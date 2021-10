WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY: OCTOBER 12, 2021 POSTED :: October 12, 2021 FILED UNDER :: Top Airplay

WMSE’S PROGRAM HOSTS CONSTANTLY SEARCH THROUGH THE LATEST RELEASES AND FEATURE THE BEST IN ALL GENRES ON THEIR WEEKLY SHOWS. AT WMSE, THERE IS NO PROGRAM DIRECTOR CREATING DAILY PLAYLISTS, SO WHAT YOU HEAR IS A REFLECTION OF THE KNOWLEDGE, INTERESTS, AND PERSONALITIES OF OUR DEDICATED ON-AIR STAFF.THE ALBUMS ON THE WEEKLY TOP AIRPLAY LIST REFLECT THE DIVERSE INTERESTS OF OUR STAFF, AND THE RANGE OF WHAT IS CONSIDERED “ALTERNATIVE”. AS A QUICK GENRE GUIDE: TOP 30 = MOSTLY POP AND ROCK AND SOME CROSSOVER GENRES LIKE ELECTRONIC, SOUL, HIP HOP AND WORLD, ADDS = TOP BRAND NEW RELEASES FOR THE WEEK, ELECTRONIC = ELECTRONIC, WORLD = WORLD, JAZZ = JAZZ (PRETTY EASY TO FIGURE OUT, RIGHT?). WMSE REPORTS THESE CHARTS EACH WEEK TO NACC, ALONGSIDE HUNDREDS OF OTHER STATIONS. THE NORTH AMERICAN COLLEGE AND COMMUNITY CHART TABULATES WEEKLY AIRPLAY FROM COLLEGE AND NON-COMMERCIAL RADIO STATIONS IN THE UNITED STATES AND CANADA. BLUES IS REPORTED AND UPDATED MONTHLY, SO CHECK BACK EVERY FOUR WEEKS FOR THE LATEST NEWS ON THOSE BLUES.TAKE A LOOK THROUGH THE PAST WEEKS’ LISTS AND NOTICE JUST HOW MUCH THINGS CHANGE WEEK TO WEEK HERE AT WMSE. YOU’LL NEVER HEAR US GET VERY STAGNANT. EACH WEEK, WMSE’S MUSIC DIRECTOR, ERIN MAKES THOSE CHARTS AVAILABLE TO YOU, OUR LISTENERS. TAKE A LOOK AT WHAT OUR DJ’S ARE EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS IN SIX DIFFERENT CATEGORIES AND GET A SENSE OF WHAT YOU’LL BE HEARING WHEN YOU TUNE IN TO WMSE…FOR NOW.

LISTINGS PRINTED AS: ARTIST, TITLE, LABEL

*= LOCAL

DATE REPORTED: 10/12/21

TOP 30

1 KDAP Influences Arts & Crafts

2 TOM WANDERER Private Revolution Self-Released*

3 VINCENT VAN GREAT AND AMANDA HUFF Troublemakers Self-Released*

4 XPOSED 4HEADS Planet A’ Go-Go Internal Combustion*

5 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

6 LOW HEY WHAT Sub Pop

7 VARIOUS ARTISTS May the Circle Remain Unbroken: A Tribute to Roky Erickson Light In The Attic

8 LUXI Iridescent Mind [EP] Wicked Alley*

9 INDONESIAN JUNK “She Stands There” [Single] Self-Released*

10 SHANNON AND THE CLAMS Year Of The Spider Easy Eye Sound/Concord

11 TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET Sick Sesh! Fat Wreck Chords

12 GO TEAM, THE Get Up Sequences Part One Memphis Industries

13 LALA LALA I Want The Door To Open Hardly Art

14 DUCKS LTD Modern Fiction Carpark

15 VARIOUS ARTISTS The Daptone Super Soul Revue – Live at The Apollo Daptone

16 SHIVAS, THE Feels So Good // Feels So Bad Tender Loving Empire

17 CHARLEY CROCKETT Music City USA Son Of Davy/Thirty Tigers

18 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

19 YOLA Stand For Myself Easy Eye Sound/Concord

20 CHRIS TISHLER Reach For the Sun Blck Mountain US

21 SAINT ETIENNE I’ve Been Trying To Tell You Heavenly/PIAS

22 CREDENTIALS “Body Builder’s Lament” [Single] Self-Released*

23 STEVE GUNN Other You Matador

24 ACID DAD Take It From The Dead RAS/Greenway

25 MELVINS “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants” (Acoustic) [Single] Ipecac

26 OPHELIAS, THE Crocus Joyful Noise

27 MAC MCCAUGHAN The Sound of Yourself MERGE

28 A PLACE TO BURY STRANGERS Hologram [EP] Self-Released

29 BNNY Everything Fire Talk

30 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

ADDS

1 ATMOSPHERE WORD? Rhymesayers

2 BOY SCOUTS Wayfinder Anti-

3 HUMBIRD Still Life Self-Released

4 LALA LALA I Want The Door To Open Hardly Art

5 MATT MALTESE Good Morning It’s Now Tomorrow Nettwerk

6 RECORD COMPANY, THE Play Loud Concord

7 S RAEKWON Where I’m At Now Father/Daughter

8 SEAN ROWE The Darkness Dressed In Colored Lights Fluff & Gravy

9 WE ARE SCIENTISTS Huffy 100%

10 WORLD IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE AND I AM NO LONGER AFRAID TO DIE, THE Illusory Walls Epitaph

HEAVY

1 AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS Comfort To Me ATO

2 DANKO JONES Power Trio Sonic Unyon

3 MELVINS “Pitfalls In Serving Warrants” (Acoustic) [Single] Ipecac

4 DESCENDENTS 9th & Walnut Epitaph

5 KATATONIA Mnemosyean Peaceville

6 QUICKSAND Distant Populations Epitaph

7 HEAVY TEMPLE Lupi Amoris Magnetic Eye

8 METZ Live At The Opera House Sub Pop

9 EMISSARY Cerulean Self-Released*

10 BRONX, THE Bronx VI Cooking Vinyl

WORLD

1 BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Buena Vista Social Club (25th Anniversary Edition) World Circuit/BMG

2 EPHAT MUJURU AND THE SPIRIT OF THE PEOPLE Mbavaira Awesome Tapes From Africa

3 LES FILLES DE ILLIGHADAD At Pioneer Works Sahel Sounds

4 GOAT Headsoup Rocket

5 FIMBER BRAVO Lunar Tredd Moshi Moshi

6 LAKOU MIZIK AND JOSEPH RAY Leave The Bones Anjunadeep

7 HEARTAFIYA Villa Radio Sampler [EP] iBlaze

8 JOSE GONZALEZ Local Valley Mute

9 TIPA TIPO El Chari [EP] Self-Released

10 DIEGO BALIARDO AND THE GYPSY EVOLUTION Este Ritmo Moondo

CHILL

1 TOM CAUFIELD Pastures Of Wonder Self-Released

2 JIM OTTAWAY Threshold Of The Universe Self-Released

3 ANN SWEETEN Change Is In The Wind Orange Band

4 JULIET LYONS “Luminous Radiance” [Single] Self-Released

5 WILL ACKERMAN, JEFF OSTER, TOM EATON Brothers Retso

6 DAVID J PENA Winds Of Change Self-Released

7 NANCY SHOOP-WU Full Bloom Lei Hoku

8 SUZANNE TENG AND GILBERT LEVY Whisper Autumn Light

9 FRORE AND SHANE MORRIS Horizon Spotted Peccary

10 MICHELLE QURESHI “Night Of A Thousand Stars” [Single] myndstream

JAZZ

1 THEO CROKER BLK2LIFE || A FUTURE PAST Sony/Masterworks

2 COUNT BASIE ORCHESTRA Live At Birdland Candid

3 BRENDAN KELLER-TUBERG In Spite Of It All Shifting Paradigm

4 YORON ISRAEL New Dreams Ronja

5 JAMIE BREIWICK “Hollywood” [Single] B Side

6 ESPERANZA SPALDING SONGWRIGHTS APOTHECARY LAB Concord

7 ZACC HARRIS GROUP Small Wonders Shifting Paradigm

8 WAYNE ALPERN Frankenstein Henri Elkan

9 LEE HEERSPINK Monsters Impromptu Self-Released

10 MARK ZALESKI BAND Our Time: Remiagining Dave Brubeck Origin

BLUES (UPDATED MONTHLY)

1 Altered Five Blues Band, Holler If You Hear Me, Blind Raccoon*

2 Tommy Castro, Tommy Castro Presents A Bluesman Came to Town – A Blues Odyssey, Alligator

3 Tony Holiday, Tony Holiday’s Porch Sessions Volume 2, Blind Raccoon

4 Sue Foley, Pinky’s Blues, Stony Plain

5 Cat Rhodes & The Truth, Blues Sitting On My Doorstep, self-released

6 Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps, Rose-Colored Glasses, Blue Heart Records

7 Mark Hummel, Mark Hummel’s East Bay Blues Vaults 1976-1988, Electro-Fi

8 Hughes Taylor, Modern Nostalgia, self-released

9 Tedeschi Trucks Band, Layla Revisited (Live at Lockn’), Fantasy

10 Rusty Ends Blues Band, Rusty Ends Blues Band, Earwig

11 Colin Linden, Blow, Thirty Tigers

12 The DogTown Blues Band, Search No More, RVL Music

13 GA-20, Try It…You Might Like It: GA-20 Does Hound Dog Taylor, Karma Chief Records

14 Lea McIntosh, Blood Cash, Shark Park Records

15 Eric Bibb, Dear America, Provogue

16 Seth Lee Jones, Flathead, Horton Records

17 Elly Wininger, The Blues Never End, Earwig

18 Avey Grouws Band, Tell Tale Heart, Navy House Records

19 Clay Melton, Back to Blue, self-released

20 Memphissippi Sounds, Welcome To the Land, Little Village

21 LadyCouch, The Future Looks Fine, self-released

22 Tito Jackson, Under Your Spell, Gulf Coast Records

23 John Hurlbut, Jorma Kaukonen, The River Flows Vol. 2, Culture Factory

24 Tas Cru, Broke Down Busted Up, Subcat Records

25 Miss Lady Blues, Moe Betta Blues, self-released