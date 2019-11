WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 26, 2019 POSTED :: November 26, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 11/26/19

TOP 30

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

2 TESTA ROSA IV Self-Released*

3 PARANOYDS, THE Carnage Bargain Suicide Squeeze

4 MORTGAGE FREEMAN It’s All A Wash Self-Released*

5 BIG THIEF Two Hands 4AD/Beggars Group

6 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

7 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released*

8 OMNI Networker Sub Pop

9 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

10 SWANS leaving meaning. Young God

11 CORRIDOR Junior Bonsound/Sub Pop

12 SAM WEBER Everything Comes True Sonic Unyon

13 TOURIST Wild Monday

14 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss*

15 KRAAK AND SMAAK Pleasure Centre Boogie Angst

16 SAFES, THE Winning Combination Action Weekend/Bickerton

17 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites Rum Bar*

18 FEA No Novelties Blackheart

19 SCREAMING FEMALES Singles Too Don Giovanni

20 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

21 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act*

22 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

23 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

24 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

25 BLACK MARBLE Bigger Than Life Sacred Bones

26 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

27 PATRICK WATSON Wave Domino

28 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

29 BORIS THE SPRINKLER Vespa To Venus Beer City / Skateboard

30 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

ADDS

1 ALTA Reasons Soothsayer

2 BECK Hyperspace Capitol

3 BRONCHO Bad Behavior Remixes [EP] Park The Van

4 CAROLINE SAYS Ohio River [EP] Western Vinyl

5 GIRL RAY Girl Moshi Moshi

6 JAY VONS, THE The Word La Castanya

7 LATVIAN RADIO Give In To The Night Belpid

8 LUKE LALONDE The Perpetual Optimist Paper Bag

9 MENAHAN STREET BAND “There’s a New Day Coming” b/w “Tommy Don’t” [Single] Daptone

10 WEDDING PRESENT, THE Tommy 30 HHBTM

ELECTRONIC

1 XPOSED 4HEADS Ultra Cloud Internal Combustion*

2 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

3 BATTLES Juice B Crypts Warp

4 TOURIST Wild Monday

5 KRAAK AND SMAAK Pleasure Centre Boogie Angst

6 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

7 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

8 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

9 CHK CHK CHK (!!!) Wallop Warp

10 URSULA 1000 Esoterique Insect Queen

HIP HOP

1 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act*

2 SAMPA THE GREAT The Return Ninja Tune

3 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

4 KIA RAP PRINCESS “Issa Vibe” [Single] Self-Released*

5 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

6 SHLE BERRY Tampons [EP] Self-Released

7 NILE “Epitome” [Single] Self-Released

8 ALEX BIAMI “My Man” [Single] Self-Released

9 ELI STONES Elsewhere 2 [EP] Self-Released

10 GP EL MAGICO “No Lo Cre” [Single] Hoodbound Ent.



HEAVY

1 BLOOD INCANTATION Hidden History of the Human Race Dark Descent

2 SUICIDE SILENCE Live & Mental Nuclear Blast

3 NILE Vile Nilotic Rites Nuclear Blast

4 MODERN LOBOTOMY Protohuman Self-Released

5 KING DIAMOND “Masquerade Of Madness” [Single] Metal Blade

6 DESPISED ICON Purgatory Nuclear Blast

7 VATICAN “Sole Impulse” [Single] 1126

8 CATTLE DECAPITATION Death Atlas Metal Blade

9 KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Infest The Rats’ Nest Flightless/ATO

10 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House



WORLD

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 EDWIN+DURANT+KOVTUN Edwin+Durant+Kovtun Alchemy

3 LUKA PRODUCTIONS Falaw Sahel Sounds

4 MAXI PRIEST It All Comes Back To Love S-Curve

5 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

6 COCHEMEA All My Relations Daptone

7 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

8 A WA Bayit Fi Rasi S-Curve

9 BARRIO MANOUCHE Despierta Electric Squeezebox

10 JUANA MOLINA Forfun [EP] Crammed



JAZZ

1 JIMMY COBB This I Dig Of You Smoke Sessions

2 HAL GALPER TRIO The Zone Origin

3 CHICK COREA The Spanish Heart Band Antidote

4 LOLLY ALLEN Coming Home OA2

5 VERONICA SWIFT Confessions Mack Avenue

6 JAVIER RED’S IMAGERY CONVERTER Ephemeral Certainties Delmark

7 HIROMI Spectrum Telarc

8 DICK HYMAN AND KEN PEPLOWSKI Counterpoint Arbors

9 NELSON HINDS 20th Century Limited Self-Released

10 JAMES CARTER ORGAN TRIO Live From Newport Jazz Blue Note

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. Janiva Magness, Change In The Weather – Janiva Magness Sings John Fogerty, Blue Elan Records

2. Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark

3. Beth Hart, War In My Mind, Provogue

4. Samantha Fish, Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder

5. Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator Records

6. The Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator Records

7. Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace Music

8. J.P. Soars, Let Go Of The Reins, Whiskey Bayou Records

9. Geraint Watkins, Rush of Blood, The Last Music Co.

10. Billy Price, Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast Records

11. Vaneese Thomas, Down Yonder, Segue Records

12. Miss Bix & The Blues Fix, We Don’t Own The Blues, Blind Raccoon

13. Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, Twice As Nice, Man Hat Tone

14. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound

15. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps Live!, Jesi-Lu Records

16. Al Basile, B’s Hot House, Sweetspot

17. Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn Records

18. Screamin’ John & TD Lind, Mr. Little Big Man Down, In The Alley Records

19. Bob Margolin, This Guitar and Tonight, VizzTone

20. Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace Music

21. Myles Goodwyn, Friends Of The Blues 2, Linus Entertainment

22. GA-20, Lonely Soul, Karma Chief

23. Grant Dermody, My Dony, self-released

24. Wentus Blues Band with Duke Robillard, Too Much Mustard!, Ramasound

25. Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone