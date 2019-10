WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 1, 2019 POSTED :: October 1, 2019 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE'S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES, AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED "ALTERNATIVE". AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ. WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA.

DATE REPORTED: 10/1/19

TOP 30

1 FLAT TEETH Silent Seconds [Advance Tracks] Self-Released*

2 MIKE BENIGN COMPULSION, THE Bygones Self-Released*

3 MEMBRANES What Nature Gives… Nature Takes Away Cherry Red

4 FRANKIE COSMOS Close It Quietly Sub Pop

5 MUDHONEY Morning In America [EP] Sub Pop

6 JOSEPH HUBER Moondog Self-Released*

7 TWEN Awestruck Frenchkiss

8 IGGY POP Free Loma Vista/Concord

9 INDONESIAN JUNK Spiderbites [Advance Tracks] Rum Bar*

10 REDD KROSS Beyond The Door Merge

11 PIXIES Beneath The Eyrie BMG

12 NO/NO Diagnostic Gloss*

13 (SANDY) ALEX G House Of Sugar Domino

14 LALA LALA Sleepyhead (Reissue) Hardly Art

15 MARIELLE ALLSCHWANG AND THE VISITATIONS PRECESSION OF A DAY: THE WORLD OF MARY NOHL Self-Released*

16 CHASTITY BELT Chastity Belt Hardly Art

17 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

18 SERATONES Power New West

19 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley*

20 VIVIAN GIRLS Memory Polyvinyl

21 JENNY HVAL The Practice Of Love Sacred Bones

22 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

23 OLIVIA JEAN Night Owl Third Man

24 MINI MELTDOWNS I Wanna Die [EP] Good Land*

25 PARANOYDS, THE Carnage Bargain Suicide Squeeze

26 TWIN PEAKS Lookout Low Grand Jury

27 REXXX “Lost Cause” [Single] Self-Released

28 SIR WAS Holding On To A Dream Memphis Industries

29 GOTOBEDS, THE Debt Begins At 30 Sub Pop

30 BETHLEHEM STEEL Bethlehem Steel Exploding In Sound

ADDS

1 AUTOMATIC Signal Stones Throw

2 BOY AND BEAR Suck On Light Nettwerk

3 DAEDELUS The Bittereinders Brainfeeder

4 DANIEL MARTIN MOORE Never Look Away SofaBurn

5 GIRL BAND The Talkies Rough Trade/Beggars Group

6 LOUIS ARMSTRONG Live In Europe Dot Time

7 NEW PORNOGRAPHERS In the Morse Code Of Brake Lights Concord

8 SOUNDS PORTRAITS FROM BULGARIA: A JOURNEY TO A VANISHED WORLD VARIOUS ARTISTS Smithsonian Folkways

9 THIGH MASTER Now For Example Goner

10 WILL JOHNSON Wire Mountain Keeled Scales

ELECTRONIC

1 LUXI Ode To The Lavender Moon Wicked Alley*

2 BLOOD ORANGE Angel’s Pulse Domino

3 ROSENAU AND SANBORN Bluebird [EP] Psychic Hotline*

4 HTRK Venus In Leo Ghostly International

5 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

6 M83 DSVII Mute

7 MOON BOOTS Bimini Road Anjunadeep

8 CLARK Kiri Variations Throttle

9 PLAID Polymer Warp

10 ROMARE “Gone” [Single] Ninja Tune

HIP HOP

1 HUSKY LOOPS I CAN’T EVEN SPEAK ENGLISH 30TH CENTURY

2 FLYING LOTUS FLAMAGRA WARP

3 KATE TEMPEST THE BOOK OF TRAPS AND LESSONS AMERICAN/REPUBLIC

4 NAYTRONIX AIR BOT CAVE

5 INJURY RESERVE INJURY RESERVE LOMA VISTA/CONCORD

6 DENZEL CURRY ZUU LOMA VISTA/CONCORD

7 DANNY BROWN UKNOWHATIMSAYIN¿ [ADVANCE TRACKS] WARP

8 GISTO SELF MADE HISTORICAL

9 LIZZO CUZ I LOVE YOU NICE LIFE/ATLANTIC

10 MOOD DOCTORS, THE “RAP PEN” B/W “NO SLEEP” [SINGLE] PANDEMONIUM

HEAVY

1 CONTINUUM Designed Obsolescence Unique Leader

2 VITRIOL To Bathe From The Throat Of Cowardice Century Media

3 COFFINS Beyond The Circular Demise Relapse

4 LINGUA IGNOTA Caligula Profound Lore

5 RUSSIAN CIRCLES Blood Year Sargent House

6 FETID Steeping Corporeal Mess 20 Buck Spin

7 MENTAL CRUELTY Inferis Unique Leader

8 DISENTOMB The Decaying Light Unique Leader

9 TORCHE Admission Relapse

10 ORGANECTOMY Existential Disconnect Unique Leader

WORLD

1 Y LA BAMBA Entre Los Dos [EP] Tender Loving Empire

2 MDOU MOCTAR Ilana: The Creator Sahel Sounds

3 ANGELIQUE KIDJO Celia Decca

4 AYMEE NUVIOLA A Journey Through Cuban Music Top Stop

5 KOKOKO! Fongola Transgressive/PIAS

6 MARIACHI LOS CAMPEROS De Ayer Para Siempre Smithsonian Folkways

7 SESSA Grandeza Boiled

8 COMBO CHIMBITA Ahomale Anti-

9 GUAXE Guaxe OAR

10 LAKOU MIZIK HaitiaNola Cumbancha

JAZZ

1 CHICK COREA TRIO Trilogy 2 Concord

2 JAZZMEIA HORN Love And Liberation Concord

3 CHRISSIE HYNDE WITH THE VALVE BONE WOE ENSEMBLE Valve Bone Woe BMG

4 SICK GAZELLE Odum War Crime

5 STEPHAN CRUMP’S ROSETTA TRIO Outliers Papillon Sounds

6 FLORIAN HOEFNER TRIO, THE First Spring Alma

7 DAMON LOCKS Where Future Unfolds International Anthem

8 TOMAS JANZON 130th And Lenox Self-Released

9 SAM DILLON Force Field Posi-Tone

10 PABLO EMBON Reminiscent Moods Self-Released

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1.Robert Randolph and the Family Band Brighter Days Provgue

2. Altered Five Blues Band Ten Thousand Watts Blind Pig*

3. Charlie Parr s/t Red House Records

4. Coco Montoya Coming In Hot Alligator Records

5. Keb’ Mo’ Oklahoma Concord

6. Samantha Fish Kill Or Be Kind Rounder

7. Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana Tall, Dark, & Handsome Thirty Tigers

8. Bobby Rush Sitting On Top Of The Blues Thirty Tigers

9. Jimmy Joe Lee VII Seven VII self-released

10. Supersonic Blues Machine Road Chronicles: Live! Provogue

11. Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters Beyond The Blue Stony Plain

12. Johnny Burgin Live Delmark

13. Tad Robinson Real Street Severn Records

14. Ghalia Mississippi Blend Ruf Records

15. Giles Robson Don’t Give Up On The Blues American Showplace Music

16. Annika Chambers Kiss My Sass VizzTone

17. Slim & The Perkolators s/t Train Records

18. Vivian Vance Kelly Chicago Here I Come Wolf Records

19. Fillmore Slim Son Of The Seven Sisters self-released

20. Nancy Wright Alive & Blue VizzTone

21. Arthur Adams Here To Make You Feel Good Cleopatra

22. Diane Blue Look For The Light Regina Royale Records

23. Vaneese Thomas Down Yonder Segue Records

24. Wentus Blues Band with Duke Robillard Too Much Mustard! Ramasound

25. Moonshine Society Sweet Thing Blind Racoon