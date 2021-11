WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 POSTED :: November 9, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 11/9/21

TOP 30

1 DAPTONE SUPER SOUL REVUE – LIVE AT THE APOLLO, THE VARIOUS ARTISTS Daptone

2 TY SEGALL Harmonizer Drag City

3 LA LUZ La Luz Hardly Art

4 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

5 CREDENTIALS “Body Builder’s Lament” [Single] Self-Released*

6 BUFFALO NICHOLS Buffalo Nichols Fat Possum*

7 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

8 ALLISON RUSSELL Outside Child Fantasy/Concord

9 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

10 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

11 INDONESIAN JUNK “She Stands There” [Single] Self-Released*

12 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

13 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

14 PRIMITIVE BROADCAST SERVICE Colors For Chameleons Self-Released*

15 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

16 DEAN WAREHAM I Have Nothing To Say To The Mayor Of L.A. Double Feature

17 E.B. ALBEIT “The Last One At the Party” [Single] Self-Released*

18 TELETHON Swim Out Past The Breakers Take This To Heart*

19 XENIA RUBINOS Una Rosa Anti-

20 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

21 QUILZ, THE “Fade to Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly Records*

22 DEADFINGER Deadfinger Spectrogram*

23 POKEY LAFARGE In The Blossom Of Their Shade New West

24 SHIVAS, THE Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Tender Loving Empire

25 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

26 SINCERE ENGINEER Bless My Psyche Hopeless

27 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

28 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

29 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

30 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101

ADDS

1 CURTIS HARDING If Words Were Flowers Anti-

2 EMMA RUTH RUNDLE Engine Of Hell Sargent House

3 GENERATIONALS Ileana [EP] Polyvinyl

4 HANA VU Public Storage Ghostly International

5 MARCONI UNION Signals Just

6 NATHANIEL RATELIFF AND THE NIGHT SWEATS The Future Stax/Fantasy/Concord

7 NATION OF LANGUAGE A Way Forward Play It Again Sam

8 NYLON SMILE Waiting For Oblivion Citrus City

9 RUBBER BAND GUN Cashes Out Earth Libraries

10 TASHA Tell Me What You Miss The Most Father/Daughter

ELECTRONIC

1 BLACK MARBLE Fast Idol Sacred Bones

2 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

3 QUILZ, THE “Fade to Black [Metallica cover]” [Single] Prickly*

4 SUUNS The Witness Secret City/Joyful Noise

5 LOL, THE “6 Feet Under the Dance Floor” [Single] Self-Released*

6 LITTLE SIMZ Sometimes I Might Be Introvert AGE 101

7 BOMBA ESTEREO Deja Sony Latin

8 PRINCESS CENTURY Surrender Paper Bag

9 BLACK DICE Mod Prog FourFour

10 DARKSIDE Spiral Matador

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

3 STARLIGHT RITUAL Sealed In Starlight Temple of Mystery

4 LUCIFER Lucifer IV Century Media

5 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

6 KNIFE Knife Dying Victims

7 ORDER OF NOSFERAT Necuratul Purity Through Fire

8 MYSTIC STORM From The Ancient Chaos Self-Released

9 VREDENSDAL Silence Is Eternal Screaming Skull

10 SHADOWLAND The Necromancer’s Castle No Remorse

CHILL

1 DAVE EGGAR Awakening Self-Released

2 TIMOTHY CRANE Halo Self-Released

3 NANCY SHOOP-WU Full Bloom Lei Hoku

4 SUZANNE TENG AND GILBERT LEVY Whisper Autumn Light

5 2002 Hummingbird myndstream

6 TREVOR GORDON HALL This Beautiful Chaos Self-Released

7 BURNT BELIEF Mutual Isolation Alchemy

8 TWILIGHT ARCHIVE Recent Detours Self-Released

9 RYUICHI SAKAMOTO Esperanto Wewantsounds

10 THIERRY DAVID Slow Motion K-Vox

JAZZ

1 BADBADNOTGOOD Talk Memory XL/Innovative Leisure

2 DAVE EGGAR Awakening Self-Released

3 BRENT FISCHER ORCHESTRA Pictures At An Exhibition Clavo

4 ALICE COLTRANE Kirtan: Turiya Sings Impulse

5 MILES DAVIS Merci Miles! Live At Vienne Rhino/Warner

6 SOUL CAFE Step Aside Autumn Hill

7 GERRY EASTMAN TRIO Trust Me Self-Released

8 JOEY DEFRANCESCO More Music Mack Avenue

9 JIM KNAPP ORCHESTRA It’s Not Business, It’s Personal Origin

10 JON GORDON Stranger Than Fiction ArtistShare

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

2 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

3 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

4 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

5 The Ronnie Wood Band, Mr. Luck – A Tribute to Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall, BMG

6 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

7 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga, Put A Lid On It, Blooming Tunes Music

8 Zac Harmon, Long As I Got My Guitar, Catfood Records

9 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

10 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

11 Catfish Keith, Land of the Sky, Fish Tail

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

14 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

15 Al Basile, B’s Testimony, Sweetspot Records

16 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

17 Ben Levin, Still Here, VizzTone

18 “Chicago” Carl Snyder & Friends, Blue Streak, Lost World Music

19 The Porkroll Project, Papa Didn’t Raise Me Right, Roadhouse Redemption Records

20 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

21 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

22 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

23 Allen Finney, Picture Window, Mojo Music

24 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

25 Hector Anchondo, Let Loose Those Chains, VizzTone