWEETEN Change Is In The Wind Orange Band

5 SEBASTIAN PLANO Save Me Not Mercury Classics

6 KEVIN KELLER Shimmer Self-Released

7 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

8 TREVOR GORDON HALL This Beautiful Chaos Self-Released

9 ADAM AND ADAM “March Of Darkness” [Single] Self-Released

10 WILL ACKERMAN, JEFF OSTER, TOM EATON Brothers Retso

JAZZ

1 NUBYA GARCIA Source ⧺ We Move Concord

2 THEO CROKER BLK2LIFE || A FUTURE PAST Sony/Masterworks

3 RACHEL MUSSON Dreamsing 577

4 ALEXIS COLE Sky Blossom Zoho

5 ZACC HARRIS GROUP Small Wonders Shifting Paradigm

6 JOE FARNSWORTH City Of Sounds Smoke Sessions

7 ARTIFACTS And Then There’s This Astral Spirits

8 SARA SCHOENBECK Sara Schoenbeck Pyroclastic

9 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

10 NICK ZANCA Cacerolazo Full Spectrum

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

3 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

4 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

5 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

6 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

7 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga, Put A Lid On It, Blooming Tunes Music

8 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

9 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

10 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

11 Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

14 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

15 Al Basile, B’s Testimony, Sweetspot Records

16 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

17 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

18 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

19 The Porkroll Project, Papa Didn’t Raise Me Right, Roadhouse Redemption Records

20 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

21 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

22 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

23 Allen Finney, Picture Window, Mojo Music

24 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

25 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone