WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 4, 2019

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT.EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES, AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL



*= LOCAL



DATE REPORTED: 11/4/19



TOP 30

1 STARGAZER LILIES, THE Occabot Rad Cult

2 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

3 SHIVAS, THE Dark Thoughts Tender Loving Empire

4 KELLY HOPPENJANS OK, I Feel Better Now Self-Released

5 KIM GORDON No Home Record Matador/Beggars

6 MEDICINE Scarred for Life Drawing Room

7 DIIV Deceiver Captured Tracks

8 ALEX BLOOM Chaos/Control Mr. Saturn

9 JOAN SHELLEY Like The River Loves The Sea No Quarter

10 WILL JOHNSON Wire Mountain Keeled Scales

11 SLEATER-KINNEY The Center Won’t Hold Mom+Pop

12 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss

13 ABBY JEANNE GET YOU HIGH [EP] Atomic

14 PLATINUM BOYS Raw Romance Self-Released

15 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

16 CORRIDOR Junior Bonsound/Sub Pop

17 BLACK MARBLE Bigger Than Life Sacred Bones

18 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

19 CHROMATICS Closer To Grey Italians Do It Better

20 BRITTANY HOWARD Jaime ATO

21 NICK CAVE AND THE BAD SEEDS Ghosteen Ghosteen Ltd.

22 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

23 GRUFF RHYS Pang! Rough Trade/Beggars

24 OMNI Networker Sub Pop

25 DAUGHTER OF SWORDS Dawnbreaker Nonesuch

26 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act

27 PATRICK WATSON Wave Domino

28 JOSEPH HUBER Moondog Self-Released

29 WILCO Ode To Joy dBpm

30 MARK LANEGAN BAND Somebody’s Knocking Heavenly/PIAS

ADDS

1 CATE LE BON AND BRADFORD COX Myths 004 [EP] Mexican Summer

2 FEA No Novelties Blackheart

3 GROWLERS, THE Natural Affair Beach Goth

4 GUIDED BY VOICES Sweating The Plague GBV Inc.

5 JULIANA HATFIELD Juliana Hatfield Sings The Police American Laundromat

6 SEAN HENRY A Jump From The High Dive Double Double Whammy

7 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

8 SWANS leaving meaning. Young God

9 TEEBS Anicca Brainfeeder

10 TORO Y MOI Soul Trash Carpark

ELECTRONIC

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 KRAAK AND SMAAK Pleasure Centre Boogie Angst

3 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

4 METRONOMY Metronomy Forever Because

5 ALESSANDRO CORTINI Volume Massimo Mute

6 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline

7 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley

8 FLOATING POINTS Crush Ninja Tune

9 XPOSED 4HEADS “Stuck In Orbit” [Single] Internal Combustion

10 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

HIP HOP

1 KANYE WEST Jesus Is King Def Jam

2 GANG STARR One Of The Best Yet Gang Starr Enterprises

3 DANNY BROWN uknowhatimsayin¿ Warp

4 SMIF N WESSUN The All Bucktown USA

5 FREDDIE GIBBS AND MADLIB Bandana Keep Cool/RCA/Madlib Invazion/ESGN

6 DREAMVILLE “Down Bad” [Single] Interscope

7 SUDAN ARCHIVES Athena Stones Throw

8 BIG KRIT KRIT Iz Here BMG

9 DAVE EAST “Survival Pacc” [Single] Def Jam

10 KLASSIK Quiet. [Advance Tracks] Klass Act

HEAVY

1 BLOOD INCANTATION Inner Paths (to Outer Space) Century Media

2 COUNTERPARTS Nothing Left To Love Pure Noise

3 BLOOD EAGLE To Ride In Blood & Bathe In Greed I Nuclear Blast

4 SIGNS OF THE SWARM Vital Deprivation Unique Leader

5 DROWN IN SULPHUR Blackwind [EP] Self-Released

6 MAYHEM Deamon Century Media

7 TORCHE Admission Relapse

8 ARCTIC SLEEP Kindred Spirits Self-Released

9 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

10 TOMB MOLD Planetary Clairvoyance 20 Buck Spin

WORLD

1 ACID ARAB Jdid Crammed

2 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

3 LEE SCRATCH PERRY Rootz Reggae Dub Megawave

4 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

5 BONGO HOP, THE Satingarona Pt. 2 Underdog

6 LAKOU MIZIK HaitiaNola Cumbancha

7 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

8 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

9 KHRUANGBIN Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo In Dub) Dead Oceans

10 MOMO JOSEPH War for Ground Africa Seven

JAZZ

1 MILES DAVIS Rubberband Rhino/Warner

2 JOSHUA GEROWITZ’S DARK FOREST THEORY Dark Forest Theory pfMENTUM

3 BRAD MEHLDAU Finding Gabriel Nonesuch

4 FLEUR SEULE Standards And Sweet Things Self-Released

5 BREMER/MCCOY Utopia Luaka Bop

6 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

7 SHAWN PURCELL Symmetricity Armored

8 RODNEY WHITAKER Common Ground: The Music of Gregg Hill Origin

9 ERIK APPLEGATE AND TIME CHILD Woodstock! Artist Alliance

10 CHURCH ON MONDAY For Being There Cherrywood

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1. Janiva Magness, Change In The Weather – Janiva Magness Sings 2. John Fogerty, Blue Elan Records Johnny Burgin, Live, Delmark

3. Beth Hart, War In My Mind, Provogue

4. Samantha Fish, Kill Or Be Kind, Rounder

5. Coco Montoya, Coming In Hot, Alligator Records

6. The Nick Moss Band, Lucky Guy!, Alligator Records

7. Biscuit Miller and the Mix, Chicken Grease, American Showplace Music

8. J.P. Soars, Let Go Of The Reins, Whiskey Bayou Records

9. Geraint Watkins, Rush of Blood, The Last Music Co.

10. Billy Price, Dog Eat Dog, Gulf Coast Records

11. Vaneese Thomas, Down Yonder, Segue Records

12. Miss Bix & The Blues Fix, We Don’t Own The Blues, Blind Raccoon

13. Brad Vickers and His Vestapolitans, Twice As Nice, Man Hat Tone

14. Jimmy “Duck” Holmes, Cypress Grove, Easy Eye Sound

15. Teresa James & The Rhythm Tramps Live!, Jesi-Lu Records

16. Al Basile, B’s Hot House, Sweetspot

17. Tad Robinson, Real Street, Severn Records

18. Screamin’ John & TD Lind, Mr. Little Big Man Down, In The Alley Records

19. Bob Margolin, This Guitar and Tonight, VizzTone

20. Giles Robson, Don’t Give Up On The Blues, American Showplace Music

21. Myles Goodwyn, Friends Of The Blues 2, Linus Entertainment

22. GA-20, Lonely Soul, Karma Chief

23. Grant Dermody, My Dony, self-released

24. Wentus Blues Band with Duke Robillard, Too Much Mustard!, Ramasound

25. Annika Chambers, Kiss My Sass, VizzTone